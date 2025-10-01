Apple iPad Pro M5 design, specs, and performance details leaked online ahead of official launch

Apple is preparing for a series of product launches in late 2025, following strong demand for its iPhone 17 series. Both the Pro and standard models have attracted buyers, with the new orange colour of the iPhone 17 gaining attention. The standard iPhone 17 has also received features previously limited to the Pro model. With momentum from the recent launch, Apple is planning additional product releases before the end of 2025 and into early 2026. Apple’s upcoming 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 chip appears in unboxing video ahead of launch.

Apple 13-inch iPad Pro with M5 chip: Unboxing Video Reveals Design and Storage

Ahead of Apple’s official announcements, a new unboxing video may have revealed the next-generation 13-inch iPad Pro, reportedly featuring the M5 chip. The video was uploaded by Russian YouTuber Wylsacom, a channel known for leaking Apple products before their official release. Previously, the channel shared details of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it launched, lending credibility to this latest leak.

The unboxing shows a 13-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage in a Space Black finish. Its design appears largely unchanged from the current M4 iPad Pro, including a single rear camera, four speakers, and a Smart Connector. The tablet maintains a slim 5.1mm profile, though the engraving of “iPad Pro” on the back is no longer present.

The M5 chip is expected to deliver performance improvements over the M4. Geekbench 6 results seen in the video indicate a potential 12 percent increase in multi-core CPU performance. The chip features a nine-core CPU with three high-performance cores and six efficiency cores, while Metal benchmark scores suggest up to 36 percent higher GPU performance. The leaked iPad also shows 12GB of RAM for the 256GB model, compared with 8GB in the current M4 version. The device runs iPadOS 26, and its battery carries an August 2025 manufacture date.

Rumors suggest that Apple may add a second front camera to the new iPad Pro to improve video calls in both portrait and landscape modes. The company is expected to confirm the details of the M5 iPad Pro in an official announcement later this month.