Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale begins, huge discounts on these Apple products

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Those interested must, however, hurry up as the sale is live only till 11:59pm on Sunday.

The 2023 edition of Amazon's annual Prime Day sale, which lasts over two days, went live on Saturday, and will continue till 11:59pm on Sunday. The sale is exclusive to members of Amazon Prime, and offers attractive discounts on a range of products, including fashion, home appliances, smartphones, laptops, and more.

The 2023 edition of the annual 2-day extravaganza will come to a close on Sunday (Image courtesy: Amazon)
Accordingly, as part of the 2023 Prime Day event, the e-commerce giant has listed several products, including those from Apple, at huge discounts.

iPhone 14

Launched in September last year, iPhone 14 is the sixteenth generation of Apple's flagship device, the iPhone. From Prime Day 2023, buyers can get the 128 GB variant of iPhone 14 for 65,999, a discount of 13,901 on the variant's 79,900 launch price.

Watch Series 8

Also a September 2022 launch, the Series 8 of Watch can be purchased for 32,990, a drop of 12,910. It comes in two dial sizes: 41mm and 45mm.

Macbook Air 2020 M1

It was launched in November 2020 for 92,900. From Prime Day, however, you can get it for 81,990, i.e., 10,910 less. Also, there are EMI options starting at 3,917, while no-cost EMI options are available for card holders.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

