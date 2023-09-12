Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates: CEO Tim Cook likely to launch iPhone 15 series today

Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Apple enthusiasts, get ready for the highly anticipated annual launch event, dubbed 'Wonderlust' this year, scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30pm Indian time at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California.

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Apple launch event in 2022.(Apple)

What you can expect from our Apple Wonderlust Live Blog coverage:

• Stay informed with opinions from Apple analysts and gain insights into what to expect from the Apple Launch Event 2023.

• A detailed analysis of the rumoured iPhone 15 features, along with insights into the next-generation Apple Watch and other exciting Apple accessories.

• As the event draws near, we will provide live updates with visuals from Cupertino Park, giving you a glimpse into the atmosphere.

• During the event, count on us for the most up-to-date and comprehensive information on the iPhone 15 launch, its features, and expected prices in India. We will also cover all Apple product releases, with a focus on Apple Watch, iPods, iPads, and software upgrades.

• After CEO Tim Cook's keynote speech, we will break it down to help you better understand Apple's vision and goals.