Top 5 projectors starting at 35,000 from top brands like LG, BenQ, Epson and more

Projectors under 60000: A large screen changes the way you watch movies, shows, or presentations. With more people working and relaxing at home, projectors have become a popular choice for creating a home theatre or a clear, big display for work. The demand for affordable, good-quality projectors is growing in India as viewers want immersive experiences without spending too much. Here are five budget-friendly projectors under ₹ 60,000 that offer a theatre-like experience at home.(Pexels)

Projectors today offer features like HD resolution, wireless connections, and smart platforms that let you stream your favourite content easily. You don’t need to invest a fortune to enjoy a cinema-like experience in your living room. Whether you want a portable projector for movie nights or a reliable device for work presentations, there are many options available under ₹60,000.

Here are five projectors under ₹60,000 that offer solid performance and features:

1. LG CineBeam PF510Q

This compact Full HD projector supports screen sizes up to 120 inches. It runs on LG’s webOS platform and supports Apple AirPlay, Bluetooth audio output, screen sharing, and voice control. Its design suits both home and office use. The 1920 x 1080 resolution and wireless connectivity make it easy to set up and use. The LG CineBeam PF510Q projector is priced at Rs. 55,000.

2. BenQ GV31 Smart Portable FHD Projector

Known for sharp image quality and strong audio, this BenQ projector features CinematicColor technology and HDR-Pro tone-mapping. It delivers precise colours and uses a long-lasting DLP chip, which ensures over 100,000 hours of consistent performance. It also has multiple picture modes, which allow you to adjust settings based on the content you watch. It has 16GB internal storage for apps and media. The BenQ GV31 Smart Portable FHD projector is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 53,990 on Amazon.

3.Lumio Arc 7 Projector

The Lumio Arc 7 offers 400 ANSI lumens and projects up to 100 inches. It has built-in stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It also provides a range of connectivity options, including HDMI 2.0 (HDMI ARC-enabled), USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 (Dual Band), and a 3.5mm audio jack. It runs Google TV and comes with a remote that includes dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons. The Lumio Arc 7 is priced at Rs. 34,999 on Amazon.

4. Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED Projector

Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED projector comes with 4500 lumens brightness and Full HD 1080p resolution. It runs on Android 11, which allows it to directly access popular OTT platforms such as Netflix and Prime Video. The projector’s 180-degree rotating stand offers flexible positioning for different viewing angles. It also features long LED lamp life, promising many hours of usage without frequent replacements. Currently, the Portronics Beem 470 Smart LED projector is available at a discounted price of Rs. 8,990 on Amazon.

5. Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector

Epson EB-E01 XGA projector offers an XGA resolution with 3300 lumens brightness. It supports multiple connectivity options, including VGA, USB, and HDMI, for easy device pairing. The projector features 3LCD technology, which enhances colour brightness and image clarity. It's a 1.35X zoom that adjusts the image size without reducing quality. This model suits users looking for bright and sharp visuals for both home and office use. Epson EB-E01 XGA Projector is now available at Rs. 31,499 on Amazon.