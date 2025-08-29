Apple iPhone 17 launch: iPhone 16 price in India drops to…

With the iPhone 17 launch just days away, older iPhone models are seeing price cuts and offers. The iPhone 16 series, launched on September 9, 2024, includes the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max, and the recently released iPhone 16e. All models are powered by Apple’s A18 chipset and come with 8 GB of RAM. The iPhone 17 series will be launched on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST during Apple’s event. (Bloomberg)

The iPhone 16 base model with 128 GB storage was launched at Rs. 79,900. Amazon is currently selling it at Rs. 69,999, a 12 per cent discount. Customers can also opt for No Cost EMI, with potential savings of up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI interest when using Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cards. In addition, Amazon offers an exchange discount of up to Rs. 36,050, which can reduce the price of the device to under Rs. 40,000 when combined with cashback and other offers.

Flipkart is selling the iPhone 16 at Rs. 71,399, a 10 per cent discount. Additional offers include 5 per cent cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank and SBI credit cards (up to Rs. 4,000) and Axis Bank debit cards (up to Rs. 750). HDFC Bank users get 8–10 per cent cashback (up to Rs. 1,600/1,500) on credit, debit, and EMI transactions, with extra flat discounts of Rs. 500 on select EMIs. Flipkart also provides a special price reduction of Rs. 8,501, no-cost EMI starting from Rs. 5,950 per month, and exchange discounts of up to Rs. 61,700.

The iPhone 17 series will be launched on September 9 at 10:30 PM IST during Apple’s event. The devices are expected to go on sale in India from September 19.