Thursday, May 01, 2025
Amazon Great Summer sale is LIVE for Prime members: All deals on electronics like ACs, laptops, and more revealed here

By Bharat Sharma
May 01, 2025 12:00 AM IST

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is now LIVE for Prime members, revealing a treasure trove of deals on electronics across budgets.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹33,840

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface Bluetooth Speaker (Raging Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V Vectra CAE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details checkDetails

₹34,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details checkDetails

₹36,690

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White) View Details checkDetails

₹30,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White) View Details checkDetails

₹34,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details checkDetails

₹37,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details checkDetails

₹35,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6 (39.6 cm)/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.69 kg) fq5329TU Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹43,923

amazonLogo
GET THIS

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN View Details checkDetails

₹25,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN View Details checkDetails

₹35,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core I3 12Th Gen 1215U - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business DOS Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 Kg View Details checkDetails

₹28,330

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹64,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details checkDetails

₹83,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details checkDetails

₹56,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details checkDetails

₹82,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details checkDetails

₹43,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹37,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P655 View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹32,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹25,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25 View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details checkDetails

₹18,860

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details checkDetails

₹27,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details checkDetails

₹39,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details checkDetails

₹29,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G Tablet, Dark Blue View Details checkDetails

₹19,360

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour View Details checkDetails

₹17,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details checkDetails

₹33,840

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details checkDetails

₹21,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Elite Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97) AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details checkDetails

₹24,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,580

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹2,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface Bluetooth Speaker (Raging Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 24h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LED View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Squad) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sony New Launch ULT Field 1 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Compact Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, 12hrs Battery Life IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof, Hands-Free Calling(with Mic) - Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹24,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

JBL Clip 5, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, 12hrs of Playtime, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass. View Details checkDetails

₹14,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker with 8 Hours Playback, Bluetooth v5.0 & IPX5(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products

Prime members, the Amazon Great Summer Sale has commenced, presenting a curated selection of compelling offers across the electronics landscape. Envision enhancing your environment with advanced cooling solutions or optimising your workflow with high-performance laptops, now available at advantageous price points.

The wait is over! Prime members, your exclusive access to the Amazon Great Summer Sale's electronics deals starts NOW.
The wait is over! Prime members, your exclusive access to the Amazon Great Summer Sale's electronics deals starts NOW.

Explore opportunities to upgrade your home entertainment with premium televisions, discover the utility of modern tablets and smartwatches, and immerse yourself in high-fidelity audio through discounted headphones.

As a Prime member, you gain prioritised access to these summer incentives. This event offers a strategic opportunity to acquire desired electronics with considerable value. Explore the deals now!

Top offers for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

ACs on sale, 50% off

Beat the heat and your budget! The Amazon Great Summer Sale offers a cool 50% off on select Split ACs from top brands like Voltas, Cruise, Hitachi, and Whirlpool. Look out for potential deals including no-cost EMI options and an instant 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions to maximize your savings while staying comfortable this summer. Don't miss these hot offers!

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Laptops on sale, over 50% off

Get ready for incredible savings on laptops during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, with discounts soaring OVER 50% on select models! This is your golden opportunity to upgrade your work or entertainment setup. Find deals on powerful and sleek laptops from top brands like Dell, ASUS, and Lenovo. While Apple discounts are less frequent, keep an eye out for potential savings on MacBooks as well. This sale is the perfect time to snag the laptop you've been dreaming of at a fraction of the price. Don't miss out on these limited-time offers to power up your productivity and entertainment!

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

TVs on sale, 60% off

Get ready for a home theater upgrade without emptying your wallet! The Amazon Great Summer Sale boasts incredible discounts of up to 60% on select TVs from top brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Sony. Beyond these massive price drops, keep an eye out for additional savings through no-cost EMI options and an instant 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions. Imagine bringing home a stunning new smart TV with these combined benefits!

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Tablet deals, 40% off

Unlock a world of possibilities with incredible deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Summer Sale, featuring discounts of up to 40% off on select models. Whether you need a versatile device for work, entertainment, or creativity, now is the perfect time to upgrade. Explore fantastic offers on popular brands like Lenovo, Samsung, and OnePlus, known for their feature-rich Android tablets. While significant discounts on Apple iPads are less common, keep an eye out for potential savings on select models.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Smartwatch offers, 70% off

Get ready to level up your wrist game! The Amazon Great Summer Sale is bringing unbelievable discounts of up to 70% off on select smartwatches. 1 This is your chance to snag that sleek and feature-packed wearable you've been eyeing. Discover incredible deals on popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, and Amazfit, offering a range of styles and functionalities to track your fitness and stay connected.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Headphones, over 70% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is unleashing incredible discounts, with select headphones marked down by OVER 70%! This is your golden ticket to immersive sound without breaking the bank. Discover massive savings on top-tier audio brands like Sony, renowned for their noise-canceling prowess, JBL's powerful bass, Sennheiser's exceptional audio fidelity, and boAt's stylish and affordable options. Now is the time to snag the perfect audio companion at an unbelievable price.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Speakers, over 65% off

The Amazon Great Summer Sale is unleashing incredible discounts, with select speakers from top brands like Sony, JBL, boAt, Marshall, and Zebronics marked down by OVER 65%! This is your prime opportunity to elevate your audio experience, whether you're after booming bass for parties, crystal-clear sound for your home theater, or portable tunes for outdoor adventures. Keep an eye out for potential offers like no-cost EMI options and an instant 10% discount on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions, making these already stellar deals even sweeter.

Best deals for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

FAQs on electronics

  • What kind of discounts can I find on Split ACs?

    Expect discounts up to 50% off on brands like Voltas, Cruise, Hitachi, and Whirlpool, with potential EMI and bank offers.

  • Are there significant savings on Laptops during this sale?

    Absolutely! Select laptops from Dell, ASUS, Lenovo, and potentially Apple, are discounted by over 50%.

  • What TV brands have the biggest discounts?

    Look for potential discounts up to 60% on TVs from Xiaomi, Samsung, LG, TCL, and Sony, often with added offers.

  • What tablet brands are featured in the sale with discounts?

    You can find deals up to 40% off on tablets from Lenovo, Samsung, OnePlus, and potentially Apple.

  • What's the maximum discount on headphones and speakers?

    Headphones can see over 70% off from brands like Sony, JBL, Sennheiser, and boAt. Speakers also have discounts over 65% from Sony, JBL, boAt, Marshall, and Zebronics.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

