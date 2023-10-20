Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Save 56% on electric kettles

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here, and it's a shopaholic's dream come true. This extravaganza offers shoppers a golden opportunity to snag incredible discounts and make substantial savings throughout the year. From electronics to fashion, home appliances to gadgets, the sale promises an array of benefits for all. But if you're looking to enhance your kitchen and enjoy a cosy family bonding experience, then electric kettles should be on your radar. Amazon Sale is offering electric kettles at attractive discounts.(Unsplash)

Electric kettles have become an indispensable appliance in every household. Whether it's preparing your morning brew of tea or coffee or boiling water quickly for cooking, these nifty devices make life more convenient. Not to mention, gathering around to watch the electric kettle whistle is a cherished family ritual.

In today's market, electric kettles come with an array of technologies, including variable temperature settings, rapid boil features, and elegant designs. If you're in the market for a new electric kettle, keep an eye out for renowned brands like Samsung, which are offering their latest models at significant discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

At this sale, we've curated a list of the best deals and discounts for electric kettles. We've sifted through the top brands and models, considering various features like automatic shut-off, cordless designs, and energy-efficient functionality. Whether you're an avid tea drinker or simply need a versatile appliance for your kitchen, our recommendations will help you find the perfect fit.

So, don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to upgrade your kitchen with a sleek new electric kettle. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is in full swing, and the discounts are available until October 14, 2023. Join us as we explore the world of electric kettles, discover the latest technologies, and make the most of this year's biggest sale event.

1. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1500W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking

Introducing the Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (Model: PKOSS 1.5), a versatile and efficient addition to your kitchen that makes boiling water and preparing hot beverages a breeze. This sleek electric kettle combines style and functionality to meet all your boiling needs.

Specifications of Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1500W

Capacity: With a generous 1.5-litre capacity, this electric kettle is perfect for preparing tea, coffee, instant soups, and more, making it ideal for both personal and family use.

Powerful Performance: Boasting a robust 1500W heating element, this kettle quickly brings water to a boil, saving you time and energy.

Elegant Design: The Prestige PKOSS 1.5 features a striking Silver and Black design that complements any kitchen décor. Its stainless steel body not only enhances its durability but also adds a touch of elegance to your countertop.

Safety Features: The automatic cut-off function ensures that the kettle turns off once the water reaches the boiling point, preventing over-boiling and ensuring safety. The single-touch lid locking mechanism adds an extra layer of security.

Convenience: The kettle sits on a rotatable base, allowing for easy handling and serving. The power indicator lets you know when the kettle is in use.

Pros Cons Quick Boiling Size Generous Capacity Weight

B01MQZ7J8K

Also read: 8 best electric kettles in 2023: Our top picks

2. Tesora - Inspired by you Electric Glass Kettle|Borosilicate Glass Body With Cool Touch Pp Sleeve|1.5 Liters Capacity|1350 Watts|Overheating&Boil Dry Protection|1 Year Warranty(White)

Discover the Tesora "Inspired by You" Electric Glass Kettle, a sophisticated and user-inspired addition to your kitchen. This kettle is designed to elevate your boiling experience with its sleek aesthetics and advanced features, ensuring a delightful cup of tea, coffee, or other hot beverages at your fingertips.

Specifications of Tesora - Inspired by you Electric Glass Kettle

Borosilicate Glass Body: The Tesora Electric Kettle features a borosilicate glass body that not only adds an elegant touch to your kitchen but also ensures high heat resistance, making it durable and safe for boiling water.

Cool-Touch PP Sleeve: The kettle's cool-touch PP (Polypropylene) sleeve provides extra safety, allowing you to handle the kettle comfortably even when it's hot.

Generous Capacity: With a 1.5-litre capacity, this kettle is perfect for both personal use and for serving family and guests.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 1350W heating element, it rapidly heats your water, allowing you to enjoy your hot beverages in no time.

Safety Features: The Tesora Electric Kettle offers overheating and boil dry protection to ensure that it turns off automatically when the water reaches its boiling point or when the kettle is empty.

1 Year Warranty: Backed by a 1-year warranty, this kettle offers peace of mind and reliability.

Pros Cons Elegant Design Glass Body Safety First Power

B0C1CN1ZH1

3. Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. 1500 Watt (Silver)

The Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (Model: 14289) is a versatile kitchen appliance designed to simplify your daily routine. With its stainless steel body and powerful performance, it is ideal for boiling water, making tea, coffee, instant noodles, soup, and more. Let's delve into the features and benefits of this efficient electric kettle.

Specifications of Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle

Stainless Steel Body: The kettle's stainless steel construction not only adds to its durability but also gives it a modern and sleek appearance.

Large Capacity: With a generous 1.5-litre capacity, it's perfect for making multiple servings of hot beverages or dishes, making it suitable for both personal and family use.

High Power: Equipped with a 1500W heating element, it quickly heats up the contents, saving you time and energy.

Versatile Usage: This electric kettle is not limited to just boiling water. It's perfect for making tea, coffee, instant noodles, and soup, catering to various culinary needs.

Safety Features: While ensuring quick boiling, it also includes safety features such as an automatic shut-off function to prevent overheating or boiling dry.

Pros Cons Durable Stainless Steel Weight Large Capacity Exterior Heat

B07WMS7TWB

4. Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (PKOSS 1.5)|1500W | Silver - Black| Automatic Cut-off | Stainless Steel | Rotatable Base | Power Indicator | Single-Touch Lid Locking

The Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle (Model: PKOSS 1.5) is a practical and stylish addition to your kitchen, designed to make boiling water and preparing hot beverages a hassle-free experience. Combining elegance with functionality, this electric kettle is an essential appliance for your daily needs.

Specifications of Prestige 1.5 Litres Electric Kettle

Generous Capacity: With a substantial 1.5-litre capacity, this electric kettle is perfect for preparing tea, coffee, instant soups, and more, making it suitable for both personal and family use.

Powerful Performance: Boasting a robust 1500W heating element, this kettle swiftly brings water to a boil, saving you valuable time.

Elegant Design: The Prestige PKOSS 1.5 features a sleek Silver and Black design that complements any kitchen decor. Its stainless steel body not only enhances its durability but also adds a touch of sophistication to your countertop.

Safety Features: The automatic cut-off function ensures that the kettle switches off when the water reaches its boiling point, preventing over-boiling and enhancing safety. The single-touch lid locking mechanism adds an extra layer of security.

Convenience: The kettle rests on a rotatable base, making it easy to handle and serve. The power indicator lets you know when the kettle is in use.

Pros Cons Quick Boiling Size Generous Capacity Weight

B01MQZ7J8K

Also read: Efficient plastic electric kettles to buy in 2023

5. Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (12173) 1.2 litres with Stainless Steel Body, used for boiling Water and milk, Tea, Coffee, Oats, Noodles, Soup etc. 600 Watt (Black & Silver)

Introducing the Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle (Model: 12173), a versatile kitchen appliance designed to simplify your cooking and hot beverage preparation. With its stainless steel body and convenient features, this compact electric kettle is perfect for a variety of tasks, from boiling water and milk to making tea, coffee, oats, noodles, soup, and more. Let's explore the key features and benefits of this multipurpose kettle.

Specifications of Pigeon Kessel Multipurpose Kettle

Compact Capacity: The Pigeon Kessel has a practical 1.2-litre capacity, making it a great choice for individuals or small households.

600 Watt Power: The kettle is equipped with a 600W heating element, providing efficient heating while saving energy.

Stainless Steel Construction: The stainless steel body enhances durability and gives the kettle a sleek and modern appearance in black and silver.

Versatile Usage: This kettle is not limited to boiling water but can also handle tasks like heating milk and preparing a variety of hot beverages and quick meals, from tea and coffee to oats, noodles, and soup.

Pros Cons Compact Design Limited Capacity Efficient Heating Lower Power

B01I1LDZGA

6. Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-Watts, Red

The Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle is a sleek and efficient kitchen appliance designed to simplify your daily hot beverage and water boiling needs. With its vibrant red exterior and stainless steel construction, this electric kettle combines style with functionality to make a valuable addition to your kitchen.

Specifications of Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-Watts, Red

Generous Capacity: This kettle offers a 1.5-litre capacity, perfect for preparing tea, coffee, instant soups, and more, catering to both personal and family use.

Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 1500-watt heating element, it swiftly brings water to a boil, saving you time and energy.

Stainless Steel Build: The kettle features a durable stainless steel body that not only enhances its longevity but also adds a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

Vibrant Red Design: The red colour and stainless steel combination make this kettle a visually appealing addition to your countertop.

Pros Cons Quick Boiling Weight Generous Capacity Exterior Heat

B07VNFP3C2

Best deal

The Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle stands out as the best value deal, offering a winning combination of performance, style, and practicality. With its 1500-watt heating element and 1.5-litre capacity, it quickly boils water and suits both personal and family use. The stainless steel build adds durability and a touch of elegance, while the vibrant red design enhances its visual appeal. This versatile kettle is the perfect blend of convenience and aesthetics, making it a standout choice for those seeking a great value deal for their kitchen.

Best value for money

The Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle represents exceptional value for money. With a robust 1500-watt heating element, 1.5-litre capacity, and durable stainless steel construction, it offers top-notch performance and longevity. Its vibrant red design adds an aesthetic touch. This kettle ensures you get the most out of your investment by providing quick boiling and versatile usage. If you're looking for a cost-effective solution that combines efficiency, style, and lasting quality, this kettle is the prime example of value for your money.

Several parts of the text in this article, including the title, were generated with the help of an AI tool.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!