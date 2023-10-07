Amazon sale 2023: It's raining discounts on smartphones, buy now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is here and this is your chance to add the smartphone of your choice to your cart. Given how there are always new smartphones coming into the market with better features and user experience, we are sure you all must be tempted to buy the latest one. But do you too wait for the sale season to buy a smartphone? If yes, then it’s time to shop for smartphones at discounted prices. It makes perfect sense for everyone to consider investing in a new smartphone, one that comes with the latest advancements in technology and design. Whether you want to click an instagram-worthy picture or play games at a high speed, you need to invest in a smartphone that has a good camera, processor, display, among other things. The good news is that such smartphones are within reach, and they are now more affordable than ever. Thanks to the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can unlock incredible discounts and savings on a wide range of cutting-edge mobile phones.No matter what your budget is, our buying guide below has a smartphone for everybody. The Amazon sale will begin on October 8. So, don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your smartphone game to the next level. To look for options, scroll below. You will find mobile phones from various top-notch brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, Redmi and more. You must also check out for bank offers and coupons to avail additional discount. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 offers stellar deals on smartphones.(Pexels)

Meet the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G in stunning Berry Blue, a device designed to redefine your smartphone experience. This remarkable phone boasts a 50MP Triple Camera, allowing you to capture every moment with stunning clarity. It's not just about the camera; the 6000mAh 5G SP battery ensures you stay connected all day long. Powered by a 5nm Processor and featuring 2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update, it's a future-ready device with enhanced security. With 12GB RAM and Android 13, multitasking is a breeze. What's more, it's available at an unbeatable price during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Get ready to elevate your smartphone game.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M14 5G:

Color: Berry Blue

Camera: 50MP Triple Camera

Battery: 6000mAh 5G SP Battery

Processor: 5nm Processor

OS: Android 13 with 2 Gen. OS Upgrade & 4 Year Security Update

RAM: 12GB RAM with RAM Plus

Display: 6.5-inch sAMOLED Display

Connectivity: 5G Enabled

Special Feature: No Charger Included

realme narzo N53 - Slim, Swift, and Stylish

For those who value a sleek and stylish smartphone, the realme narzo N53 in Feather Gold is a perfect choice. This slim device stands out as the slimmest phone in its segment, making a fashion statement wherever you go. The 90 Hz Smooth Display ensures that your visuals are not only stunning but also incredibly smooth, ideal for gaming and media consumption. What truly sets this phone apart is its 33W Segment Fastest Charging capability. Spend less time tethered to a charger and more time exploring all the features this smartphone has to offer. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, seize the opportunity to own this slim and swift device at a discounted price.

Specifications of realme narzo N53:

Color: Feather Gold

Charging: 33W Segment Fastest Charging

Display: 90 Hz Smooth Display

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Design: Slimmest Phone in Segment

Samsung Galaxy M13 - Power and Efficiency in Aqua Green

The Samsung Galaxy M13, presented in Aqua Green, combines power and efficiency in a compact package. Its 6000mAh battery ensures that your device stays powered up throughout the day. With the option to expand RAM up to 8GB with RAM Plus, you can expect smooth performance even during resource-intensive tasks. This smartphone is not just about functionality; it's designed to impress with its stunning Aqua Green finish. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can enjoy a discounted price on this remarkable device. Experience power and efficiency in style with the Samsung Galaxy M13.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M13:

Color: Aqua Green

Battery: 6000mAh Battery

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

RAM Plus: Supports Up to 8GB RAM

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Up to 80% off on men's shirts, bottom wearRedmi 12C - Matte Black Performance

The Redmi 12C in Matte Black is all about high-performance and elegance. Powered by the High-Performance Mediatek Helio G85 processor, this smartphone delivers exceptional performance for all your tasks. The big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display offers a visually stunning experience, whether you're watching videos or playing games. With a 5000mAh(typ) battery, you can stay connected without worrying about running out of power. This smartphone is designed to impress, and during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can own it at a discounted price.

Specifications of Redmi 12C:

Color: Matte Black

Processor: High Performance Mediatek Helio G85

Display: 6.71-inch HD+ Display

Battery: 5000mAh(typ) Battery

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB

Redmi A2 - Classic Black Elegance

If you appreciate timeless elegance and simplicity, the Redmi A2 in Classic Black is your ideal choice. This smartphone offers a seamless and efficient experience without any frills. With 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, it provides ample space for your apps and data. The Classic Black design exudes sophistication, making it perfect for both personal and professional use. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, this smartphone is available at a discounted price. Embrace classic elegance with the Redmi A2.

Specifications of Redmi A2:

Color: Classic Black

RAM: 2GB

Storage: 64GB

realme narzo 60 5G - Mars Orange Brilliance

In vibrant Mars Orange, the realme narzo 60 5G is a blend of style and performance. Its 90Hz Super AMOLED Display offers brilliant visuals and smooth interaction. What truly sets it apart is the Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design, ensuring a unique and luxurious feel in your hand. With the included 33W SUPERVOOC Charger, you can power up quickly and efficiently. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can own this stunning device at a discounted price. Embrace the brilliance of Mars Orange with the realme narzo 60 5G.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 5G:

Color: Mars Orange

Display: 90Hz Super AMOLED Display

Design: Ultra Premium Vegan Leather

Charger: 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Redmi 12 5G - Jade Black Power

Experience the power of India's 1st Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 with the Redmi 12 5G in Jade Black. This smartphone is designed for those who demand exceptional performance. Its 4GB RAM and 128GB storage ensure that you have the space and speed to handle any task. The impressive 5000mAh(typ) Battery keeps you going throughout the day. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, seize the opportunity to own this powerful device at a discounted price. Embrace the power of the Redmi 12 5G.

Specifications of Redmi 12 5G:

Color: Jade Black

Processor: India's 1st Snapdragon 4 Gen 2

Display: 6.5-inch FHD+ Display

Battery: 5000mAh(typ) Battery

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get up to 30% off on mobile phonesrealme narzo 60X 5G - Stellar Green Brilliance

In the eye-catching Stellar Green color, the realme narzo 60X 5G is a brilliant blend of style and performance. It offers up to 2TB of External Memory, ensuring you never run out of space for your data. The 50 MP AI Primary Camera allows you to capture stunning photos and videos. What truly sets it apart is the 33W Supervooc Charge, ensuring your device is ready in no time. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can own this stylish and powerful device at a discounted price. Embrace the brilliance of Stellar Green with the realme narzo 60X 5G.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G:

Color: Stellar Green

External Memory: Up to 2TB

Camera: 50 MP AI Primary Camera

Charger: 33W Supervooc Charge

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 128GB

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G - Prism Silver Brilliance

In Prism Silver, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G shines brilliantly. Its 120Hz sAMOLED Display offers stunning visuals, and the 50MP Triple No Shake Cam ensures your photos are always sharp. With a 6000mAh Battery and 12GB RAM with RAM+, you can expect a powerful and efficient performance. It's future-ready with 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can own this brilliant device at a discounted price. Embrace the brilliance of Prism Silver with the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

Color: Prism Silver

Display: 120Hz sAMOLED Display

Camera: 50MP Triple No Shake Cam

Battery: 6000mAh Battery

OS: Android 13 with 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G - Pastel Lime Performance

For top-notch performance in a stylish package, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in Pastel Lime is your perfect companion. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage, it's ready for whatever you throw at it. The 5G capability ensures you're future-proofed for connectivity. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, you can own this performance powerhouse at a discounted price. Elevate your mobile experience with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G:

Color: Pastel Lime

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Pros and cons for each smartphone:

Product Pros Cons Samsung Galaxy M14 5G Impressive 50MP Triple Cam, Powerful 5nm Processor, 4 Year Security Update, Large 6000mAh Battery. Lacks a charger in the package, Limited colour options, Slightly bulky due to the large battery. realme narzo N53 Super-fast 33W Segment Fastest Charging, Slimmest phone in its segment, Smooth 90Hz Display, Efficient 4GB RAM. Limited storage space with 4GB+64GB configuration, Display could have a higher resolution. Samsung Galaxy M13 6000mAh Battery, Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus, Efficient 5nm Processor, 4 Year Security Update. No charger included, Limited internal storage with 4GB+64GB configuration, Limited colour options. Redmi 12C High-Performance Mediatek Helio G85, Big 17cm(6.71) HD+ Display, 5000mAh(typ) Battery, Attractive Matte Black Design. No charger in the package, Limited RAM with 4GB configuration, Limited camera capabilities. Redmi A2 Affordable Price, Classic Black Design, Decent 2GB RAM, Expandable Storage Option. Modest performance due to 2GB RAM, Limited camera features, No fast charging support. realme narzo 60 5G 90Hz Super AMOLED Display, Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design, Fast 33W SUPERVOOC Charging, High 8GB RAM. Relatively higher price, Limited colour options, May feel slightly heavy due to premium build. Redmi 12 5G India's 1st Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, High 128GB Storage, Attractive Jade Black Finish, Decent 4GB RAM. No charger included, Limited camera capabilities, Limited RAM for multitasking. realme narzo 60X 5G Expandable Memory Up to 2TB, 50MP AI Primary Camera, 33W Supervooc Charge, Decent 4GB RAM. Limited internal storage with 128GB, Limited colour options, No charger in the package. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 120Hz sAMOLED Display, 50MP Triple No Shake Cam, 6000mAh Battery, 4 Gen OS Upgrade, 5 Year Security Update, Large 128GB Storage. No charger in the package, Slightly heavier due to the large battery, Limited colour options. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 8GB RAM for Smooth Multitasking, 128GB Storage, 5G Connectivity, Unique Pastel Lime Colour, OxygenOS. No charger included, Limited camera features, Comparatively higher price.

Best value for money

The Redmi A2 in Classic Black offers exceptional value for money. With its elegant design and essential features, it caters to your basic smartphone needs without breaking the bank. Its 2GB RAM and 64GB storage provide a decent performance for everyday tasks and apps. If you're looking for a budget-friendly option without compromising on quality, the Redmi A2 is your best value for money.Best dealOut of 10 shortlisted smartphones mentioned above, the best deal is on Redmi 12C - Matte Black Performance. It has a whopping 50% off on it and promises a stellar performance. Whether it be display, processor speed or battery life, this smartphone ranks high on all parameters. Buy this one during the sale season and enjoy the smartphone's friendly user experience.

