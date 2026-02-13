Apple Borivali to open on February 26 as India’s 6th official store

Apple is set to open its sixth official retail store in India on February 26. The company has confirmed that the new outlet, called Apple Borivali, which is located in Mumbai. The facade of the Apple Borivali store. (Apple)

This will be the second Apple Store in Mumbai after Apple BKC. Mumbai now joins Delhi NCR as the only region in India with two official Apple retail stores. In NCR, Apple operates Apple Saket in New Delhi and Apple Noida.

With the launch of Apple Borivali, Apple’s retail footprint in India will include:

• Apple Saket

• Apple Noida

• Apple BKC

• Apple Koregaon Park in Pune

• Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru

• Apple Borivali in Mumbai

Like other Apple Stores in India, Apple Borivali will offer the brand’s mainstay retail experience. Customers can access support from Geniuses, Specialists, Creative Pros, and dedicated Business teams.

The store will also host free Today at Apple sessions featuring daily in-store learning experiences. Services such as Apple Pickup, Apple Trade-In, and assistance with switching to iOS will be available.

In terms of design, Apple Borivali continues the peacock-inspired branding seen in other Apple Stores in India. To celebrate the opening, Apple has also introduced exclusive Apple Borivali wallpapers and a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the store’s theme.