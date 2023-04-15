You can buy Apple Iphone 13 for less than 60,000. Check details

Apple's iPhone 13 is still a hit among customers despite being a year old. The Cupertino-based technology giant's official website lists the smartphone's price at ₹69,990. E-commerce website Flipkart is offering a deal for the 128GB variant, and iPhone 13 is available at less than ₹60,000.



According to report, the 128GB model of iPhone 13 is available at a discount of ₹10,901 on Flipkart. This means that the price after discount has come down to ₹58,999. You can also avail an additional discount of ₹1,000 through Axis Bank cards and buy it at ₹57,999.



The discount on Apple iPhone 13 is being offered due to the e-commerce platform's ongoing Summer Sale which ends on April 17, i.e Monday. If you are planning to buy the smartphone at a discounted price, hurry up before the sale ends.



Log on to Flipkart's official website, select Apple iPhone 13 and proceed with buying the 128GB model. The mobile phone is already available at a discount of ₹58,999, and you can get an additional ₹1,000 discount by using an Axis Bank card.



Talking about features, the Apple iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ceramic shield. The display boasts of a peak brightness of 800 nits under normal conditions. It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs on the latest iOS16 operating system. Apple iPhone 13 has a dual rear camera setup of 12MP+12 MP.



On the other hand, Apple iPhone 12 in 64GB variant is available at a discounted price of ₹53,999. You can get an additional ₹2,000 off on using an HDFC Bank credit card.

