Apple iPhone 13 available at heavy discount this Navratri. Check deals on Samsung and OnePlus smartphones too

If you are planning to buy smartphones this Navratri, this is the apt time for you. E-commerce website Amazon has brought attractive discounts on some premium smartphones this festive seasons. It includes Apple iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 5G.



Here are discount details on the above smartphones which you might consider for purchase this Navratri. The Apple iPhone 13 smartphone of 128GB storage is available at a discount of 17 per cent on Amazon.(Apple)

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 smartphone of 128GB storage is available at a discount of 17 per cent on Amazon. You can purchase it at ₹49,999. There is a discount of up to ₹750 by using SBI debit card. There is an exchange offer of ₹45,000 on the smartphone. It means you can exchange your old smartphone and get the Apple iPhone 13 at just ₹4,000.



The Apple iPhone 13 has a 15 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display. Its cinematic mode adds shallow depth of field and shifts focus automatically in your videos. The smartphone has an advanced dual-camera system with 12MP Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, along with Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

It has a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It runs on A15 Bionic chip for lightning-fast performance.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G smartphone with 8GB+128GB storage is available at a discount of 25 per cent on Amazon. It can be bought for ₹59,999 against its earlier price of ₹79,999. There is also a bank discount of up to ₹9,000 on SBI debit and credit cards. There is also an exchange offer of ₹50,000. It has a 50MP wide angle camera+12 MP ultra wide camera along with 10 MP selfie camera. The S23 FE smartphone offers a better & smoother gaming experience with powerful performance, intelligent display & long-lasting battery.

OnePlus Nord CE3 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphone with 8GB+128GB storage is available at ₹26,998. There is a discount of up to ₹1,250 by using SBI credit and debit cards. There is also an exchange discount of ₹24,700 by the e-commerce platform. Talking about specifications, the smartphone has 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890 (OIS supported), 8MP Ultrawide Camera with Sony IMX355 (FOV: 112 degree) and 2MP Macro lens. It also has a 16MP Front (Selfie) Camera. It has a 6.7 Inches; 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G Mobile Platform.

