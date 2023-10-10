Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 10% off on Apple products

Apple products come for use in everyday life as well as at work. Its products, including iPhone, iPad, and Mac, have security built-in. These apps you use daily come with features that help you connect, collaborate, and run your business efficiently. Thus, you must choose these products consciously after knowing their features, pros, cons, and other details. Apple products come in different prices, and choosing the one that best suits your budget is tricky, but after reading this article, you can do it quickly. So, read the article to know about these Amazon deals in detail.

Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, wifi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation)

Amazon sale 2023 is the best time to buy Apple product at discounted price.(Pexels )

The Apple iPad is an Amazon deal with a 27.69 cm Liquid Retina display, with True Tone P3 wide color and an anti-reflecting coating. It has an Apple M1 chip with a neural engine. And it comes with a 12 MP wide camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera, with center stage. Up to 40% Off. It has storage of up to 256 GB. It comes in blue, purple, pink, starlight, and space gray. In addition, it has stereo landscape speakers.

Specifications of Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip

Capacity: 64GB, 256 GB

Chip:Apple M1 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture with 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, Next-generation Neural Engine

Camera and video:12MP Wide camera with Smart HDR 3 and 4K video recording at 24 fps, 25 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps

Battery life: Upto 10 hours of surfing the web or wifi or watching video

Connector: USB-C

Pros Cons Screen quality It comes at a high price Touch screen It can be used for gaming.

2.Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

It is an Apple M1 chip available on upcoming sales on Amazon 2023 that goes longer than ever with up to 18 hours of battery life. This M1 chip lets you take everything from professional quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than all previous models while using less power. It has storage of 8 GB of unified memory that helps make your entire system speedy and responsive. Up to 40% Off. With this, it fastens tasks of memory hogging, multitab browsing, and opening a vast graphics file quickly and easily. It has a stunning display witha 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina display, and it displays images that come alive with new levels of realism. It displays text sharply and clearly with vibrant colors. If you are wondering why you use a Mac, you must choose it as it provides technology that is easy to learn and set up and is astoundingly powerful, intuitive, and packed with apps to use right out of the box.

Specifications of Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display,

Display:13.3-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560-by-1600 native resolution at 227 pixels per inch with support for millions of colors

Processor:System on Chip (SoC), Apple M1 chip, 8-core CP

Warranty: 1-year limited warranty

Height:0.16–0.63 inch (0.41–1.61 cm)

Width:11.97 inches (30.41 cm)

Depth: 8.36 inches (21.24 cm)

Pros Cons Screen quality The display does not work properly Battery life It's touchpad stopped working Lightweight

3.Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd, 4th and 5th Generation) - Black

This magic keyboard is the perfect companion for iPad Pro and is aniPad offer in two colors. It gives one a comfortable and responsive typing experience and has a trackpad that opens up new ways to work, a USB-C port for charging, a backlit key, and front and back protection. Up to 40% Off. Its floating cantilever design lets you adjust smoothly to the perfect viewing angle and attaches magnetically. It is compatible with iPad Pro 12.9 inch.

Specifications of Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 inch

Brand: Apple

Model: MJQK3HN/A

Product dimensions:29.2 x 23.9 x 2.2 cm; 1.1 Kilograms

Compatible devices: Tablet

Special features: Backlit

Mounting hardware: USB Cable

Batteries required: No

Pros Cons Battery life The keyboard couldn't be charged after using it for sometime Ergonomic design Sturdiness

4.Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (wifi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation)

It is a striking liquid retina display with True Tone available as Amazon deals. It has an A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU. Up to 40% Off. It has a 12 MP wide back camera. In addition, it has a Landscape 12 MP wide front camera with center stage. It has a Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay.

Specifications of Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad

Display:10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone

Capacity: 64 GB, 256 GB

Chip:A14 Bionic chip, 6-core CPU, 4-core graphics, 16-core NeuralEngine

Battery life:Up to 10 hours of surfing the web on wifi or watching videos, Up to 9 hours of surfing the web using a cellular data network, Charging via USB-C to computer system or power adapter

Connector: USB-C

Height:9.79 inches (248.6mm)

Width: 7.07 inches (179.5mm)

Pros Cons Touch screen It does not get charged with the charger Screen quality The speaker sometimes does not work Battery life Poor cellular speed

5.Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch w/Midnight Aluminium Case & Midnight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display, Water Resistant

This smartwatch has all the accessories to help monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. It is a better value than others because of features like crash detection and enhanced workout metrics, and its speed is 20% faster. It comes in different sizes and colors with different straps to choose from, and view the screen with complications, whichever side you are on. Get help with Crash detection, fall detection, and emergency SOS when you need it. Up to 40% Off.

Additionally, you get deep insights into your health, including notifications of your heart rhythm or a regular or irregular heart rate. It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Its additional features include water resistance to 50 meters and a redesigned color back case made with a new production process.

Specifications of Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch

Brand: Apple

Series: Watch SE

Color: Midnight

Item dimensions:29.6 x 7.6 x 3.45 cm; 340 Grams

Batteries: 1 lithium Ion batteries required

Model number: MNJT3HN/A

Are batteries included: Yes

Pros Cons Touch screen The display gets damaged sometimes Accuracy Sometimes, they give the faulty charger Screen quality

6.Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip with 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU: 33.74 cm (14.2-inch), 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

It is a Macbook on sale and provides the luxury to take on demanding projects with the M2 Pro or M2 Max chips. M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, 90 GPU cores, and 32 GB of unified memory. M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and 96 GB of unified memory. It gives a battery life of up to 18 hours. Thus, it delivers exceptional performance whether running on battery or plugged in. It is fully compatible, and all your apps run lightning-fast, includingAdobe Creative Cloud, Xcode, Affinity Designer, Microsoft 365, and many of your favorite iPhone and iPad apps. It has a beautiful pro display with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display that features an Extreme Dynamic Range, over 1,000 nits of brightness for stunning HDR content, and pro reference modes for doing your best work on the go.

Specifications of Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip with 10-core CPU

Display:14.2-inch (diagonal) mini-LED backlit Liquid Retina XDR display, 3024 by 1964 pixels with ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz, and up to 1000 nits sustained (full-screen) brightness, 1600 nits peak brightness, True Tone technology, ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz

Height: 0.6 inch (1.55 cm)

Width: 2.31 inches (31.26 cm)

Depth:8.71 inches (22.12 cm)

Pros Cons Screen quality It comes with a high price Camera quality It can be used for gaming.

7. Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Blue

It is an Apple iPhone, which has the best deals on iPhones and a15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. Its cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically toward your videos. It has an advanced dual camera system with 12 MP wide and ultra-wide cameras, photographic styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, and Dolby Vision HDR recording. In addition, it has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. And it has an A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Blue

Display:6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display with True Tone

Capacity: 64 GB, 128 GB, 256 GB

Extra features: All-glass and surgical-grade stainless steel design, water and dust-resistant

Power and battery:Video playback: Up to 19 hours, Video playback (streamed): Up to 15 hours, Audio playback: Up to 75 hours, 20W adapter or higher (sold separately), Fast-charge capable: Up to 50% charge in around 30 minutes with 20W adapter or higher

Warranty:Apple-branded hardware products and accessories in the original packaging ("Apple Product") come with a One-Year Limited Warranty.

Pros Cons Picture quality It produces a buzzing sound near the camera. Camera quality If zoomed more than 1x the photo, the video starts shaking beyond bearable Charging power Poor sound quality in video recording

8.New Apple AirTag

It's an air tag with which you can track and find items of your use in the Find My App. A simple one-tap setup instantly connects the airbag with your iPhone or iPad. You can play the sound on the built-in speaker to help you find your things. If you precisely find the ultrawideband technology to lead to the most nearby AirTag on select iPhone models. The precision finding is compatible withiPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. And you can find farther with the help of hundreds of millions of Apple devices in FindMyNetwork.

Specifications

Size:Diameter: 31.9 mm (1.26 inches)

Height: 8.0 mm (0.31 inch)

Weight: 11 grams

Connectivity:Bluetooth for proximity finding

Apple-designed U1 chip for Ultra Wideband and Precision Finding

NFC tap for Lost Mode

Speaker: Built-in speaker

Battery: User-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery

Sensor: Accelerometer

System requirements and compatibility:Apple ID

iPhone and iPod touch models with iOS 14.5 or later

iPad models with iPad 14.5 or later

Pros Cons Battery life It does not work outside the house Picture quality Accuracy

Best 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip It has an Apple M1 chip with a neural engine It comes with a 12 MP wide camera and a 12 MP ultra-wide front camera, with center stage It has storage of up to 256 GB Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera It gives 18 hours of battery life The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance as compared to all previous models while using way less power It has 8 GB of unified memory storage capacity, that makes the entire system speedy and responsive Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro 12.9 inch It is an iPad offer available in 2 colors It has one feature of a comfortable and responsive typing experience and a trackpad that opens up new ways of working A USB-C port for charging, a backlit key, and front and back protection Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (wifi, 64GB) - Blue (10th Generation) A striking liquid retina display with True Tone It comes with an A14 Bionic chip with a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU It has a 12 MP wide back camera Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) [GPS 40 mm] Smart Watch Features like crash detection and enhanced workout metrics Comes with 20% faster speed It comes in different sizes and colors with different straps to choose from and view the screen. Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop M2 Pro chip You can take desired projects with the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips M2 Pro has up to 12 CPU cores, up to 90 GPU cores, and up to 32 GB of unified memory, and M2 Max has 12 CPU cores, up to 38 GPU cores, and 96 GB of unified memory It gives 18 hours of battery life Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) - Blue Its cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically toward your videos It has an advanced dual camera system with 12 MP wide and ultra-wide cameras. It has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode New Apple AirTag It is a tag with which you can keep track of and find items in the Find My App The setup connects the airbag to your iPhone or iPad with only one simple tap. Gives the feature to play sound on the built-in speaker to help you find your things

Best overall product

Of the products listed above, the one which can be considered the best overall product is the Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID as it has a lot of features as compared to other products. It has features likean Apple M1 chip with an eight-core CPU, which delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than all previous models while using way less power. Additionally, it has 8 GB of unified memory that helps make your entire system speedy and responsive. And it has a stunning display with a 13.3-inch retina display.

Best value for money product

So, deciding which is the best Value for money product requires effort to review their price from the list. So, after analyzing their prices, the New Apple AirTag is the one Apple product that comes in the cheapest price of Rs. 3.490. other products have comparatively higher prices.

How to select the best Apple Product

So, from the list above of Apple products available as an Amazon deal of the day, selecting the best Apple product is daunting. But this is made easy, and you can select the best for yourself by rightly knowing about all their features and gathering their details online to find their prices and other details you require. So, worry only if you can make a selection in the first trial. Look for the reviews to know their quality and other aspects to decide which one to purchase.

