Apple adds these popular iPhone models to vintage list: What it means for owners

iPhone 7 Plus, once Apple’s cutting-edge flagship, has now been added to the company’s official list of vintage products as of May 21, 2025. Launched back in 2016, the device introduced features that would go on to define the iPhone experience for years, including a dual rear camera system, a solid-state home button, and the now-iconic Jet Black finish. In Apple’s terminology, a product is considered vintage when it hasn’t been sold for more than five years but less than seven. (Apple)

What Does ‘Vintage’ Mean?

In Apple’s terminology, a product is considered vintage when it hasn’t been sold for more than five years but less than seven. After that, it becomes obsolete, at which point Apple and authorised service providers will no longer offer repairs or parts.

So while iPhone 7 Plus users can still seek repairs, if parts are available, the writing is clearly on the wall. With the device turning eight years old, spare parts will become harder to find, and service support will be even more limited.

Known Hardware Issues Resurface

One of the most significant concerns with the iPhone 7 Plus is the infamous “Loop Disease” — a nickname given to audio IC failure, a flaw that would cause the microphone to stop functioning entirely, rendering the phone useless for voice calls and Siri interactions. The issue led to a class-action lawsuit that was settled in January 2024, offering payouts between $49 and $350 to eligible owners.

However, those who bought an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus after January 3, 2023, were excluded from the settlement, and are now left with a difficult choice if problems arise: either pursue a third-party repair (at potentially high cost) or retire the device.

Other Devices Join the Vintage and Obsolete Lists

Alongside the iPhone 7 Plus, Apple also added the 64GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone 8 to its vintage list. The 128GB iPhone 8 is not yet considered vintage, as it remained available for a longer period.

Meanwhile, the iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2, both released over a decade ago, have now moved to the obsolete category. Apple will no longer offer service or parts for either model.

Time to Upgrade?

While many iPhone 7 Plus users have remained loyal due to the phone’s solid performance and iconic design, its newly acquired vintage status, and long-standing hardware issues, suggest it might finally be time to consider an upgrade.