Amazon is offering the craziest deals on water purifiers! Here are the top 10 deals with up to 60% off

Clean and safe drinking water is something every household needs, especially at a time when water quality can vary from place to place. A reliable water purifier not only removes impurities but also ensures that your family gets safe and healthy drinking water every day. If you have been planning to buy one, this might be a good time to make the purchase. Best water purifier deals on Amazon Sale are now live for a limited period, (AI generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Amazon is currently offering impressive discounts on water purifiers from some of the most trusted brands in the market. Many of these models come with features like RO+UV+UF purification, mineral retention technology, large storage tanks, and smart indicators that make daily usage convenient. To help you pick the right option without spending hours searching, we have shortlisted the top 10 water purifier deals currently available on Amazon that are worth considering for your home.

The Havells Aquas Lite water purifier is currently available on Amazon at ₹7,190 with a massive 64% discount from its ₹20,000 MRP. It uses UV + UF purification with a 4-stage filtration system to remove bacteria, viruses, and impurities from municipal water. The magnesium-enriched cartridge helps retain essential minerals for better taste and healthier water. With a 7-litre storage tank, it ensures steady water availability. The purifier also focuses on water-saving technology and comes with BIS approval and a 2-year warranty.

Specifications Capacity 7L Purification Technology UV + UF (4-stage filtration) Suitable Water Source Municipal water Special Features Magnesium cartridge, automatic shut-off, water-saving design Warranty 2 years

BEST VALUE FOR MONEY 2. Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India’s #1 Water Purifier Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver is designed for homes that need reliable purification across different water sources. It features a 9-stage filtration system with RO, UV, UF, and Mineral Charge technology to remove contaminants like heavy metals, bacteria, and viruses. The purifier also focuses on water efficiency with up to 60% water savings. It works with borewell, tanker, and municipal water, while smart LED indicators notify you about filter life and service needs. The purchase also includes free installation and a 1-year service plan.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Purification Technology RO + UV + UF + MC (9-stage) Water Source Compatibility Borewell, tanker, municipal Water Saving Up to 60% Special Features Mineral charge, LED alerts, filter indicator

The Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+UV 2X water purifier is designed for reliable everyday purification. It uses RO + UV technology with a 6-stage filtration system to remove bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and microplastics. The NanoPore RO 2X filter offers up to 2 years of filter life, while the Mega Sediment filter helps remove dust and dirt to protect internal components. With a 6-litre storage tank, LED alerts, and two free cleaning services with installation, it’s built for convenient home use.

Specifications Capacity 6L Purification Technology RO + UV (6-stage) Filter Life Up to 2 years Suitable Water Source Borewell, tanker, municipal Special Features Mega sediment filter, LED indicators, free cleaning service

The Native by Urban Company M1 water purifier features an advanced 10-stage purification system with RO, UV, copper infusion, alkaline, and mineraliser technology to ensure clean and mineral-rich drinking water. One of its biggest highlights is the no-service requirement for up to 2 years, helping reduce maintenance costs. The purifier also includes an 8-litre storage tank, works with borewell, tanker, or municipal water, and comes with free installation and a 2-year unconditional warranty.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification Technology RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline + Mineraliser (10-stage) Maintenance No service required for 2 years Water Source Compatibility Borewell, tanker, municipal Special Features 2-year unconditional warranty, mineral enrichment

The Aquaguard Sure Delight RO+MC 1X water purifier is designed for homes using borewell or tanker water, it features RO purification with Mineral Charge technology to remove impurities while adding essential minerals for improved taste. The purifier claims 30x better impurity removal compared to local purifiers and also includes a free service plan worth ₹2,000 with installation and maintenance support. Its 6.2-litre storage tank ensures convenient access to purified water for everyday use.

Specifications Capacity 6.2L Purification Technology RO + Mineral Charge Suitable Water Source Borewell, tanker (TDS above 200 ppm) Special Features Mineral enrichment, filter change indicator Service Plan Free service plan worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,000

The Havells Delite Kop'ere water purifier is available on Amazon for ₹11,999 with a 55% discount on its ₹26,895 MRP. It features a 7-stage purification system with RO, UV LED, and pH balancing technology to remove bacteria, viruses, and chemical impurities while maintaining mineral balance. The purifier also includes a dual mineral cartridge that adds copper, zinc, and essential minerals for improved taste. A 6.5-litre stainless steel storage tank with UV LED sterilisation helps maintain hygiene, making it suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources.

Specifications Capacity 6.5L Purification Technology RO + UV LED + pH balance (7-stage) Tank Material Stainless steel Suitable Water Source Borewell, tanker, municipal Special Features Copper & zinc mineral enrichment, UV tank sterilisation

The KENT Grand RO water purifier uses a multi-stage purification system with RO, UF, TDS control, and UV LED tank technology to remove dissolved impurities such as arsenic, lead, pesticides, and bacteria. The purifier also features in-tank UV protection to keep stored water hygienic for longer. With an 8-litre storage capacity and 20LPH purification rate, it works well with borewell, tanker, and municipal water, making it a reliable choice for Indian homes.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification Technology RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Purification Rate 20LPH Suitable Water Source Borewell, tanker, municipal Special Features In-tank UV protection, advanced RO membrane

The Atomberg Intellon water purifier is known as India’s first adaptive water purifier, it features RO, UF, UV, and alkaliser technology with a dynamic 7-stage purification system. The purifier intelligently detects input water TDS levels and automatically selects the right purification mode to retain essential minerals. It also offers IoT connectivity through the Atomberg Home app, four purification modes, and no service cost for 2 years. The 8-litre tank ensures sufficient water storage for families.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification Technology RO + UF + UV + Alkaliser (7-stage) Smart Features IoT app control, real-time filter monitoring Special Modes Adaptive Flow, RO+UV, TasteTune, Vacay Mode Warranty 2 years with no AMC

The Pureit Wave Prime water purifier features a 6-stage purification system with RO and MF filtration that helps remove dissolved impurities, microbes, and contaminants. The purifier also includes a mineral cartridge that adds calcium and magnesium back to the water for better taste. Designed for modern homes, it offers a 7-litre storage tank, Smartsense alerts for filter replacement, and a water-saving design that reduces wastage by up to 45%.

Specifications Capacity 7L Purification Technology RO + MF (6-stage) Water Saving Up to 45% Suitable Water Source Borewell, tanker, municipal Special Features Smartsense alerts, mineral enrichment, long-life sediment filter

The Native by Urban Company M2 Pro water purifier comes with a 10-stage purification system featuring RO, UV, copper, alkaline, and mineral enrichment to deliver safe and balanced drinking water. A key highlight is the in-built power backup, allowing you to dispense stored water even during power cuts. It also offers smart real-time monitoring through the Urban Company app, a touch-screen dispensing panel, and no service requirement for 2 years, backed by a 2-year unconditional warranty.

Specifications Capacity 8L Purification Technology RO + UV + Copper + Alkaline (10-stage) Smart Features App-based real-time monitoring, touch-screen dispensing Power Feature In-built power backup Warranty 2-year unconditional warranty, no service for 2 years

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