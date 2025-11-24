Amazon Projector Bonanza Sale is still Live! Catch these offers today
Published on: Nov 24, 2025 12:28 pm IST
Exciting deals on top projectors from brands like BenQ, Epson, LG and more. Enjoy savings across categories and upgrade your home entertainment today.
Our Pick
Most trusted brand
Highest discount
Portable option
Android powered
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Most trusted brandLG CineBeam Q HU710PB 4K UHD Smart Portable Laser Projector (3840x2160), upto 120 screen, 450,000:1 contrast ratio, 3-channel RGB Laser, 360° handle, Auto screen adjustment, Airplay & Screen Share View Details
₹88,990
Lumio Arc 7 Projector | Official Google TV & Netflix | 1080p Full HD | 4K Downscaling via HDMI | 400 ANSI Lumens | 100 Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Dolby Audio | 16W Bluetooth Speaker View Details
₹31,999
Highest discountEpson EB-E01 XGA Projector Brightness: 3300lm with HDMI Port (White) View Details
₹27,201
Portable optionBenQ GV50 Laser Portable FHD Projector,Built-in Battery,Excellent Colors 92% REC709, 500ANSI Lumens bright,Upto 120inches Screensize,135° Projection,18W Speaker, builtin GoogleTV,WiFi,HDMI,USB-C,white View Details
₹62,500
BenQ MX560C XGA Business & Education Projector, DLP, 4000 ANSI Lumens Brightness, 20000:1 High Contrast Ratio, HDMI, USB-A, Upto 15000 Hrs Extra-Long Lamp Life, 10 W Speaker, 3D Capable, White View Details
₹29,989
[Netflix Official License] Crossbeats Lumex Flix Projector 4k Ultra HD, 1080p Native, Android 13, WiFi, 16000 Lumens, Smart Mini Projector for Room, Portable Home Cinema, Built-in Apps, 300Display View Details
₹14,997
BenQ GP520 4K 4LED Smart Projector,Brightness 2600 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 98% REC709,Upto 200Screen Size,Auto 2D keystone,24W Speakers,Certified Google TV,WiFi,HDMI 2.1,USB-C,USB-A,Black color View Details
₹137,990
Android poweredPortronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector with 1080p Full HD Resolution, Rotatable Design, Built-in Streaming Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar), 4500 Lumens, Screen Mirroring, 5 Watt Speaker(Black) View Details
₹8,199
WZATCO Yuva Vibe, Certified Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Native 1080P Fully Automatic, HDMI ARC, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, Portable Room Cinema, Black View Details
₹13,490
ZEBRONICS PIXAPLAY 59, Smart Projector, 1080p, 20000 Lumens, 200 Screen Size, Auto [ Focus | Keystone | Obstacle Detection | Screenfit ], BT v5.0, WiFi, HDMI-ARC, Type C DP, APP Support, Miracast View Details
₹22,999
