Apple CEO Tim Cook meets PM Modi, says ‘committed to investing in India’

A day after the launch of Apple’s first retail store in India, CEO Tim Cook met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday. Thanking PM Modi for the welcome, he said that the tech giant looks forward to expanding its base and investment plans in the country. He also revealed that the talks brought out a ‘shared vision’ regarding the positive effects of technology on sectors ranging from education to environment.

Tim Cook with PM Modi (Twitter)

He tweeted, "Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the warm welcome. We share your vision of the positive impact technology can make on India’s future — from education and developers to manufacturing and the environment, we’re committed to growing and investing across the country," he tweets.

Responding to Cook's tweet, PM Modi expressed his happiness on discussing various topics with a special focus on technology-based revolutions happening in India.

He wrote, “An absolute delight to meet you, @tim_cook! Glad to exchange views on diverse topics and highlight the tech-powered transformations taking place in India.”

Cook had earlier visited the Lodhi Art District and had shared his amazement at the creative wall art. “Delhi’s Lodhi Art District is a remarkable public space. Congratulations to the St+art India Foundation and so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully,” the Apple chief said in a tweet.

He also went to the Indian School of Design and Innovation and discovered how students used Apple products in designing. “The Indian School of Design & Innovation is helping the next generation of creatives unlock their full potential. Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using iPad!” he said.

