Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Avail discounts of up to 61% on tablets

Investing in a new electronic item or gadget offers numerous benefits, including enhanced productivity, entertainment, and connectivity. During Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale, you can seize the opportunity to save significantly on top brands and the latest tech. It's the perfect time to upgrade and stay ahead in the digital age. Flipkart Sale: Go grab your favourite tablet as its raining discounts.(Pexels)

During the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, consumers are presented with a plethora of options across various product categories. Tech enthusiasts can explore a wide array of tablets and smartphones, catering to different budgets and preferences. Audiophiles can choose from an extensive selection of headphones and earbuds, including top-notch brands and models. The sale also features enticing deals on televisions, offering a chance to elevate your home entertainment experience. For those looking to upgrade their home appliances, there are discounted washing machines and other essential items available. With such diversity, the Big Billion Days Sale ensures there's something for every shopper, making it an ideal time to grab the best deals on these essential tech and lifestyle products.

Tablets from Samsung, Apple, OPPO, Redmi, and Motorola are technological marvels that simplify life and computing. Samsung's tablets offer stunning displays and multitasking capabilities, ideal for both work and leisure. Apple's iPads are renowned for their seamless integration within the Apple ecosystem, delivering efficiency and creative possibilities. OPPO's tablets provide sleek design and reliable performance, enhancing productivity. Redmi's affordable tablets cater to budget-conscious users without compromising on features. Motorola's offerings combine functionality and affordability, making them accessible to a wide audience. These tablets streamline tasks, boost entertainment, and offer on-the-go computing, making our lives more convenient and efficient.

Now, we have bunched together some of the best and fast-selling tablets during the Flipkart Sale and think you should take a look at them as well. We are more than certain that one of them will appeal to you. Go ahead and add them to your cart.

1) realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Inspiration Green)

The Realme Pad 2, in the enchanting ‘Inspiration Green’ colour, is a cutting-edge tablet that seamlessly blends style with performance. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it's a powerhouse for multitasking and storing all your essentials. Its 11.5-inch display offers stunning visuals, perfect for work or entertainment. This tablet offers Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity for uninterrupted internet access. Realme's powerful hardware and sleek design make it a versatile companion for on-the-go productivity and leisure. The Realme Pad 2 ensures a superior user experience, delivering a delightful blend of style and functionality in one impressive device.

Specifications of Realme Pad 2 (Inspiration Green):



* 6GB of RAM for efficient multitasking

* 128GB of storage capacity to store all your data and media

* 11.5-inch high-quality display for immersive visuals

* Equipped with both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity options

* Available in a stylish "Inspiration Green" colour option

Pros Cons 1. Ample RAM and storage for multitasking and data storage. 1. Relatively larger form factor may be less portable. 2. 4G connectivity option for internet access on the go. 2. Limited color options (only available in "Inspiration Green").

2) realme Pad 2 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey)

Introducing the Realme Pad 2, now available in the alluring "Imagination Grey." This sleek tablet is a powerhouse of performance, featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for all your data and media needs. Its impressive 11.5-inch display offers vibrant visuals, perfect for work or entertainment. With both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity options, you stay connected wherever you go. The Realme Pad 2's blend of style and functionality makes it an ideal companion for productivity and leisure. Discover a world of endless possibilities with this cutting-edge tablet in an elegant Imagination Grey finish.

Specifications of Realme Pad 2 (Imagination Grey):

Display: 11.5-inch high-quality display for immersive visuals.

RAM: 6GB of RAM for efficient multitasking.

Storage: 128GB of internal storage capacity to store data and media.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity options for seamless internet access.

Colour: Available in the elegant ‘Imagination Grey’

3) MOTOROLA tab g70 LTE 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Modernist Teal)

Introducing the MOTOROLA tab g70 LTE in the captivating "Modernist Teal" finish. This cutting-edge tablet redefines performance and style. With a generous 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, it's a powerhouse for multitasking and data storage. The 11-inch display offers crisp visuals, perfect for work or entertainment. Featuring both Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, it keeps you connected on the go. The Modernist Teal design adds a touch of elegance to your tech collection. The MOTOROLA tab g70 LTE offers a seamless blend of power and aesthetics, making it the ideal companion for productivity and leisure in the digital age.

Specifications of MOTOROLA tab g70 LTE:

RAM: 6GB for smooth multitasking.

Storage: 128GB internal storage for ample data and media storage.

Display: 11-inch screen for crisp visuals.

Connectivity: Offers both Wi-Fi and 4G for seamless internet access.

Colour: Available in the eye-catching Modernist Teal finish.

Pros Cons 1. Generous 6GB of RAM for smooth multitasking. 1. Limited color options (only available in Modernist Teal). 2. Dual connectivity options with both Wi-Fi and 4G. 2. Potential portability challenges due to the tablet's larger 11-inch size.

4) APPLE iPad (9th Gen) 64 GB ROM 10.2 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Space Grey)

The Apple iPad (9th Gen) in Space Grey is a testament to cutting-edge technology and sleek design. With a spacious 10.2-inch Retina display, this tablet delivers stunning visuals and crystal-clear clarity for work, entertainment, and more. Boasting 64GB of internal storage, it provides ample space for all your apps, media, and documents. This Wi-Fi-only model ensures a seamless online experience, and its powerful performance ensures smooth multitasking. As a member of the renowned iPad family, it seamlessly integrates with the Apple ecosystem, making it a versatile and indispensable device for both work and leisure. Elevate your digital experience with this stylish and high-performance tablet.

Specifications of Apple iPad (9th Gen) in Space Grey:

Display: 10.2-inch Retina display for vibrant and clear visuals.

Storage: 64GB of internal storage capacity.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi only for online access.

Colour: Available in stylish Space Grey.

Generation: 9th generation of Apple's iPad lineup.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 10.2-inch Retina display for stunning visuals. 1. Limited storage options; 64GB may be insufficient for some users. 2. Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem for productivity and creativity. 2. Wi-Fi only connectivity, which might limit internet access in areas without Wi-Fi coverage.

5) APPLE iPad (9th Gen) 64 GB ROM 10.2 inch with Wi-Fi Only (Silver)

The Apple iPad (9th Gen) in the elegant Silver finish is a testament to cutting-edge technology and design. Its generous 10.2-inch Retina display delivers stunning visuals, making it perfect for work, entertainment, and creative endeavours. With 64GB of internal storage, you have ample space for apps, media, and documents. This Wi-Fi-only model ensures a seamless online experience, and its powerful performance enables smooth multitasking. As a member of the iconic iPad family, it seamlessly integrates with the Apple ecosystem, making it a versatile and indispensable device for all your digital needs. Elevate your digital experience with this stylish and high-performance tablet. This can be yours during this sale.

Specifications of Apple iPad (9th Gen) in Silver:

Display: 10.2-inch Retina display for stunning visuals.

Storage: 64GB of internal storage capacity.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi only for online access.

Colou: Available in an elegant Silver finish.

Generation: This is the 9th generation of Apple's iconic iPad lineup.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 10.2-inch Retina display for stunning visuals. 1. Limited storage options; 64GB may be insufficient for some users. 2. Seamless integration with the Apple ecosystem for productivity and creativity. 2. Wi-Fi only connectivity, which might limit internet access in areas without Wi-Fi coverage.

6) Oppo Pad Air 4 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 10.36 inch with Wi-Fi Only Tablet (Purple)

The Oppo Pad Air, in a captivating shade of Purple, is a testament to both style and substance. This sleek tablet boasts 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless multitasking and ample space for all your data and media needs. Its 10.36-inch display offers vibrant and immersive visuals, perfect for work and entertainment. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you stay connected effortlessly. The Oppo Pad Air not only delivers a powerful performance but also stands out with its unique and eye-catching design. It's a versatile device that effortlessly balances elegance and functionality, making it an ideal companion for productivity and leisure.

Specifications of Oppo Pad Air:

RAM: 4GB for smooth multitasking.

Storage: 128GB of internal storage capacity.

Display: 10.36-inch screen for immersive visuals.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi only for online access.

Colour: Available in a stylish Purple finish.

Pros Cons 1. Stylish and unique design in Purple. 1. 4GB RAM might be considered modest for heavy multitasking. 2. Generous 128GB of storage capacity. 2. Limited to Wi-Fi only connectivity, which may not suit users who require constant internet access on the go.

7) SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ With Stylus 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 12.4 inch with Wi-Fi Only Tablet (Mystic Black)

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Black is a pinnacle of innovation and functionality. This tablet offers a generous 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display, providing breathtaking visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures swift multitasking and ample space for your files and apps. The inclusion of a stylus adds a creative dimension, making it perfect for professionals and artists. This Wi-Fi-only tablet ensures seamless online access. The Galaxy Tab S7+ combines power, style, and versatility, making it an exceptional choice for productivity and creativity in a sleek Mystic Black finish.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7+:

Display: 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display for stunning visuals.

RAM: 6GB for seamless multitasking.

Storage: 128GB of internal storage capacity.

Stylus: Includes a stylus for creative and professional use.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi only for online access.

Colour: Available in the sleek Mystic Black finish.

Pros Cons 1. Impressive 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display for stunning visuals. 1. Limited to Wi-Fi only connectivity, which may not suit users who require constant internet access on the go. 2. Includes a stylus for creative and professional use, adding versatility. 2. The larger screen size may make it less portable for some users.

8) SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Gray)

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8, in a sleek Gray finish, combines style with functionality. Featuring a spacious 10.5-inch display, it offers immersive visuals for work, entertainment, and more. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample space for your files and apps. What sets it apart is its Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, providing on-the-go internet access. This tablet is perfect for staying connected, both in the office and during your travels. The Galaxy Tab A8 is a versatile device that caters to your digital needs, offering a balanced blend of performance and aesthetics in a stylish Gray hue.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8:

RAM: 4GB for efficient multitasking.

Storage: 64GB of internal storage capacity.

Display: 10.5-inch screen for immersive visuals.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 4G for online access on the go.

Colour: Available in a stylish Gray finish.

Pros Cons 1. Versatile Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity for internet access anywhere. 1. The 4GB of RAM may be considered modest for heavy multitasking. 2. Spacious 10.5-inch display for immersive visuals. 2. Limited colour options, available only in Gray.

9) SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE With Stylus 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 12.4 inches with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Black)

Introducing the SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE, a powerhouse of productivity and creativity in the elegant Black finish. This tablet boasts a spacious 12.4-inch display, delivering stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures seamless multitasking and ample space for your files and apps. The inclusion of a stylus adds a creative dimension, perfect for artists and professionals. What sets it apart is its Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity, ensuring you stay connected wherever you go. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE combines power, style, and versatility, making it the perfect companion for all your digital endeavours.

Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE:

Display: 12.4-inch screen for stunning visuals.

RAM: 6GB for efficient multitasking.

Storage: 128GB of internal storage capacity.

Stylus: Includes a stylus for creative and professional use.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 4G for versatile online access.

Colour: Available in a sleek Black finish.

Pros Cons 1. Spacious 12.4-inch display for stunning visuals. 1. Relatively larger size may impact portability. 2. Includes a stylus for creative and professional use. 2. Limited colour options, available only in Black.

10) realme Pad X 6 GB RAM 128 GB ROM 11 inch with Wi-Fi+5G Tablet (Glacier Blue)

The realme Pad X in mesmerizing Glacier Blue is a powerful and stylish tablet designed to elevate your digital experience. With 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures seamless multitasking and ample space for your apps, files, and media. The 11-inch display offers vivid visuals, making it perfect for work, gaming, and entertainment. What sets it apart is its Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, ensuring lightning-fast internet access from anywhere. The realme Pad X is a versatile and high-performance tablet that adds a touch of sophistication to your tech arsenal, delivering both power and style in one stunning Glacier Blue package.

Specifications for the realme Pad X:

RAM: 6GB for efficient multitasking.

Storage: 128GB of internal storage capacity.

Display: 11-inch screen for vivid visuals.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi and 5G for high-speed internet access.

Colour: Available in the captivating Glacier Blue finish.

Pros Cons 1. Versatile Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity for fast internet access. 1. Potentially larger size may affect portability. 2. Spacious 11-inch display for immersive visuals. 2. Limited colour options, available only in Glacier Blue.

Best value for money

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Gray) stands out as the best value for money product. It offers a balanced mix of RAM, storage, and connectivity options, all in a compact and portable package. The combination of 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, along with 4G connectivity, ensures versatility for both productivity and entertainment needs, making it a budget-friendly yet capable choice among the listed options.

Best deal

The SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab A8 4 GB RAM 64 GB ROM 10.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Gray) offers the best deal among the listed products. It strikes an excellent balance between specifications and price, providing users with the benefits of 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and 4G connectivity, all at a competitive price point. This makes it a compelling choice for those seeking a budget-friendly tablet with essential features, ensuring that users get excellent value for their money.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!