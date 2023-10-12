Flipkart Big Billion Sale: More than 75% off on electric kettles from top brands

Electric kettles are versatile kitchen companions that effortlessly bring water or your preferred beverage to a boil. It can do it all, whether brewing your morning tea or coffee, whipping instant noodles, or creating hot beverages to suit your cravings! It is perfect for brewing anything you desire without any added hassle. Electric kettles simplify daily tasks and are valuable to modern households, whether you need a basic model or one with advanced features like adjustable temperature settings. Flipkart Sale: Get good kettle during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale and avail mega discounts.(Pixabay)

During the Flipkart Big Billion Sale, you'll discover enticing Flipkart offers and deals on electric kettles from top brands. With these exclusive deals, you can upgrade your kitchen while enjoying significant savings on high-quality electric kettles from trusted brands. Don't miss out on this opportunity to find the perfect electric kettle to suit your needs at unbeatable prices during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale! You can improve your kitchen while saving a tonne of money with these exclusive offers on reliable manufacturers' premium electric kettles. Don't pass up this chance to take advantage of the Flipkart Big Billion Sale and get the ideal electric kettle for your needs at unbelievable prices!

The Big Billion Sale 2023 is the best place for astute buyers hoping to score top-of-the-line electric kettles at eye-popping prices, but act fast because supplies are limited. Take advantage of this incredible discount to up your culinary game! For Prime members, there's an exclusive perk: the sale commences one day before the actual sale, ensuring you're among the first to seize the best electric kettle Flipkart Big Billion Sale offers at amazingly discounted values!

Product List

1. Pigeon 14913 1.5L Electric Kettle with Bottle

With its generous capacity of 1.5L, this electric kettle is perfect for preparing hot water for different purposes, making it a must-have requirement for any modern family. The added bonus of a complementary bottle makes it considerably appealing, allowing users to store and carry their #1 drinks effortlessly. Say goodbye to the hassle of stove-top boiling, as the Pigeon has a 360-degree swivel base and a perfect V-spout that acts as a funnel to pour tea and soups into the Pigeon flask without spilling a drop. Get ready for the Flipkart Big Billion Sale and grab the Pigeon 14913 1.5L Electric Kettle with Bottle at an incredible price drop.

Specifications of Pigeon 14913 1.5L Electric Kettle

Model Name: Kettle Combo

Capacity: 1.5L

Operating Mode: Cordless

Lockable Lid: Yes

Weight: 0.9 kg

Pros Cons Offers protection against dry boiling. Not portable. Has an automatic switch-off mode.

2. Butterfly Rapid Kettle 1.5 Litre

Experience the thrill of the Flipkart Big Billion Sale with the Butterfly Rapid Kettle 1.5 Litre, designed to meet your hot beverage cravings. This sleek and modern kettle boasts a generous capacity of 1.5 litres, making it perfect for fulfilling all your hot beverage needs. With its rapid boil technology, you can enjoy a piping hot cup of tea or coffee in no time. The kettle also comes equipped with multiple safety features, including an auto shut-off function and boil-dry protection, ensuring your peace of mind while using it. Its exceptional stainless-steel body is robust, rust-proof, and temperature-safe. Its ergonomic design, comfortable handle, and user-friendly lid make pouring and cleaning a breeze.

Specifications of Butterfly Rapid Kettle 1.5 Litre

Model Name: Rapid Kettle 1.5 Litre + Eco 750 Ml Water Bottle

Capacity: 1.5L

Operating Mode: Corded

Lockable Lid: Yes

Weight: 1.2 kg

Pros Cons Stainless steel material. It may be heavy. Shock-proof.

Also read: 8 best electric kettles in 2023: Our top picks

3. HAVELLS 1.5L Altro Electric Kettle

This exquisitely designed kettle adds a hint of complexity to your kitchen and delivers exceptional execution. The Havells Altro 1.5 L 1250 W Electric Kettle is made of 304-grade stainless steel, which is rust-proof and provides long-term operation. Additionally, the double-walled structure maintains the beverage's temperature for a long time. This electric kettle features a stainless-steel spout that makes it simple to pour the beverage. Furthermore, the wide mouth of this kettle makes cleaning it simple and allows you to fill it up quickly. Elevate your kitchen with the Havells Altro 1.5L Electric Kettle during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale!

Specifications of HAVELLS 1.5L Altro Electric Kettle

Model Name: Altro

Capacity: 1.5L

Operating Mode: Cordless

Lockable Lid: Yes

Weight: 0.9 kg

Pros Cons Cool touch external coating. Does not have a water level indicator. Wider mouth for easier filling.

4. BRION BR KETTLE 1.5L D1 Electric Kettle

The 1.5L capacity is perfect for accommodating the needs of individuals and small families, allowing for multiple servings or large quantities if desired. Additionally, its ergonomic handle and easy-to-use controls guarantee user convenience and comfort. Say goodbye to the hassle of waiting for water to reach the perfect temperature, as the Brion BR Kettle is equipped with precise temperature control settings, allowing you to achieve optimal results every time. The Flipkart Big Billion Sale is your opportunity to own the Brion BR Kettle 1.5L D1, as there will be an electric kettle price drop at unbeatable prices!

Specifications of BRION BR KETTLE 1.5L D1 Electric Kettle

Model Name: BRION BR KETTLE 1.5 D1

Capacity: 1.5L

Operating Mode: Cordless

Lockable Lid: Yes

Pros Cons Removable filter for effortless cleaning. The cord length may be too short for some users. Easier pouring pout.

5. Kenstar Estella 1.6L Electric Kettle

With its sleek and elegant design, this electric kettle is bound to enhance the aesthetics of your kitchen countertop. But it's not just about looks; the Estella 1.6L Electric Kettle boasts an array of features that make it a must-have appliance. Equipped with a powerful heating element, it quickly boils water in no time, saving you precious minutes during busy mornings. The large 1.6-litre capacity ensures that you never run out of hot water, whether it's for brewing multiple cups of tea or preparing instant noodles for your family. Additionally, the kettle comes with a 360-degree cordless design, making it effortlessly portable and convenient to use. Safety features such as auto shut-off and boil-dry protection provide peace of mind, preventing accidents and prolonging the kettle's lifespan.

Specifications of Kenstar Estella 1.6L Electric Kettle

Model Name: Estella 1.6

Capacity: 1.6L

Operating Mode: Corded

Lockable Lid: Yes

Weight: 0.9 kg

Pros Cons It has a 360-degree swivel base. It does not have a water level indicator. Good capacity.

6. Pigeon Favourite 1.5L Electric Kettle

This modern marvel not only boasts a sleek and stylish design but also offers a host of features that make it a favourite among kitchen enthusiasts. The ergonomic handle ensures a comfortable grip, while the 360-degree swivel base allows easy and convenient pouring. With a maximum power consumption of 1200W, it's energy-efficient, allowing you to use it worry-free during theFlipkart sale. You can use this appliance without being concerned about how much energy it uses. The electric kettle ensures simple and convenient use thanks to its 1 m long cord. When the appliance is not in use, the cord can be conveniently stored thanks to its cord winder.

Specifications of Pigeon Favourite 1.5L Electric Kettle

Capacity: 1.5L

Operating Mode: Cordless

Lockable Lid: Yes

Pros Cons Low energy consumption. It is only ideal for boiling water. Ergonomic design.

7. AGARO 1.8L Elegant Electric Kettle

Boasting a generous capacity of 1.8 litres, this sleek appliance ensures you can prepare hot beverages for your family and guests without hassle. Its elegant design, featuring a stainless-steel body and a striking ergonomic handle, instantly adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen countertop. But it’s not just about looks - the Agaro 1.8L Elegant Electric Kettle also delivers exceptional performance with its powerful heating element and rapid boil technology that guarantees quick and efficient boiling. Whether you need steaming hot water for your morning coffee, soothing tea, or instant noodles, this electric kettle has got you covered. Elevate your kitchen's elegance with the AGARO 1.8L Elegant Electric Kettle during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale!

Specifications of AGARO 1.8L Elegant Electric Kettle

Capacity: 1.8L

Operating Mode: Cordless

Lockable Lid: Yes

Pros Cons Hinged lid. It may be too pricey. Double-walled for user safety.

Also read: Efficient plastic electric kettles to buy in 2023

8. Longway Kestro 2L Electric Kettle

Boasting a spacious 2-litre capacity, it quickly heats water with its 1500W power consumption, making it one of the standout Flipkart sale products. This electric kettle heats up quickly and enables you to boil a sufficient amount of water without having to wait a long time. This electric kettle's cool-touch handle prevents your hands from getting burned as you lift and pour the hot beverage. Equipped with a powerful heating element, the Longway Kestro ensures speedy and efficient boiling, saving you valuable time in your busy schedule. The kettle is also outfitted with an intelligent auto shut-off feature, providing an added safety layer and preventing potential accidents.

Specifications of Longway Kestro 2L Electric Kettle

Capacity: 2L

Operating Mode: Cordless

Lockable Lid: Yes

Weight: 0.9 kg

Pros Cons Extremely large capacity. Power consumption is higher compared to other kettles. LED indicator for user convenience.

9. HAVELLS Aqua Plus 1.2 L Electric Kettle

Its aesthetic design, with a seamless stainless-steel body and ergonomic handle, adds a touch of elegance to any countertop. This electric kettle's body is made of 304-grade stainless steel to fit your contemporary kitchen decor. Thanks to its one-key open feature, this electric kettle's lid can be quickly opened with a single button. This electric kettle's boil-dry protection feature prevents it from operating when there is no water inside. But it's not just the looks that make this kettle stand out; its functionality is equally impressive. Equipped with a powerful 1500-watt heating element, the Aqua Plus ensures quick and efficient boiling, while the automatic shut-off feature and dry-boil protection guarantee safe usage.

Specifications of HAVELLS Aqua Plus 1.2 L Electric Kettle

Model Name: AQUA PLUS 1.2 L

Capacity: 1.2L

Operating Mode: Corded

Lockable Lid: Yes

Weight: 1.1 kg

Pros Cons Stainless steel interior for faster heating. Expensive. Warranty of over 2 years

10. BAJAJ KTX 1.8L DLX Electric Kettle

Its 1.8-litre capacity makes it perfect for boiling water, making tea, or preparing instant soup in minutes. The DLX model wows users with its sleek and stylish design, making it a great addition to any kitchen decor. Equipped with superior heating technology, this kettle ensures rapid boiling while maintaining safety features such as an auto shut-off function and boil-dry protection. The Bajaj KTX 1.8L DLX Electric Kettle is not just any ordinary kettle; it is a reliable companion that simplifies your daily routine and elevates your tea-time experience. Don't miss out on this amazing Flipkart offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Sale!

Specifications:

Model Name: KTX 1.8 L DLX

Capacity: 1.8L

Operating Mode: Cordless

Lockable Lid: No

Weight: 0.75 kg

Pros Cons Light-weight. It does not have an auto-switch-off function. Detachable power base.

Three best feature for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pigeon 14913 1.5L Electric Kettle with Bottle The 1.5L capacity makes it a versatile appliance suitable for a modern family's daily use, eliminating the need for frequent refills. The kettle's 360-degree swivel base is a practical feature that enhances user convenience. The inclusion of a complementary bottle is a unique and appealing aspect of this product. Butterfly Rapid Kettle 1.5 Litre This kettle's rapid boil technology ensures you can enjoy a piping hot cup of tea or coffee in a very short time. The inclusion of safety features like auto shut-off and boil-dry protection adds a layer of peace of mind to your usage. The stainless-steel body of the kettle not only gives it a sleek and modern appearance but contributes to its durability. HAVELLS 1.5L Altro Electric Kettle The use of 304-grade stainless steel in the construction of this kettle ensures it is rust-proof and built for long-term operation. The double-walled structure of the kettle helps maintain the temperature of your beverage for a longer duration. The kettle's wide mouth makes filling it up and cleaning it a straightforward process. BRION BR KETTLE 1.5L D1 Electric Kettle The precise temperature control settings allow you to achieve the perfect temperature for your specific needs. Operates on low power and consumes less, making the process of boiling water quicker and safer. The kettle's ergonomic handle is designed with user comfort in mind. Kenstar Estella 1.6L Electric Kettle Equipped with a powerful heating element that rapidly boils water, ensuring you have hot water at your disposal in no time. With a generous 1.6-litre capacity, this kettle ensures you'll never run out of hot water. It comes with auto shut-off and boil-dry protection features, automatically turning off the kettle when it reaches its boiling point. Pigeon Favourite 1.5L Electric Kettle This electric kettle boasts a maximum power consumption of 1200 W, ensuring efficient performance while conserving energy The kettle features an ergonomic handle for a comfortable grip, enhancing user convenience during pouring and handling. The 1 m long cord can be conveniently stored using the cord winder when the appliance is not in use, reducing clutter in the kitchen. AGARO 1.8L Elegant Electric Kettle The hinged lid design allows for easy opening and closing, making refilling and cleaning the kettle simple The double-walled construction ensures the exterior remains cool to the touch, preventing accidental burns and enhancing safety. With a generous 1.8-litre capacity, this electric kettle is suitable for preparing beverages for a family or guests Longway Kestro 2L Electric Kettle This kettle boasts a spacious 2-litre capacity, ideal for preparing hot beverages for larger groups or gatherings. The LED indicator provides user convenience by indicating the heating status, ensuring you know when your water is ready. The LED indicator provides user convenience by indicating the heating status, ensuring you know when your water is ready. HAVELLS Aqua Plus 1.2 L Electric Kettle The 304-grade stainless steel interior ensures quick and efficient heating. This electric kettle comes with a warranty of over 2 years, providing peace of mind and assurance of its durability and quality. Dry-boil protection feature to prevent operation without water, ensuring safe usage. BAJAJ KTX 1.8L DLX Electric Kettle The kettle has advanced heating technology, enabling rapid boiling for quick tea, soup, or hot water preparation. Auto shut-off function that turns off the appliance once the water has boiled, preventing overheating. The DLX model's sleek and stylish design enhances the aesthetics of any kitchen décor.

Best overall product

The Butterfly Rapid Kettle 1.5 Litre + Eco 750ml Water Bottle combo is the perfect blend of efficiency, safety, and eco-consciousness, making it the best overall product for daily needs. This combo offers unparalleled convenience and reliability, whether at home or on the move. The kettle's rapid heating and automatic shut-off ensure quick boiling without the risk of overboiling. It is not only a practical choice but also an eco-friendly one, thanks to the inclusion of the reusable Eco 750ml Water Bottle. Moreover, it is versatile, handling everything from morning teas to quick meals, making it a must-have for any household. Get this combo now while it is at 60% off, and take advantage of the best Flipkart Big Billion Sale deals!

Best value for money

The BRION BR KETTLE 1.5L D1 Electric Kettle is a value-for-money product that boasts excellent features at such a low price! Its generous 1.5-litre capacity makes it well-equipped to meet various household needs, from brewing hot beverages to preparing quick meals. Its impressive rapid heating capability sets it apart, efficiently bringing water to a boil within minutes, a valuable time-saving feature for daily routines. Safety is also a priority, thanks to the built-in automatic shut-off, preventing overboiling and enhancing peace of mind. Furthermore, its budget-friendly price tag ensures accessibility without compromising quality. BRION has established itself as a brand known for providing affordable yet reliable products, making this electric kettle an excellent choice for those seeking practicality and cost-effectiveness in one package.

How to find the best electric kettle for you?

It would be best to consider a few key factors to find the ideal electric kettle that aligns with your needs. Begin with assessing capacity to ensure it meets your typical water requirements. Next, prioritise kettles with rapid boiling capabilities for time-saving convenience. Temperature control options can be a significant advantage if you savour a variety of teas or require specific water temperatures for recipes. Also, safety features like automatic shut-off and boil-dry protection are fundamental for user protection. For easy cleaning, opt for models with removable parts or wide mouths. Decide between corded and cordless options for serving convenience. Additionally, make the most of Flipkart deals and discounts with the massive electric kettle price drop during Flipkart's Big Billion Sale by researching reputable brands, reading customer reviews, and comparing prices within your budget. You can select the perfect electric kettle that seamlessly fits your lifestyle by thoughtfully considering these factors and taking advantage of the sale.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!