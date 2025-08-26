Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Apple Store opening in Pune on September 4 before iPhone 17 launch

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 10:20 am IST

Apple Store Pune (Apple Koregaon Park), is going to be the company’s 4th official store after Apple BKC, Saket, and Hebbal. Here are the details.

Apple has announced its fourth retail store in India, Apple Koregaon Park in Kopa, Pune, which will open on Thursday, 4 September at 1PM IST. The news comes just days after the unveiling of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, the company’s third store in the country. With this launch, customers in Pune will be able to shop directly from Apple, experience its full range of products first-hand, and access official support and services.

Barricade for the Apple Koregaon Park store in Kopa, Pune.(Apple)

Apple has also unveiled the barricade for the store, which is full of peacock feathers and symbolises India’s culture and national bird. This, of course, is synonymous with Apple Hebbal as well and does celebrate Apple’s third and fourth stores in India.

Announcing Apple Koregaon Park, the company said, “At Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members such as Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at these new store locations. Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further - whether in photography, music, art, or coding - through free events led by Apple Creatives..”

Customers at the upcoming Apple Koregaon Park and Apple Hebbal stores can expect the same services found in existing locations like Apple BKC and Apple Saket. Both new stores will provide help from Apple Specialists, host free 'Today at Apple' creative sessions, and offer complimentary engraving and Genius Bar support for a complete retail experience.

Download Apple Koregaon Park Store Wallpapers

If you’re excited about Apple Stores coming to Pune and Bengaluru, Apple has curated a new Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Pune. Give it a listen here.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
