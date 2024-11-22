Amazon Television Days: Grab the best TVs from Redmi, Xiaomi, Samsung, Sony, and more starting at 6,999

The ecommerce giant, Amazon is celebrating Amazon Television Days that starts today wherein you can bring home a brand-new TV from reckoned brands like Redmi, Samsung, Sony, and more that too starting at ₹6,999. The event would last for 4 days and is scheduled to end on November 26th, 2024. So, just in case you are planning to buy a new TV or just wanted to exchange your old one, the Amazon Television Days are the best time to do so. Amazon Television Days: Get TVs starting at ₹ 6,999

About Amazon Television Days: This event is a promotional event by Amazon offering significant discounts on a wide range of televisions, including LED, OLED, QLED, and Smart TVs, from popular brands like Samsung, LG, Sony, and Xiaomi. Customers can explore deals across various price ranges and sizes, catering to diverse needs, whether for home theatres or compact spaces. The event typically includes additional perks like no-cost EMIs, exchange offers, and bank discounts for extra savings.

Up to 60% off on top 32 inches TV:

Amazon Television Days bring unbeatable deals, offering up to 60% off on top 32-inch TVs. Perfect for bedrooms or small spaces, these compact TVs combine affordability and premium features. Enjoy vibrant HD displays, seamless streaming capabilities, and reliable performance from top brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony. Whether you need a secondary screen or a budget-friendly smart TV, this size is ideal for immersive entertainment without overwhelming your space. Don't miss this chance to upgrade your viewing experience with high-quality models at incredible discounts. Grab yours before the deals end!

VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV VW32S (Black)

Up to 55% off on top 43 inches TV:



Elevate your entertainment setup with Amazon Television Days, where you can enjoy up to 55% off on top 43-inch TVs. These mid-size TVs are perfect for living rooms or larger bedrooms, offering a balance of size and functionality. Explore stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals, Dolby sound technology, and smart features that make streaming effortless. Leading brands like OnePlus, TCL, and Sony ensure unmatched quality and value. Whether you're binge-watching your favourite shows or gaming in high definition, these deals make premium entertainment more accessible than ever. Upgrade your screen today and save big!

Up to 70% off on top 50 inches TV:

Dive into cinematic brilliance with up to 70% off on top 50-inch TVs during Amazon Television Days. Perfect for home theatres or spacious living rooms, these TVs offer immersive 4K displays, HDR support, and superior audio quality. Brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and Hisense bring you cutting-edge features such as voice control, smart home integration, and endless app options. Whether you’re hosting a movie night or watching sports in ultra-clear detail, this size provides an exceptional viewing experience. With these massive discounts, upgrading to a high-end TV has never been more affordable. Act fast before stocks run out!

Up to 65% off on top 55 inches TV:

Transform your home entertainment system with up to 65% off on top 55-inch TVs during Amazon Television Days. Ideal for creating a theatre-like experience, these TVs boast advanced features such as OLED or QLED technology, stunning 4K resolution, and immersive surround sound. Perfect for larger living spaces, they deliver vibrant visuals and dynamic performance for movies, gaming, and more. Trusted brands like LG, Sony, and Samsung ensure unparalleled quality and longevity. These generous discounts make upgrading to a premium TV an irresistible choice. Take advantage of this deal and elevate your entertainment experience today!

Up to 55% off on top 65 inches TV

Go big with up to 55% off on top 65-inch TVs during Amazon Television Days. These larger-than-life TVs are perfect for creating a cinematic atmosphere at home, delivering unparalleled visuals with 4K and 8K options, Dolby Vision, and exceptional HDR capabilities. From movie buffs to gamers, everyone will love the lifelike picture clarity and immersive sound. Featuring cutting-edge technology and sleek designs from brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG, these TVs redefine luxury and performance. With significant savings, this is your opportunity to own a premium large-screen TV at a fraction of the cost. Don’t wait—shop now!

FAQ on Amazon Television Days What is Amazon Television Days? A promotional event offering discounts on televisions from popular brands, including OLED, QLED, and Smart TVs.

What brands are included? Brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, TCL, and Amazon Fire TVs are commonly featured.

Can I return or exchange a TV purchased during the sale? Yes, returns and exchanges are governed by Amazon's return policy. Check the return window for large electronics.

Are additional discounts available on top of sale prices? Additional offers, such as bank discounts or no-cost EMI, may be available. Look for "Special Offers" on the product page.

When does the event occur? The Amazon Television Days starts on November 22 and will end on November 26 for everyone.

