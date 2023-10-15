Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fetch exciting coupons, deals on smartphones

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Is happening right before the festive season and this is the time that we all wait for to buy new gadgets, especially smartphones. It is at this time of the year that you can fetch amazing discounts on a range of smartphones - from top-notch ones to budget-friendly ones. No matter from which strata of society one comes from - owning a smartphone is increasingly becoming a necessity. A smartphone has created a level playing field for everybody in a way. Through it, one can click stunning, gram-worthy pictures, have access to various entertainment sources like YouTube, consume informative and educational videos, start a YouTube channel and even be an influencer. All of this is possible if one has a smartphone. We saw during Covid time also how smartphones had gained immense prominence.Thanks to Amazon Sale 2023, one can now fetch a smartphone of their choice at a relatively cheap price. One must also look out for coupon offers and bank offers to gain additional discounts. Also given that festival season is here and you must be thinking of what to give your loved ones, then we suggest you go for smartphones. In the buying guide below, we have listed smartphones from miscellaneous brands. You can also find specifications of each smartphone in this article and for your perusal, we have also made a pros and cons table to assist you in taking a better decision. Grab the sale deals before they are gone and you will thank us later. Most of the smartphones below boast of the following features - long battery life, large screen display, decent camera specifications, high speed processor, sleek appearance. Happy shopping!1. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G (Prism Silver, 6GB, 128GB)

Amazon Great Indian Festival: The steal deals on mobile phones will excite you no end.(Pexels)

Are you ready to experience the ultimate combination of power and style? The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is the ideal smartphone for tech enthusiasts. With its 120Hz sAMOLED Display, 50MP Triple No Shake Cam, and 6000 mAh Battery, this device ensures seamless performance and stunning visuals. Enjoy the benefits of the 4th Gen OS Upgrade & 5-Year Security Update, along with 12GB RAM and Android 13. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

Display: 120Hz sAMOLED

Camera: 50MP Triple No Shake Cam

Battery: 6000 mAh

RAM: 12GB

OS: Android 13

2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (Pastel Lime, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Looking for a smartphone that combines elegance and performance? The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is the perfect choice. Its sleek design, coupled with powerful features like 5G connectivity, ensures a seamless user experience. With 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage, this device provides ample space for all your files and apps. Elevate your tech game with this stylish and high-performance device. Don't miss the chance to grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Connectivity: 5G

3. OnePlus 11R 5G (Galactic Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Unleash the power of innovation with the OnePlus 11R 5G. Its Galactic Silver design exudes sophistication, while the 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage ensure smooth and efficient performance. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, this smartphone caters to all your needs with its seamless interface and robust features. Upgrade your tech game with this stylish and high-performance device. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus 11R 5G:

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Colour: Galactic Silver

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Avail discounts of up to 61% on tablets4. Redmi 12 5G Jade Black 4GB RAM 128GB ROM

Step into the world of seamless connectivity and efficiency with the Redmi 12 5G. Its Jade Black finish adds a touch of elegance, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM ensure smooth multitasking and ample storage. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or a professional, this device caters to all your needs with its powerful performance and reliable connectivity. Upgrade your tech game with this stylish and high-performance device. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G:

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 128GB

Colour: Jade Black

5. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Dive into a world of endless possibilities with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Its Aqua Surge design not only exudes elegance but also reflects the power of innovation. With 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage, this device offers seamless performance and ample space for all your files and apps. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, this smartphone caters to all your needs with its sleek design and robust features. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Colour: Aqua Surge

6. realme narzo 60X 5G (Stellar Green, 4GB, 128GB Storage)

Experience the perfect blend of style and performance with the realme narzo 60X 5G. Its Stellar Green finish adds a dash of vibrancy, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB Storage ensure seamless multitasking and ample space for all your files. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a gaming buff, this smartphone caters to all your needs with its 50MP AI Primary Camera and powerful performance. Elevate your tech game with this stylish and high-performance device. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G:

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Colour: Stellar Green

7. Redmi 12C (Matte Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Embrace the perfect balance of style and functionality with the Redmi 12C. Its Matte Black finish exudes elegance, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage ensure seamless multitasking and ample space for all your files and apps. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or a professional, this device caters to all your needs with its powerful performance and reliable connectivity. Elevate your tech game with this sleek and high-performance device. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Redmi 12C:

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Colour: Matte Black

8. realme narzo N53 (Feather Gold, 4GB+64GB)

Experience the epitome of style and efficiency with the realme narzo N53. Its Feather Gold finish adds a touch of sophistication, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB Storage ensure smooth multitasking and ample space for all your files. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a gaming buff, this smartphone caters to all your needs with its 33W Segment Fastest Charging and slim design. Elevate your tech game with this stylish and high-performance device. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo N53:

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Colour: Feather Gold

9. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G (Blue Lagoon, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

Take your tech experience to the next level with the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G. Its Blue Lagoon finish not only exudes elegance but also reflects the power of innovation. With 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage, this device offers seamless performance and ample space for all your files and apps. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, this smartphone caters to all your needs with its 3D Curved AMOLED Display and 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G:

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Colour: Blue Lagoon

10. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G (Aqua Surge, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Experience the perfect blend of elegance and performance with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G. Its Aqua Surge design not only exudes style but also reflects the power of innovation. With 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage, this smartphone offers seamless performance and ample space for all your files and apps. Whether you're a photography enthusiast or a gaming buff, this device caters to all your needs with its sleek design and robust features. Elevate your tech game with this high-performance device. Grab this smartphone at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Colour: Aqua Surge

Pros and cons

Product Name Pros Cons Samsung Galaxy M34 5G High-resolution display, Powerful camera system, Long-lasting battery Relatively expensive, No charger included OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Stylish design, Smooth performance, Ample storage Average camera quality, Limited colour options OnePlus 11R 5G Elegant design, Responsive performance, Ample storage Slightly heavy, Limited availability of colour options Redmi 12 5G Sleek design, Efficient performance, Ample storage Average camera capabilities, Limited colour range OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Stylish appearance, Efficient performance, Ample storage Average battery life, Limited colour options realme narzo 60X 5G Vibrant design, Smooth multitasking, Expandable storage Average camera quality, Not widely available Redmi 12C Cost-effective, Efficient performance, Large display Average camera capabilities, Limited internal storage realme narzo N53 Stylish design, Fast charging, Smooth display Average processor, Limited RAM capacity iQOO Z7 Pro 5G Premium display, Powerful camera capabilities, Ample storage Relatively expensive, Limited colour options OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Sleek design, Seamless performance, Ample storage Average camera quality, Limited colour options

Best value for money

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Pastel Lime stands out as the best value for money during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Offering a perfect blend of style and performance, this device ensures seamless connectivity and efficient multitasking. With its 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage, users can enjoy a smooth and responsive experience without compromising on storage space. The device's sleek design and powerful features make it an ideal choice for tech enthusiasts looking for a budget-friendly yet high-performing smartphone.

Best deal

The iQOO Z7 Pro 5G in Blue Lagoon offers the best deal during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, with an astounding discount currently running on it. This sleek and powerful smartphone provides users with a top-notch 3D Curved AMOLED Display and a 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera, ensuring an immersive visual experience and stunning photography capabilities. With its 8GB RAM and 256GB Storage, this device caters to all tech needs, making it a must-have during this incredible sale. Hurry and grab this smartphone now to enjoy premium features at an unbeatable price.

