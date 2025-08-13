Amazon Sale prices extended on headphones and earbuds: Up to 75% off on JBL, Sony, boAt and more

Looking to grab a fresh pair of headphones at a bargain? The extended headphone sale is your chance to save big on premium audio gear. With discounts of up to 75%, you can bring home high-quality models from popular brands like JBL, Sony, boAt, and more without stretching your budget. Check out Amazon deals on headphones known for their quality and durability.

From crisp sound for your daily commute to powerful bass for your workout playlists, there’s something for every listener. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on best-selling headphones at prices that are hard to beat.

These deals won’t stick around for long, so it’s the perfect time to shop before stocks run out. Start browsing now and make the most of these extended sale prices.

Get premium sound at a massive 59% discount during the Amazon sale. These JBL earbuds are a top pick in the Amazon deals on headphones category, delivering clear audio, deep bass, and long-lasting comfort. Perfect for music lovers, commuters, and remote workers, they feature Active Noise Cancelling to block distractions and Smart Ambient mode to stay aware of surroundings.

With up to 40 hours of playtime and wireless charging, these earbuds are built for convenience. Don’t miss this discount on headphones from one of the most trusted brands in audio.

Specifications Playtime 40 hours (10 hrs in buds, 30 hrs in case) Noise Control True Adaptive Noise Cancelling + Smart Ambient Microphones 6 beamforming mics for clear calls Charging Qi-compatible wireless + fast charge (15 mins = 4 hrs) Voice Assistants Built-in Alexa & Google Assistant Click Here to Buy JBL Live Pro 2 Premium in Ear Wireless TWS Earbuds, ANC Earbuds, 40Hr Playtime, Dual Connect, Customized Bass with Headphones App, 6 Mics for Clear Calls, Wireless Charging, Alexa Built-in (Black)

Grab the Sony WF-C510 at a huge 50% discount in the Amazon sale. Part of the Amazon deals on headphones, these compact TWS earbuds deliver high-quality sound, comfortable fit, and multipoint connectivity for seamless device switching. Ideal for work, workouts, and travel, they feature Ambient Sound Mode for awareness, quick charge support, and IPX4 water resistance.

If you’re looking for premium audio without breaking the bank, this discount on headphones makes them a smart pick. Perfect for music, calls, and on-the-go listening.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 22 hrs (11 hrs in buds + 11 hrs in case) Charging Quick charge (5 mins = 1 hr playback) Connectivity Multipoint connection for 2 devices Water Resistance IPX4 rating (splash & sweat proof) Features Ambient Sound Mode + DSEE sound boost Click Here to Buy Sony WF-C510 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, in Ear, Ambient Sound Mode, Small and Comfortable, IPX4, Quick Charge, Multipoint Connectivity, Customized EQ, Up to 22 Hours Battery- White

Score the Noise Buds N1 Pro at a massive 64% discount in the Amazon sale. Featured in the Amazon deals on headphones, these stylish metallic-finish earbuds offer up to 60 hours of playtime, making them perfect for long listening sessions. With up to 32dB Active Noise Cancellation, dual pairing, and ultra-low latency, they’re ideal for music, gaming, and calls.

If you’re hunting for a budget-friendly yet premium choice, this discount on headphones is a steal for everyday and on-the-go use.

Specifications Noise Cancellation ANC up to 32dB + ENC with quad mics Playtime Up to 60 hours Charging Instacharge (10 mins = 200 mins playback) Latency Ultra-low 40ms for gaming Driver Size 11mm dynamic driver Click Here to Buy Noise Buds N1 Pro in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30Db), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 Min=200 Min), BT V5.3(Chrome Black)

Grab the Zebronics Thunder at 33% discount in the Amazon sale. A top pick in Amazon deals on headphones, these over-ear headphones are perfect for music, calls, and gaming. With up to 60 hours of playback, dual pairing, and multi-connectivity options like AUX and MicroSD, they offer flexibility for every user.

Soft earcups and an adjustable headband ensure comfort during long listening sessions. This discount on headphones makes it an affordable choice for those seeking great sound and versatile features.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 60 hours playback, 200 hrs standby Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, MicroSD card slot Features Dual pairing + ENC for calls Design Adjustable headband with soft earcups Use Case Gaming mode + voice assistant support Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)

Get the JBL Tune Beam 2 at an impressive 54% discount in the Amazon sale. Featured in Amazon deals on headphones, these earbuds offer Adaptive Noise Cancelling, ensuring crystal-clear sound anywhere. With 48 hours of playtime, spatial sound, and JBL Pure Bass, they’re perfect for music, calls, and entertainment.

Dual Connect lets you use either earbud independently, while Ambient Aware and Relax Mode keep you comfortable during long listening sessions. This discount on headphones makes them a premium yet affordable choice for all-day use.

Specifications Playtime Up to 48 hours total Noise Control Adaptive Noise Cancelling + Ambient Aware Microphones 6 mics for clear calls Features Spatial sound + JBL Pure Bass Connectivity Dual Connect + multipoint pairing Click Here to Buy JBL New Launch Tune Beam 2 TWS, ANC Earbuds,48Hr Playtime,Dual Connect, Ambient Aware,Relax Mode, Customized EQ with Headphones App,6 Mics for Clear Calls, Spatial Sound, Personi-Fi 3.0 (Turquoise)

Featured in Amazon deals on headphones, GOBOULT Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones deliver powerful audio with 40mm bass drivers, crystal-clear calls via Zen™ ENC mic, and a whopping 70 hours of playtime.

With 4 EQ modes, Type-C fast charging, and IPX5 water resistance, they’re perfect for music, movies, gaming, or work calls. This discount on headphones makes them a top pick for those seeking style, comfort, and versatile performance on a budget.

Specifications Playtime Up to 70 hours Drivers 40mm bass drivers for deep sound Charging Type-C fast charging Features 4 EQ modes + Zen™ ENC mic Protection IPX5 water-resistant rating Click Here to Buy GOBOULT Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, AUX Option, IPX5 Headphones Wireless with mic (Black)

The JBL Tune 510BT is now available at 49% off in the Amazon sale, making it an excellent pick for music lovers seeking performance and portability. Featuring JBL Pure Bass Sound from 32mm dynamic drivers, these headphones deliver rich, punchy audio for all genres.

Enjoy up to 40 hours of playtime, and get 2 hours of playback from just a 5-minute charge with USB Type-C quick charging. Dual Connect lets you switch between two Bluetooth devices seamlessly, while built-in voice assistant support makes control easy on the go.

Specifications Playtime Up to 40 hours Charging 5 min = 2 hrs playback (USB-C) Features Dual Connect + Voice Assistant support Drivers 32mm dynamic drivers with JBL Pure Bass Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 Click Here to Buy JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Blue)

The GOBOULT Mustang Torq brings racing-inspired style and powerful performance together in one bold package. With a massive 60-hour playtime, these earbuds are built for long listening sessions—whether it’s music, gaming, or calls.

The Quad Mic ENC system ensures crystal-clear conversations, while 45ms ultra-low latency keeps audio perfectly in sync during competitive gaming. Finished in a bold Mustang-inspired design, these earbuds combine style, performance, and versatility at a 70% discount on Amazon Sale.

Specifications Playtime Up to 60 hours Drivers 13mm dynamic Features Quad Mic ENC, 45ms low latency, customizable EQ Connectivity Bluetooth 5.4 Design Mustang racing-inspired with breathing LEDs Click Here to Buy GOBOULT Mustang Torq Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 60H Playtime, App Support, Quad Mic ENC, 45ms Low Latency, 13mm Driver, Breathing LEDs,Touch Controls, Made in India, IPX5, Ear buds Wireless (Silver)

The Noise Buds N1 Pro combine premium style with powerful features, making them an ideal choice for both music lovers and professionals. With Active Noise Cancellation (up to 32 dB), they block out distractions so you can focus on pure sound. Their metallic + chrome finish adds a sleek, high-end touch.

Enjoy an impressive 60 hours of total playtime, while Instacharge technology gives you 200 minutes of playback in just 10 minutes of charging. With ultra-low latency (40ms), they’re also perfect for gaming and binge-watching without audio lag.

Specifications Playtime Up to 60 hours Driver Size 11mm dynamic Noise Cancellation Up to 32 dB ANC Special Features Dual pairing, Instacharge (10 min = 200 min), quad mic ENC, 40ms low latency Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 Click Here to Buy Noise Buds N1 Pro in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30Db), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 Min=200 Min), BT V5.3(Chrome Beige)

The ZEBRONICS Duke blends comfort, style, and long-lasting performance at an unbeatable price. Featuring up to 60 hours of playback, these wireless over-ear headphones are perfect for extended listening sessions, gaming, or work calls.

The dual pairing capability allows you to connect to two devices simultaneously, while Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) ensures clearer conversations. The deep bass drivers deliver rich, powerful sound, and the RGB LED lights add a touch of flair.

Specifications Playback Time Up to 60 hours Impedance 32Ω, Frequency Response: 20Hz–20kHz Special Features ENC, dual pairing, deep bass, RGB lights Connectivity Bluetooth + AUX support Charging Time ~2 hours Click Here to Buy ZEBRONICS Duke Over Ear Wireless Headphone with Up to 60h Backup,Supports Bluetooth,Dual Pairing,Gaming Mode,Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC),LED Lights,Deep Bass,Voice Assistant Support (Black)

FAQs on headphones What’s the difference between wired and wireless headphones? Wired headphones connect via cable and don’t require charging, while wireless models use Bluetooth and offer more mobility.

Are noise-cancelling headphones worth it? Yes, they reduce background noise, making them ideal for travel, offices, and noisy environments.

How long do wireless headphones usually last on a single charge? Battery life varies but generally ranges from 5 to 30 hours, depending on the model and usage.

Can headphones be used for gaming? Yes, many headphones with good sound quality and mic support work well for gaming.

How do I clean my headphones? Use a soft, dry cloth and avoid moisture near the drivers or charging ports.

