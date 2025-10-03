Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Car and bike accessories up to 80% off
Published on: Oct 03, 2025 02:00 pm IST
Find top deals on dash cams, tyre inflators, GPS trackers, seat covers and more during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Trueview 2MP Dash Camera with Wi-Fi, Built-in G-Sensor, Microphone, Time Lapse, Emergency Video, Speed Alerts, TrueCloud App Support, 128 GB Micro SD Compatibility (G-Sencer)
|
₹1,549
|
|
|
Crossbeats RoadEye Dash Cam| WiFi & APP | Full HD 1080P with 150° Wide Angle| Car Camera| Large 3 Screen Dashcam with Night Vision | G-Sensor | Loop Recording| Parking Monitor| Motion Detection|ADAS
|
₹3,499
|
|
|
Portronics Vayu 4.0 Tyre Inflator with 2-in-1 Rechargeable & Corded Power, Preset Inflation Modes, Digital Display, Flashlight Torch, Auto Shut-Off, Air Pump Compressor for Car & Bike (Black)
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
DADLM® 3 in 1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with Blower | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable,Portable,Rechargeable (1)
|
₹498
|
|
|
Ajjas Lite (Remote Engine Lock) - Wired Hidden GPS Tracker with Location Tracking, Geo Fence Alert, More 15+ Features for Car, Bike, Truck, Bus with (1 Year Free Web & App Platform)
|
₹1,231
|
|
|
SHARP Car Air Purifier With Plasmacluster (Removes Bacteria,Virus,Odor,Mold,Vocs) I Japan Technology I Pre Filter I Suitable For Hatchback,Sedan & Suvs|Cover: 25 Sq Ft I Ig-Nx2M-A (Sky Blue)
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Crossbeats RoadEye Neo 2025 Launch Dash Camera for Car | WiFi & APP | 2MP FHD 1080p 170° Wide Angle Dashcam for Car | 360° Front Camera | Night Vision cam | G-Sensor | Loop & Audio Recording
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
DDPAI MINI PRO Dash Cam for Car, with Wi-Fi 3MP 1296P FHD+ Camera | Emergency Accident Lock | App Control | Night Vision 140° Wide Angle | Car Dashcam with G-Sensor | Built-in Super Capacitor, Mic
|
₹2,699
|
|
|
CP PLUS CarKam Car Dashcam with 2MP Full HD Resolution | Wide Angle View | Supports G Sensor | Low Light Vision – CP-AD-H2B-W with SD Card
|
₹2,299
|
|
|
Hikvision Car Dash Camera D1 PRO with 2K 1440p HD resolution | Ultra-Wide 102 ° view | G-Sensor | Night Vision | Built- in Wi-Fi | Voice Recognition | Easy DIY Installation |Upto 256GB SD Card Support
|
₹2,999
|
|
|
REDTIGER F9 Dash Cam 4K Front and Rear 1080P, Built-in WiFi GPS, Dual Dash Camera for Cars with 32GB Card, Loop Recording, Parking Mode, Smart App Control
|
₹8,540
|
|
|
Philips GoSure 3001 Dash Cam for Car, Full HD 1080p, G-Sensor, Loop Recording, Night Vision, Wide Angle Lens, Car DVR Camera, Compact Design – Black
|
₹3,749
|
|
|
Blaupunkt Dashcam-DC 4050 WiFi Dual Camera 2K +1080P,Dual Port Charger,Dashboard Mount,G Sensor,256GB SD Card Capability,Mobile APP,140° Wide Angle View,Built-in Mic and Speaker,Time & Date Stamp
|
₹5,690
|
|
|
Lifelong Plastic Cordless Tyre Inflator, for Cars & Bikes, Upto 150 PSI, 4000 Mah (2 * 2000) Batteries, Powerbank, LED Flash Light, Rechargeable Type C Port, Digital Display, Multiple Nozzles
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
Portronics Vayu Lite Portable Tyre Inflator for Car, Bike, Cycle with 150 PSI Pressure, Digital Display, Auto Shut-Off, LED Light, 2.7m Cord, Air Pump Compressor for Cigarette Lighter Socket (Black)
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
DYLECT Smart Tyre Inflator | 150 PSI | Battery & 12V Car Port | 4000 mAh | Type C Port | Digital Display | 5 Air Fill Modes | Multi Nozzles | LED Light | Powerbank | Super Fast Inflation | Auto CutOff
|
₹1,499
|
|
|
UN1QUE PT400 Tyre Inflator for Car, 150PSI 12V DC Car Air Pump with Preset & Auto Off, 120 Watt Portable Air Compressor with Digital Tyre Pressure Gauge & LED Light
|
₹1,264
|
|
|
DADLM® 3 in 1 Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with Blower | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable,Portable,Rechargeable (1)
|
₹498
|
|
|
Portronics Mopcop 3, Rechargeable Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for Home & Car, Washable HEPA Filter, Multi-Function Nozzles, Floor Brush Nozzle, Cordless, Dry Vacuum, for Home Appliances (Black)
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
GoMechanic Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable 2 in 1 Wet & Dry Cleaner for Car with High Suction Power 4500PA - Multipurpose 12V Power Corded with Nozzle Straw & HEPA Filter (Neutron 4500, Black)
|
₹599
|
|
|
Tusa Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Car & Home | 2X Powerfull Suction, Dual Mode Battery 6000mAh & 12V DC Car Port | High Power Portable Lightweight Wireless Vacuum, Rechargeable (V1) (Black)
|
₹2,620
|
|
|
Autofy Storm 3 [4-in-1] Powerful & Fully Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner Air Blower - 18000PA 3.5X More Suction Power - BLDC Long Life Motor - 3 Suction Speeds - 25 mins Runtime (24 Months Warranty)
|
₹3,089
|
|
|
NUUK REN GO Cordless Car and Home Vacuum Cleaner | 2X More Suction, 11000 PA | 4-in-1 Functions with Air Blowing | 7 Attachments+Storage Bag | Dual Filtration with HEPA | BLDC Motor | 2 Suction Modes
|
₹2,986
|
|
|
Eureka Forbes Car Vac Portable Vacuum Cleaner with 100W Suction Power | Washable HEPA Filter | LED Light | Compact | Lightweight (Black & Red)
|
₹1,479
|
|
|
Fleettrack Pro (with 1 Month SIM Recharge) - Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, Scooty, EV, Trucks | Live Location, Instant Engine ON/Off Alerts, Theft Alarms with Next-Gen Mobile App
|
₹1,049
|
|
|
Ajjas 4G Lite (Remote Engine Lock) - Wired Hidden AI Smart GPS with Driving Score, Location Tracking, Geo Fence Alert, More 15+ Features for Car, Bike, Truck, Bus with with (1 Year Free Application)
|
₹1,429
|
|
|
SeTrack GPS Tracker Device with Android and iOS Mobile App with Engine Lock and Anti Theft Alarm for Car, Bike, Truck and Bus
|
₹1,092
|
|
|
Fleettrack Pro (with 12 Months SIM Recharge) - Wired GPS Tracker for Car, Bike, Scooty, EV, Trucks | Live Location, Instant Engine ON/Off Alerts, Theft Alarms with Next-Gen Mobile App
|
₹2,229
|
|
|
Qubo Wireless GPS Tracker from Hero Group | Free 4G SIM & 12 Months Recharge + 1 Year Cloud Subscription | Voice Monitoring | 10000 mAh Battery | Ride Start & Geo Fence Alerts | For Car, Bike, & Truck
|
₹3,999
|
|
|
NV Prime Nxt Gen GPS Tracker for Car, Bike & EV | Hidden Smart Tracker with Live Tracking, 20+ AI Alerts, Geo-Fence, Theft Alarm, Engine Notifications | Water Resistant | 1 Year Premium App Access
|
₹1,349
|
|
|
JioFind Pro 4G | Truly Wireless GPS Tracker | Track Car, Bike, Shipments, Luggage, Valuables| 10000maH Battery | Voice Monitor | GeoFence & Overspeed Alerts| Magnetic Mount| 1Y Free Sub| Jio Locked
|
₹2,499
|
|
|
NEWDRU Airpure Elite Portable Car Air Purifier With Negative Ion Technology | Ozone Purification & Aromatherapy | Usb Rechargeable | Compact For Home, Office & Car,White
|
₹1,895
|
|
|
Nebelr Car Air Purifier Ionizer - Premium - Alluminium - Portable - 10 Million Negative Ions - Kills 99.9% Viruses - Removes Dust - Designed in Japan - Gen 2 - TYPE C - 2025 - (SUPER BLACK)
|
₹3,599
|
|
|
Philips Automotive Lighting Gopure Gp5212 High Performance Hepa Air Purifier, Black
|
₹6,666
|
|
|
Honeywell Move Pure3 Car Air Purifier, Hepa filter & Formaldehyde which removes 99.9% dust & smoke, CADR upto24 m³/h with 3xUSB ports, 2 Years Manufacturer Warranty
|
₹5,173
|
|
|
Phi-lips Go Pure 5211 Car Air Purifier with 3 Color AQI, HEPA HESA Filter, 16 m3/h PM2.5 CADR, Auto On Off with Ignition, Strap Mount, Black
|
₹6,999
|
|
|
LUFTRUM Car Air Purifier With H13 True Hepa Filter: Car Portable Air Purifier For Exhaust Fumes,Voc,Smoke,Odors,And Bacteria,99.9% Removal To 0.1 Microns-Air Purifier For Car Traveling Bedroom (Grey)
|
₹14,600
|
|
