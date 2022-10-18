Apple admits iPhone 14 models facing SIM-related issue: Report

Several users of the latest iPhone line up have complained about the SIM-related issue. Now Apple has officially acknowledged the flaw. “Some users of the ‌iPhone 14‌, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max may see a message that reads “SIM Not Supported” appear on their device. After displaying the pop-up message, the iPhone may entirely freeze,” states an Apple memo, according to a report by MacRumors.

According to the memo, users should wait for the pop-up to close. They shouldn’t attempt to restore the phone if that doesn’t happen. Customers must go to an Apple Store or an authorised service provider instead to seek technical support to fix the issue. The company further added in the memo that they are investigating the issue and mentions it’s not a hardware problem, advising customers to keep their software up to date.

Apple just released the iOS 16.0.3 update to compatible iPhones. Bug fixes are included in the update, along with significant security enhancements for iPhones. It is 1 GB in size and compatible with Apple iPhone 8 and later devices.

Additionally, it resolves the bug where the Mail app would crash after receiving a corrupt email. The Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max both benefit from the most recent iOS upgrade. The rollout of the upgrade has already begun. You can navigate to Settings > General > Software Update to see if your iPhone has received the aforementioned update.

Apple’s iOS 16.0.3 for iPhones fixed a number of issues.

— On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, issues of incoming calls and app notifications getting delayed or not delivered at all.

— On iPhone 14 models, there is an issue of low microphone loudness during CarPlay phone calls.

— On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, the issue of the camera taking a while to launch or switch modes.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON