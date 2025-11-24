Amazon Projector Bonanza Sale is still Live! Catch these offers today

Home entertainment feels entirely different when you bring a high-quality projector into your space. Whether you enjoy movie nights, immersive gaming or big-screen sports, today’s projectors offer brighter output, sharper detail and better connectivity than ever before. With compact designs and improved lamp life, upgrading has never been more appealing. Big savings on projectors during the Amazon sale.

The Amazon Projector Bonanza Sale is currently live, bringing notable price drops across multiple projector categories. Shoppers can explore LED projectors, full HD units, portable projectors and 4K-ready models with attractive offers. With bank discounts, card savings and limited-time deals, it is a great moment to pick the right model.

The LG CineBeam Q HU710PB is a compact 4K UHD projector powered by a 3-channel RGB laser for vivid colours and deep blacks. Suitable for home cinema, education, or business, it projects up to a 120-inch screen and offers auto screen adjustment, AirPlay, and screen share support. Its lightweight, minimalist design and 360° handle allow easy portability. The device boasts excellent DCI-P3 colour coverage and longevity, making it ideal for versatile, long-term use.​

Specifications Display resolution 3840 x 2160 Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 450,000:1 Screen size 50"–120" Light source life 20,000 hours

Lumio Arc 7 is a full HD projector designed for immersive home entertainment, featuring official Google TV certification, Netflix compatibility, and built-in Dolby Audio. This model can project up to 100 inches with 400 ANSI lumens of brightness, leveraging its ArcLight engine for vivid visuals. It features convenient smart capabilities, including auto keystone correction, obstacle avoidance, and smart Bluetooth speaker functionality—making it a versatilecontent hub for sports, movies, and music.​

Specifications Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 400 ANSI Lumens Audio capacity 8W stereo + passive radiators Screen size Up to 100" Processor MTK 9630, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

The Epson EB-E01 is a reliable XGA projector primarily designed for business and educational purposes. It produces 3300 lumens of color and white brightness, easily supported by HDMI, USB, and VGA inputs. The compact unit delivers sharp visuals in presentations thanks to digital zoom and various display modes, while its lamp life ensures up to 12,000 hours in Eco mode—providing long-lasting value for daily usage in classrooms or offices.​

Specifications Display resolution 1024 x 768 Brightness 3300 Lumens Lamp life 12,000 hours (Eco Mode) Contrast Ratio 15,000:1 Speaker capacity 2W

BenQ GV50 is a portable FHD laser projector ideal for education, gaming, or cinema. It features a built-in battery, Google TV OS, Dolby Atmos-enabled 18W speaker, and supports up to a 120-inch display size with auto focus and keystone. Its CinematicColor tech and 92% REC709 colour accuracy deliver excellent visuals, while plug-and-play setup, 3-hour battery backup, and advanced wireless casting options ensure versatility for any space.​

Specifications Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 500 ANSI Lumens Speaker capacity 18W (2.1 channel) Screen size Up to 120" Battery backup 3 hours

The BenQ MX560C is a DLP projector built for business and educational use, offering crisp visuals through 4000 ANSI lumens and a 20,000:1 contrast ratio. It features an auto keystone, flexible connectivity (HDMI, USB-A), and an extra-long lamp life of up to 15,000 hours. Enhanced infographic and presentation modes cater specifically to productivity, delivering clarity and colour gradation for spreadsheets and presentations in well-lit rooms.​

Specifications Display resolution 1024 x 768 Brightness 4000 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 20,000:1 Lamp life 15,000 hours Speaker capacity 10W

Crossbeats Lumex Flix is a Netflix-certified 4K projector with native 1080P and Android 13 OS for room or home cinema use. It boasts an ultra-bright 16,000 lumens capacity, smart streaming with built-in apps and Chromecast, and auto focus with keystone correction. Six hundred thousand-hour lamp life and a built-in 10W speaker promise lasting movie enjoyment. The 300-inch display size and wireless options extend entertainment from living rooms to backyard movie nights.​​

Specifications Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 16,000 Lumens Contrast Ratio 22,000:1 Screen size Up to 300" Speaker capacity 10W

The BenQ GP520 is a feature-rich 4K projector designed for home entertainment and gaming. It supports UHD resolution, HDR10+, and HLG for high dynamic range visuals. With 2600 ANSI lumens and a dynamic contrast ratio of 200,000:1, the GP520 creates vibrant, detailed images up to 200 inches. It’s equipped with dual 12W speakers, multiple mounting options, and Google TV for seamless streaming, offering flexibility for any viewing space.​

Specifications Display resolution 3840 x 2160 Brightness 2600 ANSI Lumens Contrast Ratio 200,000:1 Screen size Up to 200" Speaker capacity 24W (dual 12W)

Portronics Beem 470 is a smart LED projector with a native 1080p resolution, Android 11, and streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video built-in. Its 4500 lumens brightness ensures sharp, bright visuals on screens up to 150 inches. It provides a rotatable design, auto vertical correction, and wireless mirroring for convenient setup in diverse environments. This model is perfect for business and home use, offering reliable performance and simple OTT viewing.​

Specifications Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 4500 Lumens Screen size 40"–150" Light source life 50,000 hours Speaker capacity 5W

WZATCO Yuva Vibe is a certified smart home projector boasting native 1080P and 4K HDR support, with built-in OTT apps for seamless streaming. With a massive 14,000 lumens brightness and 20,000:1 contrast, it offers up to a 300-inch screen for cinematic experiences. Fully automatic functions ensure perfect screen alignment, and dual-band WiFi 6 plus Bluetooth make it a versatile, future-ready entertainment solution.​

Specifications Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 14,000 Lumens Contrast Ratio 20,000:1 Screen size Up to 300" Speaker capacity 5W

The Zebronics Pixaplay 59 is a smart LED projector with 20000 lumens of brightness, supporting Full HD 1080p resolution and projecting up to 200-inch screens. It features auto focus, keystone, obstacle detection, and screen fit for hassle-free setup. With built-in BT 5.0, HDMI ARC, dual USB, and Type-C DP, it offers versatile connectivity, while its sensor tech and Miracast make it a great fit for smooth streaming and mirroring in home theatres.​

Specifications Display resolution 1920 x 1080 Brightness 20,000 Lumens Screen size Up to 200" Light source life 30,000 hours Speaker capacity Powerful built-in speaker

FAQs Are projector deals available throughout the sale period? Most deals stay active for the entire sale duration, but some lightning offers may expire early. It is better to check prices frequently and buy when discounts peak.

Do projectors come with bank or card offers during the sale? Yes, many models include instant card savings and bank-based discounts. These offers help reduce the final purchase price and make higher-end projectors more affordable.

Are there good options for small rooms? Short-throw and portable models work perfectly in smaller rooms. They deliver large images even from short distances, making them ideal for compact homes and rented spaces.

Can I buy projectors for gaming during the sale? Yes, several projectors offer low input lag and full HD resolution, making them suitable for gaming. Deals on gaming-friendly models provide excellent value for dedicated players.

Are 4K projectors included in the sale? Some 4K-ready and native 4K projectors are part of the ongoing offers. These provide exceptional clarity and are ideal for premium home theatre setups at lower prices.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.