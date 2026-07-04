Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is LIVE: I tracked the best gadget and appliance deals with ways to maximise your savings

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026 is now LIVE and the deals are unbelievable! Shop now. By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Amazon Prime Day Sale is finally here! So you've now got 72 hours to upgrade your gadgets or home appliances at a lesser price.

Whenever a major sale goes live, I know one thing for sure: not every "deal" is actually worth buying. Some products see genuine price drops, while others look tempting only because of flashy discount percentages. That's why, before recommending anything, I spend hours comparing prices, checking specifications, and looking at every possible way to bring the final price down.

For Amazon Prime Day Sale 2026, I tracked offers across smartphones, laptops, TVs, home appliances, wearables, and kitchen gadgets from brands like Apple, Samsung, Sony, LG, Dyson, Philips, and more. Along with the best deals, I've also highlighted the bank offers, cashback, exchange bonuses, and EMI benefits that can help you maximise your savings before you hit the Buy Now button.