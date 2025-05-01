Amazon Great Summer sale is LIVE for Prime members: All deals on electronics like ACs, laptops, and more revealed here
May 01, 2025 12:00 AM IST
The Amazon Great Summer Sale is now LIVE for Prime members, revealing a treasure trove of deals on electronics across budgets.
Voltas 1.5 ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 183V Vectra CAW, White) ₹33,990
₹33,990
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, 2023 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) ₹34,490
₹34,490
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XIN ₹25,990
₹25,990
Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 34.46 cm (13.6-inch) Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey ₹83,990
₹83,990
TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40L4B (Black) ₹15,990
₹15,990
MI Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) A Pro 4K Dolby Vision Smart Google LED TV L43MA-AUIN (Black) ₹23,999
₹23,999
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey ₹17,999
₹17,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue ₹29,499
₹29,499
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages ₹33,840
₹33,840
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100 hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,IP68 & Bluetooth Calling (Black Steel) ₹20,999
₹20,999
Noise Two Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 50 Hours Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40ms), 4 Play Modes, Dual Pairing, BT v5.3 (Serene Blue)
₹1,999
₹1,999
boAt Stone 352 Pro/Stone 358 Pro w/ 14W Signature Sound, Up to 12 Hours Playback, RGB LEDs, TWS Feature, Built-in Mic, BTv5.3, AUX Port, IPX5 & Type-C Interface Bluetooth Speaker (Raging Black) ₹1,599
₹1,599
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) ₹8,999
₹8,999
Voltas 1.4 Ton 3 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 173V Vectra CAE, White) ₹30,990
₹30,990
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) ₹28,990
₹28,990
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400SXL RAS.D318PCCIBS, White) ₹37,490
₹37,490
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) ₹36,690
₹36,690
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White) ₹30,490
₹30,490
Haier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Twin Inverter Split AC (Copper, 7 in 1 Convertible, Frost Self Clean, HD Filter, Cools at 54°C, Long Air Throw - HSU17VP-TQS3BN-INV, White) ₹34,990
₹34,990
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) ₹37,490
₹37,490
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) ₹35,990
₹35,990
HP 15s Core i5 12th Gen (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6 (39.6 cm)/Windows 11/MS Office/Backlit Keyboard/Silver/1.69 kg) fq5329TU Laptop ₹43,923
₹43,923
HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U Laptop (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6/39.6cm,FHD, Win 11, Silver, 1.59kg, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p HD Camera, fc0154AU View Details
₹29,990
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Windows 11/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VTIN View Details
₹35,269
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light View Details
₹33,990
Dell Latitude 3440 Intel Core I3 12Th Gen 1215U - (8GB/512 GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics) Thin and Light Business DOS Laptop/14 HD Display/Grey/1.5 Kg View Details
₹28,330
Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey View Details
₹64,990
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W View Details
₹56,990
Lenovo LOQ 2024, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, NVIDIA RTX 4050-6GB, 24GB RAM, 512GB SSD, 15.6/39.6cm, Windows 11, MS Office Home 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83JC00EGIN, 100% sRGB, 3 Mon. Game Pass Gaming Laptop View Details
₹82,990
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC (Dark Iron Gray) View Details
₹43,990
Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inches) X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google LED TV L55M8-5XIN (Black) View Details
₹37,999
Sony BRAVIA 2 Series 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S20B (Black) View Details
₹38,990
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55P655 View Details
₹29,990
Redmi Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) F Series UHD 4K Smart LED Fire TV L55MA-FVIN (Black) View Details
₹32,999
Redmi Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32MA-FVIN (Black) View Details
₹11,499
Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV UA43T5450AKXXL (Black) View Details
₹25,490
Vu 139cm (55 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55QLED25 View Details
₹33,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G, Tablet, Gray View Details
₹18,860
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e View Details
₹27,999
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray] View Details
₹39,999
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver View Details
₹29,499
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
₹20,999
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi+5G Tablet, Dark Blue View Details
₹19,360
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour View Details
₹17,999
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Black, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
₹20,999
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Starlight Aluminum Case with Starlight Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
₹24,999
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Silver Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display View Details
₹21,999
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel) View Details
₹20,999
Noise Twist Go Round dial Smartwatch with BT Calling, 1.39 Display, Metal Build, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68, Sleep Tracking, 100+ Sports Modes, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring (Elite Black) View Details
Fastrack New Astor FS1 PRO Smart Watch, Large Super AMOLED Display (1.97) AOD, AI Voice Assistance, Functional Crown, SingleSync BT Calling, 100+ Sports Modes & Smartwatch Faces, IP68 (Blue) View Details
₹2,499
Amazfit Active 2 44mm AMOLED Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 10day Battery, 5ATM Water Resistant, for iOS & Android, Accurate Readings, 2000 Nits Bright, 160+ Sports Mode, Sleep Monitor, Black Silicone View Details
₹9,999
Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx) View Details
₹19,999
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Blue View Details
₹3,989
View Details
₹349
View Details
₹1,999
View Details
₹1,899
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
₹24,989
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black) View Details
₹4,499
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Black View Details
₹8,580
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details
₹5,999
View Details
₹2,799
View Details
₹2,799
ZEBRONICS Astra 35, Portable Bluetooth Speaker, 16 Watts, Upto 24h Backup, Dual Drivers + Dual Passive Radiators, Call Function, Bluetooth v5.3 | USB | mSD| AUX, TWS, RGB LED View Details
₹799
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Squad) View Details
₹8,999
Sony New Launch ULT Field 1 Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Compact Speaker with ULT Button for Massive Bass, 12hrs Battery Life IP67 Waterproof, Dustproof, Hands-Free Calling(with Mic) - Black View Details
₹10,990
JBL Partybox 110, Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker, 160W Monstrous Pro Sound, Dynamic Light Show, Upto 12Hrs Playtime, Built-in Powerbank, Guitar & Mic Input, PartyBox App, Splashproof (Black) View Details
₹24,999
JBL Clip 5, Wireless Ultra Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Pro Sound, 12hrs of Playtime, Integrated Carabiner, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Dust & Waterproof, Type C (Without Mic, Black) View Details
₹4,499
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass. View Details
₹14,999
boAt Stone 1000 14W Bluetooth Speaker with 8 Hours Playback, Bluetooth v5.0 & IPX5(Black) View Details
₹2,899
