Apple may delay iPhone 18 base model launch to early 2027: Report

2026 may be a unique year in the gadget industry as reports indicate that Apple will not be launching a new iPhone model in the coming 12 months. As per Financial Express, the original plan for the company was to launch the iPhone 18 in September 2026. But the company is planning to postpone the event to early 2027. Reports emerging from Chinese factories support this rumour. Apple may delay iPhone 18 base model launch(AFP)

iPhone 18 to release in 2027?

The report also says that the release of the ‘pro’ model may go on as per the original schedule, in September. But the base model will have to wait some time longer.

Tech insiders like Fixed Focus Digital on Weibo have reported, FE says, that September 2026 would see the release of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, along with the much-anticipated iPhone’s foldable version.

Trial production for the standard version is expected to get underway in China only after the Lunar New Year. On the other hand, the production process for the Pro models is underway already.

When the early 2027 launch does come, it might also see the arrival of iPhone 18e and the iPhone Air.

What to expect from iPhone 18?

There is great anticipation surrounding iPhone 18, and rumours about the upgrades it is going to contain are already doing the rounds. As per Apple Insider, there won’t be any major changes in the design and layout, but upgrades will feature an improvement in performance.

As per the reports, iPhone 18 is likely to have a more uniform design compared to its predecessor. There is an attempt to reduce the contrast in the appearance of the glass section and the rest of the back panel.

When it comes to the colour, there are, allegedly, three options being considered - coffee color, purple, and burgundy – as per a source. Only one will be cleared. Another source hinted at a partially transparent glass design, but this is only in the realms of conjecture presently.

iPhone 18 is expected to be the heaviest variant of the series. As per Macrumors, this would also mean that the upcoming model will be thicker. Whether this is due to an increased battery size remains to be seen.

Another major area of speculation is the introduction of under-display face ID. This change, whenever it occurs, will move the TrueDepth camera to beneath the display. But some others dispute the possibility of this change being incorporated into the iPhone 18.

