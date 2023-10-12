Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: It's raining discounts, up to 40% off on mobiles

Sales are the perfect opportunity to buy electronic items and gadgets, particularly smartphones and mobiles. During sales, you can find these devices at significantly reduced prices, making high-quality technology more affordable. It's a smart way to upgrade to the latest models and enjoy cutting-edge features without breaking the bank. If that be the case, then you should check out the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Flipkart Sale: Bring home a brandn new mobile phone by availing mega discount on them.

Investing in a new smartphone every few years is not just a trend; it's a practical approach in our rapidly evolving technological landscape. Here's why it's ideal:

Technology Advancements: New smartphone models continually offer improved performance, enhanced camera capabilities, and upgraded software. Staying current ensures you benefit from these innovations.

Preventing Slowdown: Over time, older smartphones tend to slow down due to software updates and app demands. Upgrading to a newer model provides a faster and smoother user experience.

Storage and Speed: Increasing storage capacity and faster processors are essential. Newer phones offer larger storage options and improved processing power, addressing the need for speed and storage concerns.

Big Discounts in Sales: Events like the Flipkart Big Billion Sale provide the perfect opportunity to purchase smartphones from various brands at significant discounts. You can find renowned brands like Samsung and Motorola alongside budget-friendly options from POCO and Redmi.

By upgrading your smartphone during sales, you can ensure you have a device that meets your current needs while taking advantage of cost-effective deals and the latest technology. It's a smart move for anyone looking to stay up-to-date with the digital world.

We have curated a list of some of the most popular mobile phones from the ongoing Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Some of the mobile phones are from big brands like Samsung and Motorola and smaller and less known ones like POCO, Redmi and Infinix. Check them out here.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G (B.A.E. Purple, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

The SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G in stunning B.A.E. Purple offers an exceptional smartphone experience. With 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, this device ensures seamless multitasking and ample space for your data. Its 5G capability delivers lightning-fast connectivity, keeping you in the fast lane of the digital world. The smartphone's vibrant purple hue adds a touch of personality to your tech collection. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a multitasker, or simply seeking a stylish and efficient smartphone, the SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G combines performance and aesthetics, making it a compelling choice for modern smartphone users.

Specifications for the SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G:

Colour: B.A.E. Purple

Storage: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Connectivity: 5G

Manufacturer: SAMSUNG

Pros Cons 1. 5G Connectivity: Offers lightning-fast internet speeds for seamless streaming and browsing. 1. Potentially High Price: 5G smartphones may come at a higher cost compared to non-5G models. 2. Ample Storage and RAM: With 128 GB storage and 6 GB RAM, it provides sufficient space and memory for your apps and data. 2. Limited Colour Options: Available only in B.A.E. Purple, which may not suit everyone's aesthetic preferences.

SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G (B.A.E. Purple, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

Introducing the SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G in the captivating B.A.E. Purple. This smartphone embodies the perfect blend of style and performance. With a spacious 128 GB of storage, it provides ample room for your apps, photos, and files, while the 5G connectivity ensures blazing-fast internet speeds. Whether you're a trendsetter or a tech enthusiast, the stunning purple hue adds a touch of sophistication to your device. The SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G is designed to cater to your digital lifestyle, combining a chic aesthetic with advanced technology, making it an appealing choice for those who demand both style and substance in their smartphones. This can be yours during this sale.

Specifications for the SAMSUNG Galaxy F14 5G:

Colour: B.A.E. Purple

Storage: 128 GB

RAM: Information about the RAM is not provided.

Connectivity: 5G

Manufacturer: SAMSUNG

Pros Cons 5G Connectivity for fast internet Limited RAM (4 GB) for heavy multitasking Ample 128 GB storage. Available in a single B.A.E. Purple color.

MOTOROLA g84 5G (Viva Magneta, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

Introducing the MOTOROLA g84 5G in striking Viva Magneta with an impressive 256 GB of storage and a massive 12 GB of RAM. This smartphone is a powerhouse, designed for high-performance multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. With the lightning-fast 5G connectivity, you'll experience seamless browsing and streaming. The vivid colour and generous storage capacity make it an ideal choice for those who demand both style and substance from their mobile devices. The MOTOROLA g84 5G delivers a stunning blend of aesthetics and power, catering to tech enthusiasts and trendsetters alike.

Specifications of MOTOROLA g84 5G:

Colour: Viva Magenta

Storage: 256 GB

RAM: 12 GB

Connectivity: 5G

Manufacturer: MOTOROLA

Pros Cons 1. High RAM: 12 GB RAM provides ample memory for multitasking, gaming, and running demanding applications. 1. Potentially High Price: Higher RAM and storage capacity can result in a more expensive smartphone. 2. Large Storage: With 256 GB of storage, you have plenty of space for apps, media, and files. 2. Colour Limited: Available only in Viva Magneta, which may not suit everyone's style preference.

Infinix HOT 30i (Marigold, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)

The Infinix HOT 30i in vibrant Marigold offers a perfect blend of style and performance. Boasting a spacious 128 GB of storage and a substantial 8 GB of RAM, this smartphone ensures swift multitasking and ample space for all your apps and data. Whether you're a gaming enthusiast or a multitasker, the HOT 30i has you covered. Its striking marigold colour adds a touch of personality to your tech collection. This smartphone delivers an excellent balance between style, power, and functionality, making it an ideal choice for modern smartphone users who demand both aesthetics and robust performance from their device.

Specifications of Infinix HOT 30i:

Colour: Marigold

Storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Operating System: Information about the operating system is not provided.

Manufacturer: Infinix

Pros Cons 1. Ample Storage: 128 GB storage provides plenty of space for apps, photos, and files. 1. Lack of Operating System: The operating system information is missing, which is a crucial aspect of device functionality. 2. High RAM: 8 GB RAM offers seamless multitasking and smooth performance. 2. Limited Information: Incomplete specifications make it challenging to provide a comprehensive assessment. Additional details about the device would be helpful for a more accurate evaluation.

Infinix HOT 30i (Diamond White, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The Infinix HOT 30i in elegant Diamond White is a smartphone that combines style with functionality. With 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, it offers a balanced performance, ensuring that your apps run smoothly and providing ample space for your data. This device is perfect for everyday tasks, social media, and capturing moments with its camera. The Diamond White colour adds a touch of sophistication to your tech collection. The Infinix HOT 30i strikes the right balance between affordability and performance, making it an attractive choice for users who seek an efficient smartphone without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Infinix HOT 30i:

Colour: Diamond White

Storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Information about the operating system is not provided.

Manufacturer: Infinix

Pros Cons 1. Adequate Storage: 64 GB of storage provides sufficient space for apps, photos, and files. 1. Limited RAM: 4 GB RAM might be limiting for heavy multitasking and demanding apps or games. 2. Affordable: This smartphone offers an efficient performance at a budget-friendly price point. 2. Incomplete Information: The absence of certain specifications limits a comprehensive assessment of the device.

POCO C51 (Royal Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

The POCO C51 in striking Royal Blue is a remarkable smartphone that balances style and performance. With a generous 128 GB of storage and a substantial 6 GB of RAM, this device ensures seamless multitasking and offers ample space for your apps and data. It is perfect for both work and play, whether you're handling productivity apps or indulging in mobile gaming. The Royal Blue colour adds a touch of elegance to your tech collection. The POCO C51 is designed to cater to your digital lifestyle, providing a seamless and stylish experience for those who demand both aesthetics and functionality from their smartphone.

Specifications of POCO C51:

Colour: Royal Blue

Storage: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Operating System: Information about the operating system is not provided.

Manufacturer: POCO

Pros Cons 1. Ample Storage: 128 GB storage provides plenty of space for apps, photos, and files. 1. Limited RAM: 6 GB RAM might be limiting for heavy multitasking or demanding apps/games. 2. Budget-Friendly: Offers efficient performance at an affordable price point. 2. Incomplete Information: The absence of certain specifications limits a comprehensive assessment of the device.

POCO C51 (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The POCO C51 in sleek Power Black is a versatile smartphone designed to deliver both style and performance. With 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, this device ensures smooth multitasking and provides ample space for your apps and data. Whether you're navigating productivity tasks or enjoying multimedia content, the POCO C51 excels in offering an efficient experience. The Power Black colour adds a touch of sophistication to your tech collection. It's a budget-friendly choice for users who demand reliable functionality and a sleek aesthetic, ensuring you get the most out of your smartphone without breaking the bank.

Specifications of POCO C51:

Colour: Power Black

Storage: 64 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Information about the operating system is not provided.

Manufacturer: POCO

Pros Cons 1. Budget-Friendly: Offers a cost-effective smartphone option for those seeking essential features. 1. Limited RAM: 4 GB RAM may be insufficient for heavy multitasking or demanding apps/games. 2. Adequate Storage: 64 GB of storage provides enough space for apps, photos, and files. 2. Incomplete Information: The absence of certain specifications limits a comprehensive assessment of the device.

REDMI 12 (Jade Black, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)

The REDMI 12 in sophisticated Jade Black is a feature-packed smartphone designed for both style and efficiency. With a substantial 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM, this device strikes a balance between space and speed, ensuring your apps run smoothly and providing ample storage for your data. Whether you're a multitasker, a photography enthusiast, or a media consumer, the REDMI 12 caters to your needs. The elegant Jade Black colour adds a touch of class to your tech collection. It's an ideal choice for those seeking a blend of affordability and functionality, promising an exceptional smartphone experience without compromising on performance.

Specifications of REDMI 12:

Colour: Jade Black

Storage: 128 GB

RAM: 4 GB

Operating System: Information about the operating system is not provided.

Manufacturer: REDMI

Pros Cons 1. Ample Storage: 128 GB storage provides ample space for apps, photos, and files. 1. Limited RAM: 4 GB RAM might be limiting for heavy multitasking or demanding apps/games. 2. Budget-Friendly: Offers a cost-effective smartphone option for users with essential needs. 2. Incomplete Information: The absence of certain specifications limits a comprehensive assessment of the device.

MOTOROLA g54 5G (Mint Green, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)

The MOTOROLA g54 5G in refreshing Mint Green is a powerhouse smartphone that perfectly balances style and performance. With a generous 256 GB of storage and an impressive 12 GB of RAM, this device is designed to meet the demands of multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. Its 5G connectivity ensures swift internet access, ideal for streaming and browsing. The stylish Mint Green colour adds a touch of sophistication to your tech collection. The MOTOROLA g54 5G is the perfect choice for those who seek a smartphone that excels in both aesthetics and robust functionality, offering a premium experience for the modern user.

Specifications of MOTOROLA g54 5G (Mint Green, 256 GB, 12 GB RAM):

Colour: Mint Green

Storage: 256 GB

RAM: 12 GB

Connectivity: 5G

Manufacturer: MOTOROLA

Pros Cons 1. High RAM: 12 GB RAM provides excellent multitasking capabilities, ensuring smooth performance for apps and games. 1. Potentially High Price: High RAM and storage capacity can result in a more expensive smartphone. 2. Ample Storage: With 256 GB of storage, you have plenty of space for apps, photos, videos, and files. 2. Limited Colour Options: Available only in Mint Green, which may not suit everyone's aesthetic preferences.

POCO X5 5G (Supernova Green, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)

The POCO X5 5G in captivating Supernova Green is a versatile smartphone that combines style and performance. With a spacious 128 GB of storage and a substantial 6 GB of RAM, this device ensures seamless multitasking and offers ample space for your apps and data. Whether you're into gaming, productivity, or media consumption, the POCO X5 delivers a smooth and efficient experience. The eye-catching Supernova Green colour adds a touch of vibrancy to your tech collection. It's a budget-friendly choice for users who demand a balance between affordability and functionality, providing a great smartphone experience without compromising on performance.

Specifications of POCO X5 5G (Supernova Green, 128 GB, 6 GB RAM):

Colour: Supernova Green

Storage: 128 GB

RAM: 6 GB

Connectivity: 5G

Manufacturer: POCO

Pros Cons 1. 5G Connectivity: Enjoy fast internet speeds for seamless streaming, browsing, and online gaming. 1. Limited RAM: 6 GB RAM may be limiting for heavy multitasking or running resource-intensive applications. 2. Ample Storage: 128 GB storage provides sufficient space for apps, photos, and media. 2. Limited Colour Options: Available only in Supernova Green, which may not appeal to all users' aesthetic preferences.

Best value for money

The POCO C51 (Power Black, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM) stands out as the value-for-money choice in this selection. With its efficient performance and cost-effective pricing, it caters to essential smartphone needs without breaking the bank. It's perfect for users who seek a budget-friendly device without compromising on functionality. While other models offer higher specifications, the POCO C51 delivers a balanced blend of affordability and essential features, making it the go-to option for those looking for a reliable smartphone without the premium price tag.





Best deal

The POCO C51 (Power Black, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM) offers the best deal among the listed products. Its combination of affordability and essential features make it a budget-friendly choice, providing good value for money. While other models may have higher specifications, the POCO C51 stands out for its cost-effectiveness, making it an attractive option for users seeking a reliable smartphone without the premium price tag. It strikes a balance between performance and price, making it the best deal in this selection.



