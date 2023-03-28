Apple iOS 16.4 is here. Six reasons to install the update

Apple has released iOS 16.4 update for iPhone users, which comes with a variety of new features such as a new set of emoticons, audio separation for conversations, website push alerts, and more. Along with this, the update also includes the iPadOS 16.4, tvOS 16.4 and macOS Ventura 13.3. Stable version for iOS 16.4 is available for iPhone users

What's new in iOS 16.4?

1. The update introduces 21 new emojis, such as animals, hand gestures, and objects, which can be accessed via the emoji keyboard

2. Apple now allows users to automatically dim the video when a flash or light is detected via the Accessibility settings

3. iPhone, running on the latest update, can detect duplicate photos and videos on the iCloud shared photo library

4. There is improvement with voice call quality with Voice Isolation that prioritizes the user’s voice and blocks out external noise

5. The update introduces voice-over support for maps via the weather app

6. Users can add web app notifications to the home screen for easy access.

How to update your iPhone to the latest software?

1) To upgrade device to iOS 16.4, go to the Settings app

2) Choose General, and then select Software Update

3) If the update is not visible, users can check again in sometime as it should be available for everyone soon

4) Once the installation process starts, the device will download the update

5) Restart your device to complete the process.