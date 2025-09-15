Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: Important dates, best deals, bank offers and more

Amazon Great Indian Festival vs Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025: India’s biggest online shopping season is around the corner as Amazon and Flipkart gear up for their annual festive sales. The two e-commerce giants have locked dates for their flagship events, bringing price cuts on a wide range of products, new product launches, and exclusive bank deals to millions of shoppers in India. Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025 are set to start September 23.(Pexels)

Amazon Great Indian Festival and Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: Dates Announced

Both e-commerce giants have confirmed that their flagship sales will begin on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. While Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale often compete head-to-head, they also attract a huge customer base looking for deals on smartphones, laptops, home appliances, and other popular categories.

Major Discounts on Smartphones and Electronics

This year, buyers can expect sharp price cuts on some of the most popular devices. Smartphones such as the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be offered at reduced prices. In addition, electronics like the Sony PlayStation 5, MacBook M2, smart cameras, televisions, washing machines, and microwaves are also part of the discounted lineup.

New Launches with Special Offers

The sales will not only focus on discounts for existing products but will also showcase new product launches. The OnePlus 13 series is expected to debut during the sale with attractive introductory prices. Similarly, the iQOO 13 series and Vivo V60 lineup are anticipated to be available with limited-period launch offers, which will give interested buyers a chance to own the latest models at lower prices.

Bank Offers

To make shopping more affordable, both platforms have partnered with leading banks. Amazon, in collaboration with SBI, will offer a 10% instant discount on credit, debit, and EMI transactions. The platform will also provide exchange offers , discount coupons, and no-cost EMI options on select products.

Flipkart, on the other hand, has tied up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to extend similar 10% instant discounts. Additionally, Flipkart customers can avail no-cost EMI plans, making high-value products like smartphones, laptops, and appliances easier to purchase.

With both platforms competing to attract buyers, the upcoming festive sales are expected to witness record-breaking participation across the country.