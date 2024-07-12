Amazon offers on ACs: Top deals and best picks with up to 42% discount for cooling your homes without breaking the bank

Amazon is offering up to 42% off on air conditioners, making it a great time to buy one for your home. With these discounts, you can find quality units at affordable prices, ensuring your home stays cool without breaking the bank. This sale features a variety of top brands and models, catering to different needs and budgets. Cool down your homes and offices with the best ACs on Amazon offers.

Whether you're looking for a powerful unit for a large room or a compact one for a smaller space, there's something for everyone. Keep an eye out for energy-efficient options to save on electricity bills while enjoying a comfortable indoor environment. Don’t miss out on these great deals to make your summer more enjoyable and cooler.

Here are the top picks for ACs on Amazon with the best deals and offers:

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for small rooms up to 100 sq. ft. With its variable speed compressor, this AC adjusts its power depending on the heat load, providing efficient cooling. It features Turbo Cool and Comfort Sleep modes for a quick cool down and a comfortable night's sleep. The self-cleaning technology and multi-sensors ensure optimal performance and maintenance. This model is also eco-friendly with its Eco Mode, reducing energy bills by about 25%. It makes a thoughtful gift for someone moving into a new home or office.

Specifications of Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 0.8 Tons

Cooling Power: 0.74 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special features: Turbo Cooling, Eco Mode

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Suitable only for small rooms Quiet operation Not ideal for large spaces

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC's performance, low noise, compact size, and value, noting its excellent energy efficiency and money-saving Eco Mode.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling, energy-saving features, and reliable performance in small rooms.

The Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC is ideal for rooms sized 150-180 sq. ft. Featuring a variable speed compressor, it adjusts power according to the heat load, ensuring efficient cooling. This model boasts advanced features like Odour-free air, ice Clean (FrostWash), and Xpandable+ technology. The Hexa Sensor and Ambient Light add to its convenience and user experience. It uses eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, making it a green choice. This AC is a great option for energy-conscious buyers, offering impressive cooling and a sleek design.

Specifications of Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Ice Clean Xpandable Plus Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 18000 BTUs

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Special features: Odour-free air, FrostWash

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Some noise reported Advanced cooling features Mixed quality feedback

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC's outstanding cooling capacity, design, and energy-saving features, though some have mixed opinions on noise and overall quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient and advanced cooling technology, eco-friendly refrigerant, and high energy efficiency.

The Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is designed for medium-sized rooms up to 150 sq. ft. Its economical and easy-to-install design, paired with low noise operation, makes it suitable for both office and home use. This model features Blue Fin Coils for enhanced cooling and durability and 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes for better heat exchange. The unit includes a Clean Air Filter, LED Display, Self-Diagnosis Function, and Auto Restart. It's an eco-friendly option with R32 refrigerant, ensuring no ozone depletion and low global warming potential.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.95 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Special features: Self-Diagnosis Function, Blue Fin Coils

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling efficiency Mixed service reviews Eco-friendly refrigerant Some noise reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the AC to be of good quality and value, appreciating its cooling efficiency, though some have concerns about service and noise.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling, durable components, and eco-friendly refrigerant, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Also read: Best 5-star Daikin ACs: Top 8 energy-efficient options for cool, comfortable home living.

The Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is ideal for small rooms ranging from 111 to 150 sq. ft. Equipped with a patented inverter Swing compressor, it ensures high energy efficiency and quiet operation. Its Dew Clean technology guarantees healthier air, while the PM 2.5 Filter provides clean, fresh air. The Triple Display feature offers clear visibility of settings. The Coanda Airflow technology distributes air evenly for a comfortable environment. This model also supports high ambient operation up to 52°C, making it suitable for hot climates. It's an excellent choice for those seeking reliable performance and advanced features.

Specifications of Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 17100 BTUs

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special features: Dew Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Some service issues Advanced air purification Mixed opinions on noise

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the AC for its fast cooling and energy efficiency, though some mention issues with service, installation, and display.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling, advanced air purification features, and reliable performance in small rooms.

The Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 5-in-1 Convertible Cooling technology is designed for small rooms up to 110 sq. ft. Its inverter compressor adjusts cooling capacity from 40% to 110%, maximising energy savings. Featuring I Sense Technology, it senses and adjusts to ambient temperatures for optimal comfort. The AC boasts a 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating for durability and efficient cooling. It operates on eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and includes features like Silent Operation and Anti-Dust Filter for a quiet and clean environment.

Specifications of Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special features: 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, I Sense Technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Noise issues Flexible cooling options Mixed reviews on quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers express concerns over noise levels and occasional leakage issues but appreciate the AC's cooling performance and energy efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its versatile cooling capabilities, energy efficiency, and advanced features like I Sense Technology, ensuring comfortable temperatures in small rooms.

6. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC is designed for medium-sized rooms up to 120 square feet, offering versatile cooling with its 5-in-1 Convertible feature. Powered by an inverter compressor, it adjusts its speed based on room temperature and heat load for efficient cooling. This model includes Anti-Viral and PM 2.5 Filters for cleaner air, along with features like Turbo Cool and Smart 4 Way Swing for optimal air distribution. It operates on eco-friendly R32 refrigerant and is equipped with Golden Fin Evaporator Coils for enhanced durability and performance.

Specifications of Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1 Ton

Cooling Power: 3.5 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Special features: 5-in-1 Convertible, Antiviral + PM 2.5 Filter

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Mixed reviews on service Energy-saving features Installation challenges

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC's powerful cooling performance, sleek design, quiet operation, and energy efficiency. Some express concerns about installation and service issues.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its versatile cooling options, advanced air purification features, and energy-efficient operation, making it ideal for medium-sized rooms.

Also read: Best Panasonic ACs for small spaces: Discover the top 7 options to beat the heat with compact cooling solutions.

7. Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Air Conditioner

The Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC offers efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms ranging from 111 to 150 sq ft. Featuring a variable speed compressor, it adjusts power based on the heat load, ensuring optimal energy efficiency. Its Convertible 5-in-1 modes allow flexibility in cooling preferences. This model includes a Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter and Auto Clean function for improved air quality. With features like Fast Cooling and Digital Inverter Technology, it delivers powerful performance while maintaining low noise levels.

Specifications of Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 5.8 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Special features: Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, Auto Clean

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High energy efficiency Mixed service reviews Fast cooling Some noise reported

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate the AC's effective cooling and energy efficiency but express concerns about noise levels, service issues, and installation challenges.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its efficient cooling capabilities, versatile 5-in-1 modes, and advanced features like Auto Clean and Anti-Bacterial Filter, ideal for medium-sized rooms.

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC is a reliable cooling solution for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq. ft). With a copper condenser and anticorrosive blue fins, it ensures durability and efficient cooling. This model features a Turbo Mode for quick cooling and operates on eco-friendly R32 refrigerant, which reduces environmental impact. Its hydrophilic blue fin evaporator and dust filter contribute to clean and healthy air. The AC is designed for economical and easy installation, making it a practical choice for both homes and offices.

Specifications of Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Cooling Power: 4.95 Kilowatts

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special features: Turbo Mode, Anticorrosive Blue Fins

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient cooling Mixed reviews on quality Easy to install Poor service experience

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers express dissatisfaction with the AC’s value and service, describing it as low quality with poor after-sales support. They have varied opinions on its noise levels and cooling efficiency.

Why choose this product?

Choose this product for its durable construction, efficient cooling with Turbo Mode, and easy installation, suitable for medium-sized rooms.

Top 3 features of the best ACs with offers on Amazon:

Best ACs Capacity Type Special Features Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 0.8 Tons Inverter Split Turbo Cool, Comfort Sleep, Self-clean Technology Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star Ice Clean Xpandable Plus 1.5 Tons Inverter Split Odour-free air, FrostWash, Xpandable+ Technology Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC 1.5 Tons Fixed Speed Window Blue Fin Coils, 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes, Self-Diagnosis Function Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons Inverter Split Dew Clean Technology, PM 2.5 Filter, Coanda Airflow Godrej 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton Inverter Split 5-in-1 Convertible Technology, I Sense Technology, Silent Operation Lloyd 1.0 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1 Ton Inverter Split Antiviral + PM 2.5 Filter, Turbo Cool, Smart 4-Way Swing Samsung 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC 1.5 Tons Inverter Split Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, Auto Clean, Copper Anti-Bacterial Filter Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC 1.5 Tons Window Turbo Mode, Anticorrosive Blue Fins, Hydrophilic Blue Fin Evaporator

Best value for money AC on Amazon

The Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC stands out as the best value for money product, ideal for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq. ft). It features a copper condenser with anticorrosive blue fins, ensuring durability and efficient cooling. The Turbo Mode provides quick cooling, while the eco-friendly R32 refrigerant reduces environmental impact. Designed for economical and easy installation, this model also includes a hydrophilic blue fin evaporator and dust filter for clean and healthy air. Despite mixed reviews on quality, it offers practical features at an affordable price.

Best overall AC on Amazon

The Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC is perfect for small rooms up to 100 sq. ft. It adjusts its power based on the heat load due to its variable speed compressor, ensuring efficient cooling. Featuring Turbo Cool and Comfort Sleep modes, it provides a quick cool down and a comfortable night's sleep. The self-cleaning technology and multi-sensors ensure optimal performance and maintenance. Additionally, the Eco Mode reduces energy bills by about 25%. This compact and energy-efficient model is an excellent choice for efficient cooling in smaller spaces.

Factors to keep in mind while selecting the best ACs on Amazon

Energy Efficiency: Look for ACs with high Energy Efficiency Ratios (EER) or Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratios (SEER). Units with Energy Star certification are designed to use less energy, saving you money on electricity bills.

Cooling Capacity: Ensure the AC has the appropriate cooling capacity for your space, measured in BTUs (British Thermal Units). A higher BTU rating indicates a more powerful unit, but it should match the size of the room to avoid inefficiency.

Noise Level: Check the noise level of the unit, especially if you plan to use it in a bedroom or office. Look for models with lower decibel (dB) ratings for quieter operation.

Features and Controls: Consider features such as remote control, programmable thermostat, sleep mode, and smart connectivity. These can enhance convenience and allow for better temperature management.

Customer Reviews and Ratings: Read customer reviews and ratings to gauge the reliability, performance, and durability of the AC. Pay attention to feedback on cooling effectiveness, ease of installation, and customer service experiences.

More articles for you:

Split AC vs window AC: A detailed comparison to help you choose the best cooling option; top picks to buy

Best 4-star inverter ACs: Top 10 efficient split AC models with convertible technology

Top 4-star split ACs: Choose from the top 9 options for exceptional cooling at home

Best 1.5-ton ACs under ₹40,000: Top 10 picks for perfect cooling this summer

The Amazon offers on ACs: FAQs

What types of air conditioners are included in the Amazon sale?

The Amazon sale includes a variety of air conditioners such as inverter split ACs, fixed-speed window ACs, and inverter window ACs. These are available from top brands like Blue Star, Hitachi, Lloyd, Daikin, Godrej, and Samsung. The models cater to different room sizes and cooling needs, ensuring there's something for everyone.

How can I ensure I choose an energy-efficient air conditioner during the sale?

Look for the Energy Star rating and the ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) value on the product description. Higher star ratings (4 or 5 stars) and higher ISEER values indicate better energy efficiency. Additionally, features like Eco Mode and Inverter Technology, which are mentioned in the product details, can help reduce energy consumption.

What are the benefits of buying an air conditioner during this sale?

Purchasing an air conditioner during the Amazon sale offers significant savings, with discounts of up to 42%. You can find high-quality, branded ACs at reduced prices, making it more affordable to keep your home cool. The sale also provides access to a wide range of models and features, ensuring you find an AC that fits your specific needs and budget.

What should I consider regarding installation and service when buying an AC during the sale?

While purchasing, check if the seller provides installation services or if it needs to be arranged separately. Review customer feedback on installation and service quality, as this can vary between brands and models. It's also important to confirm the warranty details for the product, which often include coverage for the compressor and sometimes extended warranties for other components.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.