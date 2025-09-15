Android 16 advanced protection explained: How to enable this security feature

Smartphones carry everything from personal conversations to banking details, making security more important than ever. Google’s latest release, Android 16, has brought in one of the most powerful privacy tools yet, called Advanced Protection. This feature is hidden in the settings menu, not turned on automatically, and many people are not even aware of its existence. Yet, once activated, it can transform your device into a secure fortress against modern threats. Turn on Android 16 advanced protection to secure your phone against scams and unsafe apps.(Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Advanced Protection works as an umbrella for Google’s strongest safeguards. It blocks suspicious links, prevents the installation of unsafe apps, and restricts access to insecure Wi-Fi networks. By turning it on, you can limit the chances of falling victim to scams, spam, or data theft. Think of it as Google’s answer to Apple’s Lockdown Mode, providing an extra layer of defence for those who want to keep their device tightly secured.

Why Google Created Advanced Protection

Phones have become central to daily life. They hold financial details, sensitive emails, photographs, and access to work documents. This wealth of information makes them attractive targets for attackers. Advanced Protection addresses this reality by introducing stronger restrictions on how your phone communicates with the outside world.

Compared to regular settings, it goes further in blocking suspicious content and limiting the exposure of your data. Similar to Apple’s Lockdown Mode, it is designed for individuals who demand higher security standards. While it may occasionally interfere with convenience, the trade-off is clear: better protection of your digital life.

Setting It Up

Activating the feature takes only a few steps. First, make sure your device has the latest Android 16 update installed. Navigate to Settings, then select System Update to confirm. Once complete, open Settings again and move to Security and Privacy. Locate Advanced Protection and select it. A screen lock must already be enabled, as this is required before activation.

Switch on Device Protection, follow the prompts, and restart your phone if necessary. Your phone is now safeguarded by Advanced Protection.

For maximum coverage, consider enrolling your Google Account. Doing so requires you to sign in using secure methods such as passkeys or hardware security keys when accessing services like Gmail or Drive. This makes it almost impossible for an intruder to enter your accounts without your authorisation.

A Smart Move for Everyday Security

Security is often ignored until something goes wrong. Enabling Advanced Protection is a proactive step. It ensures that scams, phishing attempts, and unsafe apps are far less likely to compromise your device. While it is hidden from view and not active by default, the effort required to switch it on is minimal compared to the security benefits it brings.

In an age when personal information is constantly at risk, Android 16 has provided users with an option to take back control. Advanced Protection is not just another feature, it is a comprehensive safety measure. Turn it on, and your phone becomes far less vulnerable to the growing number of digital threats around us.