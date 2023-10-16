Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 80% off on smartwatches, earphones, chargers

Mobiles or smartphones have established a virtual world of their own. Today almost every individual owns a mobile phone and almost all their day-to-day functioning remains in the periphery of the device. Phones are not just used for communication purposes like in earlier days. For the majority of people, it has come forth as a basic necessity. From your morning alarm and to counting your steps and calories to news, social media, and official mails: everything is accessible to us at just a touch of a button. But there is another aspect to this device. Mobile phones are not complete in themselves till the time they are coupled with certain essential accessories. What exactly are mobile accessories? As the term is quite self-explanatory, the accessories are certain additional devices or hardware which are coupled with the phone to achieve and enhance more functionality, aesthetic appeal, and convenient usage of your mobile phone. Some of the accessories are also designed in a way that enhances and upscale the overall look and design of your gadget. The mobile accessories are mobile holders, smart watches, Power banks, screen protectors, wireless Bluetooth headphones, and many more. Now, it depends on the buyer’s requirements and preferences as to what kind of accessory are they looking for? In this all-inclusive list, you will find the top 10 mobile accessories from different brands that are available for up to 80% off at the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023. The product detail consists of a detailed description, along with its features and specifications. The pros and cons will help the buyer to compare the products and you will also get an idea of key factors that one should keep in mind before purchasing a mobile accessory. Read on to learn more about the products and choose the one that suits your requirement!

1. Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone

Amazon Sale: Get smartwatches, earphones and mobile chargers at slashed down prices.

The Gimbal Stabilizer for smartphones is a mechanical stabilizer that is effective in keeping your phone stable and steady irrespective of your hand or body movements. The anti-shake feature provides the user with picture clarity and you can shoot smooth videos and multi-scene shots in one go. The stabilizer is smartphone compatible and it is also compatible with phones of all sizes. The mobile plus stabilizer is a dynamic tool that adapts to the environment and functions efficiently. You can easily avail of the product at a discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Specifications of Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone:

Brand: HOHEM

Product Dimensions: 4.7 x 14 x 32 cm; 280 Grams

Compatible Devices: Cellphone

Power Source: ‎battery powered

Mounting Type: ‎tripod

Includes Rechargeable Battery: ‎Yes

Special Features: Object/video tracking feature

Pros Cons Can avail 180° & 360° Panoramic view Could be a little expensive for some buyer

2. SOUNCE Spiral Charger

The multicolor SOUNCE Spiral charger is a cable protector designed with adjustable and flexible silicone that can be used as a charger protector to protect the cables for all gadgets and devices. They save and protect cables from dirt, knots, and being worn away. The product has an easy-to-read manual that enlists all the instructions to install it correctly. It can be used as a protection for the cord of your phone charger. From Smartphones to lightning cables, the SOUNCE spiral charger is perfect for all. Grab this chew-safe cord protector at the Amazon big sale in 2023. It can be effective in pet-proofing and baby-proofing your home.

Specifications of SOUNCE Spiral Charger:

Brand: SOUNCE

Product Dimensions: 19.8 x 5.1 x 1.3 cm; 300 Grams

Other display features ‎Wireless

Material: Silicone, Polyethylene Terephthalate

Color: Multicolor

Special features: flexible material, easy to install

Pros Cons Extends lifespan of the charger cables

3. pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD (Type-C) Charger

One of the most famous and trusted brands, ptron launched this highly efficient charger which has multiple USB ports. It can charge more than one device at the same time. Not only saves time and energy but this car charger is extremely durable and portable. Due to its size and lightweight quality, you can take it with you so that you never remain off your gadgets, especially in emergencies. Avail this compact, efficient, and quick charger at 77% off in the Amazon big sale 2023.

Specifications of pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD (Type-C) Charger:

Brand: pTron

Connectivity Technology: USB

Connector Type: USB Type C, USB Type A

Color: Black

Product Dimensions: ‎3 x 4 x 8 cm; 30 Grams

Light Source Type: LED

Special Feature: Over-heating protection

Pros Cons Smartphone and tablet-compatible

4. BEAT XP Flare Pro 1.39”

The Beat XP Flare pro smart watch is equipped with an advanced Bluetooth calling feature that lets the buyer pick up their calls directly from their wrists. It frees the user from the trouble of reaching for your phone in your pockets or purses again and again. This smart watch also has a rating of IP68 making it a water-proof gadget. This means that you can say yes to adventures and be a little carefree without worrying about the smartwatch and the hassle of keeping it safe all the time. At the Amazon big sale 2023, purchase this great-quality smart watch at a whopping discount price.

Specifications of BEAT XP Flare Pro 1.39”:

Brand: beatXP

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Color: Silver

Product Dimension: ‎4.5 x 3.8 x 1.1 cm; 35 Grams

Special Feature: Breath Monitor, Distance Tracker.

Pros Cons Value for money product No calculator feature

5. Fire-Boltt Visionary Smart watch

The fire-Boltt Visionary comprises a 1.78” AMOLED Display with a high-quality resolution and an always-on feature that displays limited information on the screen while the device is not functional. The Smart Watch has an impressive feature of 700 NITS brightness that makes the screen quite visible even in bright sunlight. Additionally, the smart watch has an internal storage capacity of 128 MB to save and store your favorite music and listen whenever you please. The Fire-BOLTT Visionary 1.78” smart watch is available for up to 80% off with a no-cost EMI for up to six months at the Amazon Indian sale 2023.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Visionary Smart watch:

Brand: Brand: ‎Fire-Boltt

Product Dimensions: ‎46.4 x 37.9 x 11.8 cm; 57 Grams

Memory Storage Capacity: 128 MB

Color: Black

Special feature: Water-proof

Pros Cons Dust-resistant product No volume control button

6. boAt Air dopes 141

Are you searching for a good –quality wireless earpod? Then, the boat Airdopes 141 could make for an ideal purchase. The low-latency feature of the air dopes enables real-time audio. The true wireless stereo technology allows the user for a great and immersive music and gaming experience. This product also features a built-in microphone on each bud with an environmental noise-cancellation technology that makes sure that the voice clarity remains intact and the communication is uninterrupted. You can easily own these amazing Air dopes as they are available for up to 75% off with additional discounts and cash backs on prepaid at the AMAZON BIG SALE 2023

Specifications of boAt Air dopes 141:

Brand: Boat

Product Dimensions: ‎5 x 5 x 2 cm; 60 Grams

Color: Bold Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.1

Special Features: Sweat-proof, One Touch Voice Assistant

Pros Cons Decent battery-backup Build could have been better

7. JBL Tune 230NC

The popular brand JBL launched one of the most efficient JBL Tune 230 NC earbuds that have an active noise–cancellation feature. The device has four microphones which lets you reduce the other audio disturbances and distractions. The ergonomically engineered powerful earbuds enable the user to customize the listening experience with gesture controls, EQ settings, and much more. Grab this product for up to 75% off with no cost EMI for up to three months at the Great Indian Sale 2023 where you can avail of features like fast delivery and never-before prices on top brands as well.

Specifications of JBL Tune 230NC:

Brand: JBL

Color: Black

Form Factor: In Ear

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth 5.2

Special features: Massive playtime

Pros Cons Equipped with TALKTHRU feature

8. PORTONICS POR 343

The PORTONICS POR 343 consists of six USB Ports for charging ample gadgets simultaneously. This not only saves time but also energy and effort. The user-friendly multi-charging station has a built-in smart IC which automatically identifies with all the devices connected to this charging station and behaves accordingly. The device guarantees quick charging which optimizes time and energy. From its looks to the well-built gadget, this charging station could prove to be a boon for gadget freaks and regular users as well. The Great Indian Sale lists this product at 59% off its original price.

Specifications of PORTONICS POR 343:

Brand: Portronics

Connector Type: USB

Color: White

Input Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)

Special Feature: Over Charge & Over Discharge Protection

Pros Cons Short-circuit protection The cord could have been longer

9. AMAZFIT Pop 3S Smart Watch

The AMAZFIT POP 3S smart watch comes with a premium quality large display and metallic design. The glossy finish makes the design chic and attractive. The high resolution offers the user an enhanced visual experience. With the sports mode feature, one can easily track their steps, which lets you track all the sports you indulge in. At the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, get this designer smartwatch for up to 80% off with no cost EMI for up to six months. Check out the sale and avail features like fast delivery and the latest design products.

Specifications of AMAZFIT Pop 3S Smart Watch:

Brand: AMAZFIT

Color: Black

Screen Size: 1.96 Inches

Compatible Device: ‎Smartphone

Special Features: ‎Bluetooth

Pros Cons Health-tracker Build quality could be better

10. Amkette Flexi Phone Tabletop Holder

The AMKETTE FLEXI phone tabletop holder is of good quality and flexible that can be clutched easily to your bed frame, writing desk, or kitchen counter. It comes with a 360-degree rotation that enables the user to enjoy portrait or landscape viewing angles. The tabletop phone holder has an anti-slip feature for a secure grip that protects your device from falling off. This product is great for multitasking as you can watch videos and movies while cooking or even for study purposes as well. Purchase this essential accessory for your smartphones which is available at 40% off of the original price rate in the great Indian sale 2023.

Specifications of Amkette Flexi Phone Tabletop Holder:

Brand: AMKETTE

Product Dimensions: 5.5 x 18 x 26 cm; 395 Grams

Color: Black

Special Features: ‎Grip, 360 Degree Rotation

Pros Cons Hands-Free Extremely lightweight

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone Sports mode feature Hyper-lapse and time-lapse feature Bluetooth connectivity SOUNCE Spiral Charger Attractive design Helps pet-proof and baby-proof gadgets Anti-slip feature pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD (Type-C) Charger Unique color Rapid-charging feature Functions well with USB-C and USB- powered gadgets beatXP Flare Pro 1.39” Available in different colors Water-resistant All-round health monitoring Fire-Boltt Visionary Smart watch Sweat-proof Rapid-charging Good-quality screen resolution boAt Airdopes 141 USB type C charging Touch sensors Great –quality sound JBL Tune 230 Rapid charging Available in various colors Pure bass sound Portronics POR 343 Portable Sleek design Fast-charging Amazfit Pop 3S Smart Watch Exquisite design Available in different colors Bluetooth calling feature Amkette Flexi Phone Tabletop Holder Flexible bar Decent build quality Durable

Best overall product

The list comprises all the top-ranked mobile accessories. But when it comes to the best overall product the Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch wins in every aspect. From pricing to features, it is sure to garner praise from everyone.

Best value for money

The person Bullet Pro, at Rs, 299, offers high-quality features and specifications that you can own at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

How to find the most suitable mobile accessory that would function well with your smartphone?

Before investing in a mobile accessory, one should understand that every accessory is designed to fulfill different purposes when it is used along with a smartphone. Firstly you need to prioritize your requirements according to what you need to enhance your smartphone and its functions. Once you make up your mind then there are a lot of review websites and videos available where you can compare different brands and prices and reach a final decision.

