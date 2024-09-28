Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here: Grab up to 49% off on ACs from LG, Daikin, Samsung, Voltas, and more

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is here, bringing the biggest off-season deals of the year on air conditioners. This is the perfect opportunity to grab top-quality ACs with discounts of up to 49% off from leading brands like LG, Samsung, Hitachi, Carrier, and more. Prices start as low as ₹22,999, offering a range of 1 ton, 1.5 ton, and 2 ton ACs, including both window and split models. If you're planning to upgrade or buy a new AC, this sale brings the best deals of the year. Grab jaw-dropping deals on ACs at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024—the best savings await in this Amazon Sale 2024.

In addition to these massive discounts, the Amazon Sale 2024 also offers a 10% discount on purchases made with SBI credit and debit cards, further sweetening the deal. With the biggest price drop of the year and a never-before offer, now is the ideal time to secure high-performing air conditioners at unmissable prices. Act fast, as these deals are available for a limited time only!

The LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC is an efficient choice for cooling your home. With Super Convertible 6-In-1 Cooling, this 2024 model adapts to various cooling needs. The 4-way swing function ensures air is evenly distributed throughout the room, and the HD filter with anti-virus protection improves air quality. Prioritise faster cooling and energy savings with this reliable AC. Don’t miss the great Indian festival deals on ACs during the Amazon Sale 2024—these limited-time offers are excellent opportunities for smart buyers!

Specifications of LG 1 Ton 5 Star AI Dual Inverter Split AC:

Model: TS-Q14YNZE

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Cooling Technology: AI Dual Inverter

Cooling Modes: Super Convertible 6-In-1

Air Flow: 4 Way Swing

Filter: HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

Type: Split AC

Colour: White

Get ready to enhance your home comfort with the Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This 2024 model features Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, allowing you to adjust settings based on your needs effortlessly. With Dual Filtration that includes HD and PM 2.5 filters, you’ll enjoy cleaner, fresher air all year round. The convenient Auto Cleanser function makes maintenance simple and hassle-free. Take advantage of the amazing opportunity to own this exceptional AC at unbeatable prices during the great Indian festival! The Amazon Sale 2024 is in full swing, offering limited-time deals that you won’t want to miss. Don’t wait—secure your comfort and savings now, and enjoy a cooler home for years to come!

Specifications of Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Model: ESTER NEO+ Exi, CAI12ER3R34F0

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: AI Flexicool Inverter

Cooling Modes: Convertible 6-in-1

Filtration: Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter

Auto Cleanser: Yes

Type: Split AC

3. Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is an excellent choice for maintaining a comfortable indoor environment. This 2024 model features a PM 2.5 Filter, ensuring cleaner air for your family. With its energy-efficient design, it offers reliable cooling performance while helping you save on electricity bills. Don't miss out on the great Indian festival deals during the Amazon Sale 2024, where you can find limited-time offers that make it easy to secure this AC for your home. Act quickly to enjoy these exclusive savings!

Specifications of Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC:

Model: MTKL35UV16

Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Filtration: PM 2.5 Filter

Type: Split AC

Colour: White

Top deals on 1 ton split ACs from top brands during the Great Indian Festival:

Check out the biggest AC deals of the year during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024!

4. LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

Experience the comfort of the LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 technology and a 4-way air swing, it customises your cooling experience. The HD filter with Anti-Virus Protection ensures you breathe cleaner air at home. This is the ideal moment to take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024—a unique chance to own this air conditioner at a great price. Act quickly because these limited-time offers during the Amazon Sale 2024 won’t last!

Specifications of LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC:

Model: TS-Q19YNZE

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Split AC

Cooling Technology: DUAL Inverter

Colour: White

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is now LIVE | Grab up to 71% off on gadgets, and home and kitchen appliances

Experience the exceptional performance of the Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC. Designed with ice clean technology and Xpandable Plus features, this air conditioner efficiently cools your space while ensuring optimal air quality. With a robust 100% copper construction and a dust filter, it provides a healthier environment for you and your family. Don't miss out on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, where you can grab this AC at an amazing price. These limited-time deals during the Amazon Sale 2024 are a perfect opportunity to enhance your comfort. Act now!

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star Inverter Split AC:

Model: 5400FXL RAS.G518PCBIBF

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Technology: Ice Clean, Xpandable Plus

Material: 100% Copper

Filter: Dust Filter

Colour: White

Get ready to elevate your indoor comfort with the Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC. This unit offers advanced 6-in-1 convertible cooling, making it a versatile choice for varying temperature needs. The dual filtration system, featuring HD and PM 2.5 filters, guarantees clean, fresh air while the auto cleanser keeps the AC running smoothly. Take advantage of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 to score this exceptional AC at an amazing price. These great deals on ACs during the Amazon Sale are limited-time offers, so act fast now!

Specifications of Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Model: ESTER PRO Exi, CAI18ES5R34F1

Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Technology: Convertible 6-in-1

Filter: HD & PM 2.5

Features: Auto Cleanser

Material: Copper

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Limited-time deals on top products across multiple categories!

Top deals on 1.5 ton split ACs from top brands during the Great Indian Festival:

7. Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

Looking for an efficient cooling solution? Check out the Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024! With its convertible 6-in-1 cooling feature, this AC adapts to your needs, ensuring a comfortable environment year-round. Equipped with dual filtration and an auto cleanser, it offers clean, fresh air while maintaining energy efficiency. Don't miss out on the great deals available during this great Indian festival—these limited-time offers are your chance to act fast and secure your comfort!

Specifications of Carrier 2 Ton 5 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Model: ESTER Exi, CAI24ES5R34F1

Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Technology: Convertible 6-in-1

Filter: Dual Filtration

Features: Auto Cleanser

Material: Copper

Colour: White

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 is LIVE for Everyone: Don't miss out—shop now!

8. Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Looking for an efficient air conditioning solution? The Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is your answer during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024. With 5-in-1 convertible cooling and I-Sense technology, this model ensures precise temperature control and comfort, all while offering a comprehensive 5-year warranty for added assurance. Don't miss out on the great deals on ACs during this great Indian festival, as these limited-time offers won't last long! Hurry up now!

Specifications of Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC:

Model: AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR

Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Cooling Technology: 5-in-1 Convertible

Warranty: 5 Years Comprehensive

Type: Inverter Split AC

Material: Copper

Colour: White

9. Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC

The Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC is an excellent choice for efficient cooling. With its convertible 6-in-1 cooling options and dual filtration system, it ensures cleaner air and tailored comfort. This model is part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, where you can enjoy great deals on ACs. Don’t miss out on the Amazon Sale 2024, offering limited-time discounts to enhance your home comfort.

Specifications of Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter Split AC:

Model: Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star AI Flexicool Inverter

Type: Inverter Split AC

Cooling Capacity: 2 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Filtration: Dual Filtration

Auto Clean: Yes

Year: 2024

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is LIVE: Up to 75% off on large appliances

Top deals on 2 ton split ACs from top brands during the Great Indian Festival:

Top deals on window ACs from top brands during the Great Indian Festival:

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 is now LIVE: Grab up to 80% off on best gaming laptops and accessories

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale LIVE: Home audio at up to 75% off; shop for speakers, soundbars, home theatre and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival is LIVE: Grab up to 75% off on furniture items such as sofas, beds, sofa cum beds, and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024: Up to 45% off on laptops from top brands like Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, HP and more

FAQs on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 deals on ACs: What discounts can I expect on ACs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024? You can expect substantial discounts on various air conditioners during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024, including significant price cuts on both inverter and non-inverter models from top brands. Check the Amazon website for the latest deals and stock availability.

Are the deals on ACs limited to certain brands? No, the deals are not limited to specific brands. A wide range of brands, including popular names like Carrier, LG, Voltas, and Hitachi, will be featured with attractive discounts.

How long will the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 last? The sale typically lasts for several days, usually spanning from late September to early October. However, it's advisable to check the official Amazon website for exact dates.

Can I avail of additional discounts on AC purchases? Yes, you may avail of additional discounts if you use specific payment methods, such as SBI credit or debit cards, which often offer an extra percentage off during the sale.

Will there be limited stock for discounted ACs? Yes, many popular models may have limited stock. It is advisable to act fast to secure the best deals, as items can sell out quickly during high-traffic sales events like this

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.