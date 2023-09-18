Apple iOS 17 release tonight: Is your iPhone eligible? At what time is the update available in India

Apple is set to launch the highly anticipated iOS 17 update on Monday, with the new iPhone operating system getting available for download starting at 10:30 PM IST. Announced during its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the operating system upgrade will bring a host of exciting new features to iPhones. This update is compatible with iPhone models from the XS series and onwards, offering enhancements such as interactive widgets, Standby Mode, Contact Posters, and much more. The location of Apple’s red “end” button is set to slightly move with upcoming iOS 17 updates to the phone app. (AP)

Is your iPhone compatible with iOS 17 update?

With the release of iOS 17, Apple is discontinuing software support for certain older iPhone models.

List of iPhones that will get iOS 17:

• iPhone 15 series

• iPhone 14 Series

• iPhone 13 Series

• iPhone 12 Series

• iPhone 11 Series

• iPhone XS

• iPhone XS Max

• iPhone XR

• iPhone SE 2020

• iPhone SE 2022

These iPhones will miss out:

• iPhone 8

• iPhone 8 Plus

• iPhone X

How to back up your device before updating to iOS 17?

Apple recommends taking the precautionary step of backing up your iPhone before downloading the new operating system, even though the chances of data loss are minimal. Your iPhone typically backs up automatically when connected to power and Wi-Fi. If this feature is disabled, you can enable it by following these steps:

1. Go to Settings on your iPhone.

2. Tap on your name.

3. Select iCloud.

4. Choose iCloud Backup.

5. Tap 'Back Up Now' to create a backup of your device.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 17?

To update your device to iOS 17, follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Navigate to General.

3. Select Software Update.

4. Tap 'Download and Install.'

5. To update immediately, tap 'Install.'

6. Alternatively, tap 'Later' and choose either 'Install Tonight' or 'Remind Me Later.'

- If you select 'Install Tonight,' make sure to connect your device to a power source at night, and it will update by morning.

7. If prompted, enter your passcode.

Once you've chosen 'Download and Install,' a loading bar will appear, along with an estimated download time. After the download is complete, restart your device, and iOS 17 will install automatically.

