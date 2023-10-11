Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023: Bring home the perfect table with up to 80% off

Your quest for unbeatable deals on tables has officially reached its conclusion, courtesy of the Big Billion Sale 2023 on Flipkart! Get ready to dive headfirst into a world of remarkable savings as we present to you the Flipkart offer of the day, where the best deals on tables await your discovery. Here, affordability meets style, and your search for the ideal table becomes an adventure filled with incredible discounts that won't strain your wallet. Stylish dining tables are up for grabs during during Flipkart Big Billion sale 2023

HF Harsh fashion wood portable laptop table

Introducing the HF harsh fashion wood portable laptop table - a versatile addition to your workspace or home. This cool multi-purpose table/desk serves various functions, from a laptop table to a TV dinner tray, making it an ideal choice for office workers, kids, or anyone on the go. It features non-slip legs for stability, and its collapsible frame ensures easy storage and portability. Crafted with care and designed with a touch of fashion, this table meets the highest quality standards.

Specifications of HF Harsh fashion wood portable laptop table

Primary Materials: Wood (HDF - High-Density Fibreboard, Engineered Wood - MDF)

Delivery Condition: Pre-Assembled

Suitable For: Study & Home Office

Compatible Laptop Size: Up to 39.67 cm

Dimensions: Width - 60 cm, Height - 26.6 cm, Depth - 40 cm

Pros Cons Sturdy Design Limited Adjustability lightweight

Portronics My Buddy D Wood portable laptop table

Introducing the Portronics My Buddy D wood portable laptop table, a versatile addition to your workspace. This DIY table, part of my buddy D series, is perfect for your study or home office needs. With a primary material of durable particle board and an attractive sky-blue finish, it not only adds a pop of colour but also ensures sturdiness. The table is designed to hold laptops up to 17 cm in size, making it suitable for various devices. It's foldable and comes with adjustable height, allowing you to find the perfect working position. Plus, with non-skid features and built-in wheels, it combines stability and mobility.

Specifications of Portronics My Buddy D Wood portable laptop table

Primary Material: Particle Board

Delivery Condition: DIY (Do-It-Yourself)

Suitable For: Study & Home Office

Compatible Laptop Size: Up to 17 cm

Dimensions: Width - 60 cm, Height - 80 cm, Depth - 40 cm

Pros Cons Attractive Finish No Mouse Tray Adjustable Height

NEUDOT Limani engineered wood coffee table

Introducing the Neudot limani engineered wood coffee table, a stylish addition to your living space. This coffee table, also known as a cocktail table, serves as a versatile centrepiece in front of your sofa, offering space for glasses, books, magazines, and more. Designed with care, it features a teak finish and durable melamine coating, enhancing both its appearance and longevity. Crafted from particle board and engineered wood, this table has quality and reliability. With an oval shape and dimensions of 90 cm (width) x 47 cm (height) x 44 cm (depth), it provides ample surface area.

Specifications of NEUDOT Limani engineered wood coffee table

Brand: NEUDOT

Model Number: Limani CT

Finish Color: TEAK

Finish Type: Melamine

Table Shape: Oval

Weight: 10 kg

Warranty: 1-year domestic warranty covering manufacturing defects

Pros Cons Easy Maintenance Non-Foldable spacious tabletop

NEUDOT vision computer desk engineered wood study table

This is a meticulously designed engineered wood study table that enhances your study or home office space. This study table isn't just a plain and simple table; it's a comprehensive solution to your academic and workspace needs. Crafted to provide students with a comfortable and interactive learning environment, it features multiple shelves and 3-door storage for organizing your essentials. With a stunning Teak finish and a sturdy Particle Board construction, it combines both style and durability. Measuring 114.3 cm in width, 120 cm in height, and 40 cm in depth, it offers ample workspace.

Specifications of NEUDOT vision computer desk engineered wood study table

Brand: NEUDOT

Model Number: VISION

Finish Type: MATTE

Configuration: Straight

Delivery Condition: Knock Down

Type: Study Table

Suitable For: Study & Home Office

Pros Cons Sophisticated Design No Built-in Wire Outlet Free-Standing

Burlyworth witely center table for living room

Burlyworth witely center table for living room tea, coffee table, sofa table, engineered wood coffee table: Introducing the burlyworth witely center table, a versatile addition to your living space. This engineered wood coffee table combines traditional design with modern functionality, offering a spacious and ergonomic centrepiece for your living room. Its laminate finish in classic white adds a touch of sophistication while ensuring durability. With two shelves and a maximum load capacity of 80 kg, it provides ample storage space and stability. You can choose from various shapes, including rectangular, round, square, and oval, to match your interior decor. Whether for tea, coffee or as a sofa table, this budget-friendly option is perfect for tying together your studio apartment or modern living room.

Specification of Burlyworth witely center table for living room

Brand: Burlyworth

Model Number: CT-WT-H

Finish Color: White

Finish Type: Laminate

Table Top Material: Engineered Wood (Particle Board)

Table Frame Material: Engineered Wood (Particle Board)

Table Shape: Rectangle

Pros Cons Ample Storage No Wheels Elegant Appearance

Bharat lifestyle fleming engineered wood coffee table

This contemporary and modern coffee table embodies simplicity with its clean lines and absence of excessive decoration. The laminate finish in acacia dark and wenge adds a touch of elegance while ensuring durability. The table's dimensions of 90 cm (width) x 38 cm (height) x 60 cm (depth) provide ample space for your living room essentials. Though the colour and board grains may vary, this budget-friendly table offers the best quality.

Specification of Bharat lifestyle fleming engineered wood coffee table

Brand: Bharat Lifestyle

Model Number: Fleming

Finish Color: Acacia dark & Wenge

Finish Type: Laminate

Table Top Material: Engineered Wood (Particle Board)

Table Frame Material: Engineered Wood (Particle Board)

Table Shape: Rectangle

Pros Cons Minimalistic Design table doesn't come with built-in storage Durable Build

Nilkamal Luca marble top with 4 open shelves centre table

Introducing the Nilkamal Luca marble top centre table, a stylish addition to modern homes. This elegant coffee table showcases a striking combination of ash wenge and marble-beige colours, making it a perfect centrepiece for your living or waiting area. Crafted with solid engineered wood, it ensures stability and durability. The sleek melamine finish not only enhances its resistance but also adds to its aesthetic appeal. With 4 open shelves, it offers practical storage space for your living room essentials. Elevate your home decor with this classy and functional coffee table, ideal for entertaining guests.

Specifications of Nilkamal Luca marble top with 4 open shelves centre table

Brand: Nilkamal

Model Number: ILUNCOFTBAHWN/MBG

Finish Color: Ash Wenge

Finish Type: Melamine

Table Shape: Rectangle

Number of Shelves: 4 (Open Shelves)

Pros Cons Solid Build No Built-in Cable Management versatile addition

Godrej Interio Osaka large engineered wood coffee table

With its remini walnut finish, this oval-shaped coffee table exudes a warm and inviting aura. The spacious dimensions of 150 cm (width) x 40 cm (height) x 80 cm (depth) provide ample room for your living room essentials. This table comes with built-in storage, adding to its functionality. Elevate your home decor with this exquisite piece from Godrej Interio.

Specifications of Godrej Interio Osaka large engineered wood coffee table

Brand: Godrej Interio

Model Number: 56121403SD00209

Finish Color: Remini Walnut

Table Top Material: Engineered Wood (Particle Board)

Table Shape: Oval

Number of Shelves: Yes (Built-in storage)

Pros Cons Durable Build Slightly heavyweight Generous Dimensions

Malbro best budget tea table

Introducing the Malbro best budget coffee table, a stylish and budget-friendly addition to elevate your living room. Crafted from high-quality engineered wood, this coffee table is both durable and practical, designed to withstand everyday use. Its sleek and modern design seamlessly complements any decor, making it a versatile choice for homes. With ample space on top, it's perfect for holding drinks, snacks, or decorative items, ideal for entertaining guests or unwinding at home. The compact size suits small living spaces, and its affordability ensures you can furnish your home without breaking the bank.

Specifications of Malbro best budget tea table

Brand: Malbro

Model Number: MLB CTALE

Finish Color: Brown

Finish Type: Melamine

Table Top Material: Engineered Wood (MDF)

Pros Cons Budget-Friendly non-foldable sleek and modern design

Nilkamal mono extendable with 2 large open shelves centre table

Enhance your living or office space with the contemporary mono coffee table. Its trendy geometric design adds a touch of aesthetic charm, while the dual-tone urban walnut and oak-white hues create a striking visual impact. As an attractive centrepiece for modern interiors, this table combines style and functionality. Crafted from long-lasting engineered wood, it guarantees stability, and the slick melamine finish ensures resistance against daily wear and tear. The high-grade edge bending ensures safety during use. Elevate your decor with the mono coffee table and experience both elegance and durability.

Specifications of Nilkamal mono extendable with 2 large open shelves centre table

Brand: Nilkamal

Model Number: IMONOCOFTBUWN/OKW

Finish Color: Urban Walnut

Finish Type: Melamine

Table Top Material: Engineered Wood (Particle Board)

Table Frame Material: Engineered Wood (Particle Board)

Pros Cons Melamine Finish Non-Extendable Dual-Tone colour

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 HF Harsh Fashion Wood Portable Laptop Table High-quality wood materials used Comes pre-assembled Suitable for laptops up to 39.67 cm Portronics My Buddy D Wood Portable Laptop Table Sturdy particle board construction DIY assembly with adjustable height Accommodates laptops up to 17 cm Neudot Limani Engineered Wood Coffee Table Teak finish with melamine coating Made by NEUDOT Offers a spacious tabletop Neudot Vision Computer Desk Engineered Wood Study Table Modern design with multiple shelves Free-standing design Comes with 3-door storage Burlyworth Witely Center Table for Living Room Ample storage space Elegant appearance Supports a maximum load of 80 kg Bharat Lifestyle Fleming Engineered Wood Coffee Table Minimalistic and durable design Spacious tabletop Designed for functionality Nilkamal Luca Marble Top with 4 Open Shelves Center Table Solid build with melamine finish Offers versatile use Features 4 open shelves for storage Godrej Interio Osaka Large Engineered Wood Coffee Table Durable construction Generous dimensions Includes built-in storage Malbro Best Budget Tea Table Budget-friendly and practical Sleek and modern design Suitable for laptops up to 39.67 cm Nilkamal Mono Extendable with 2 Large Open Shelves Center Table Modern design with multiple shelves Generous dimensions Ideal for small living spaces

Best overall product

The best overall product among the listed options is the Nilkamal Luca marble top with 4 open shelves centre table. This elegant coffee table stands out for its striking combination of ash wenge and marble-beige colours, making it a perfect centrepiece for modern homes. Crafted with solid engineered wood, it ensures both stability and durability, promising long-lasting use. The sleek melamine finish not only enhances its resistance to daily wear and tear but also adds to its aesthetic appeal. With four open shelves, it offers practical storage space for living room essentials, making it a versatile and functional addition to any living space.

Best value for money

The Malbro best budget tea table emerges as the best value for money option among the listed products. Crafted from high-quality engineered wood, this coffee table combines durability with affordability, making it a practical choice for those looking to enhance their living room without breaking the bank. Its sleek and modern design seamlessly complements various decors, offering a versatile choice for homes. With ample space on top for drinks and decorative items, it's perfect for entertaining guests or relaxing at home. The compact size suits small living spaces, and its budget-friendly price ensures you can furnish your home stylishly while staying within budget.

How to find the perfect table at the lowest price?

To find the perfect table at the lowest price during a sale, you should start by exploring the dedicated sale section on the retailer's website or app. Once there, set a clear budget for your purchase to avoid overspending. Utilize the filtering and sorting options available to refine your search based on factors like price range, brand, and customer ratings. It's crucial to read customer reviews and ratings for the tables you're interested in to ensure they meet your requirements and are of good quality. Don't forget to compare prices from different sellers, as you may find the same table at a more affordable rate. Additionally, keep an eye out for bundle deals or combo offers that can provide excellent value for your money during sale events.

