Apple discontinued these 6 popular gadgets in 2025: iPhone 16 Pro, Watch Ultra 2 and more

2025 is coming to an end, and this year, Apple discontinued several successful products. These include iPhones, iPads, Apple Watches, Macs, and more. In most cases, the discontinuation happened because newer generations of these devices were launched. Apple removed multiple devices from its lineup this year to make way for the latest iterations.(AFP)

Here are some of the key Apple devices that the company stopped selling to consumers this year. If you’re curious about what Apple discontinued in 2025, read on.

iPhone 16 Pro models

Apple discontinued the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, as is tradition. Apple typically stops selling the previous year’s Pro models when new Pro iPhones are launched, and the same happened this year to make way for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. However, Apple continues to sell the regular iPhone 16 at a lower price.

iPad Pro with M4 chip

The iPad Pro was another model that Apple discontinued this year. It was replaced by the iPad Pro with the M5 chip. With the launch of the newer model, Apple decided to stop selling last year’s M4-powered iPad Pro.

Apple Vision Pro with M2 chip

Apple also stopped selling the original Apple Vision Pro that launched with the M2 chip. The headset is now shipped with the newer M5 chip, which is currently Apple’s latest chipset.

AirPods Pro 2

After a long wait, Apple finally updated the AirPods Pro 2. They were replaced by the AirPods Pro 3, which bring noticeable upgrades.

Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra

Apple refreshed the Mac Studio lineup this year, introducing models powered by the M4 Max and M3 Ultra chipsets. Consequently, the Mac Studio variants with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips were discontinued.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2 also saw its exit this year. After receiving only a colour refresh last year, it finally got a full upgrade in 2025. The Apple Watch Ultra 3 replaces the Ultra 2 as the most expensive Apple Watch that Apple makes.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 17 latest price in India