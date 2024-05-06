Amazon Sale 2024: Hurry, last 2 days remain! Best deals on top TVs, up to 65% off on Sony, LG, MI, Acer and more

It’s the perfect time for big discounts on TVs at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. You can save up to 65% on top brands. Imagine enjoying your favourite shows and movies on a new TV without breaking the bank. Don't miss out on these amazing deals. Grab them now before they're gone. It's raining deals and discounts and is the perfect way to beat the summer heat with cool savings! Best deals on televisions at the Amazon Sale 2024 you simply cannot miss.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Best deals on TVs for everyone:

1. Sony Bravia (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Upgrade your entertainment with the Sony Bravia Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV. It has an amazing 4K resolution, a smooth 60 Hertz refresh rate, and wide viewing angles for clear visuals. Connect easily, enjoy strong sound, and use smart features like Google TV and Voice Search. Get it at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 for a great deal.

2. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG Ultra HD Smart LED TV has a stunning 4K resolution and a smooth 60-hertz refresh rate, making every detail pop on its big screen. Stay connected easily with Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth. Enjoy the immersive sound and explore endless entertainment with WebOS Smart TV and AI ThinQ. Its sleek design and advanced features ensure an amazing viewing experience. Get it at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

3. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV

4. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV

The MI 32-inch Smart Google TV offers HD Ready visuals and wide viewing angles. Stay connected with Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB, and Bluetooth. Enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Audio. Explore smart features like Google TV and Chromecast, with popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. Get it at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series FHD Smart Android LED TV 32S5403AF (Black)

During the Amazon Sale 2024, discover new brands like the TCL 32-inch Android LED TV for enhanced viewing. Enjoy sleek Full HD visuals and a bezel-less design. Stay connected with HDMI and USB ports, and enjoy rich sound with Dolby Audio. Explore entertainment with Android TV and apps like Netflix.

6. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

The Acer 80 cm Advanced Smart LED Google TV offers immersive entertainment. Enjoy vibrant HD visuals on a spacious screen. Connect easily with advanced options. Access a world of content seamlessly with Google TV. Elevate your viewing with this sleek and smart TV, available at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

7. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG TV delivers an unmatched viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD Smart LED display. Enjoy lifelike visuals with 4K resolution and a 60-hertz refresh rate. Stay connected with Wi-Fi and multiple ports. Immerse in rich sound with AI Sound and Virtual Surround 5.1. Explore smart features like WebOS Smart TV and AI ThinQ. With its sleek design and advanced display, it's a top choice for entertainment lovers.

8. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This Hisense 50-inch LED Google TV redefines entertainment. With built-in Google TV, Google Assistant, and Chromecast, enjoy seamless streaming and voice control. Benefit from Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, ensuring smooth gaming. Access your favourite apps like Netflix and YouTube effortlessly. Upgrade your viewing experience with this feature-packed TV, available at the Amazon Summer Sale 2024.

9. TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV

The Toshiba 108 cm V Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV enhances home entertainment. Enjoy stunning Full HD resolution and wide viewing angles. Connect easily with HDMI and USB. Experience powerful stereo sound with Dolby Audio. Explore popular apps like Prime Video and Netflix. Don't miss out on amazing deals at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

10. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience stunning 4K resolution and wide viewing angles for clear visuals. Connect easily with HDMI and USB ports. Enjoy rich sound with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase tech. Explore smart features like Google TV and Voice Search, with popular apps like Netflix. Get this top pick at the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.

