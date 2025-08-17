Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Which flagship model is worth the hype?

The Google Pixel 10 series will make an official debut on August 21, whereas the Apple iPhone 17 series launch date is yet to be announced. However, rumours suggest a September 9 launch, just about 20 days after the “Made by Google.” As both rivals are launching in a similar timeline, many smartphone buyers must be considering whether they should buy the latest Pixel 10 models or the iPhone 17 models. Therefore, we have curated a detailed comparison between the iPhone 17 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro to know which Pro model you should be buying this year. Apple iPhone 17 Pro or Pixel 10 Pro 5G? Pick before the official launch.(Majin BU/ Google)

Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Design and display

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro is expected to get major design changes as it is rumoured to bring back the aluminium frame. The smartphone could also feature an expanded camera bar housing a triple camera setup. Apart from these changes, the iPhone 17 Pro could retain the USB-C charging, camera control button, and the Action button. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro model will likely resemble its predecessor in terms of design. However, rumours suggest that it may come with new bold colour options that may grab attention.

For display, the iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits peak brightness. Whereas the Pixel 10 Pro may feature a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3000nits brightness.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Camera

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to feature a triple camera setup that may include a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro will likely feature a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 48MP telephoto lens that may also offer 5x optical zoom. For selfies, the iPhone 17 Pro may feature a 24MP selfie camera, and the Pixel 10 Pro could feature a 42MP selfie camera.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Performance and battery

The iPhone 17 Pro is expected to be powered by the A19 Pro chip paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Pixel 10 Pro will likely be powered by the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB internal storage.

In terms of battery life, the iPhone 17 Pro will likely get an upgraded battery. However, the exact mAh is yet to be determined. In comparison, the Pixel 10 Pro will likely be backed by a 4870mAh battery that may support 29W charging.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro vs Google Pixel 10 Pro 5G: Price in India

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro will likely be priced at around Rs. 1,25,000 in India for the 256GB variant as the base model. On the other hand, the Google Pixel 10 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs. 1,09,999 for the 256GB storage variant.