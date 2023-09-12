Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates: CEO Tim Cook likely to launch iPhone 15 series today
Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Tim Cook-led tech giant is poised to introduce the next-gen iPhone 15, Apple Watch, and iOS updates in its 'Wonderlust' event.
Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Apple enthusiasts, get ready for the highly anticipated annual launch event, dubbed 'Wonderlust' this year, scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30pm Indian time at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater in California.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:48 AM
Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates: iPhone 15 manufacturing in India to commence soon post-launch
As per a Bloomberg report, Foxconn Technology Group's facility in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, is preparing to start shipping the latest iPhone models shortly after their initial release from Chinese factories.
The extent of iPhone 15 production in India will hinge on factors such as the availability of components, which are largely sourced through imports, and the successful scaling up of production lines at the local Foxconn facility."
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:32 AM
Apple Event 2023 LIVE Updates: How to watch the Apple Wonderlust launch event?
For those eager to watch the Apple Wonderlust launch event live, Apple offers various streaming options:
• Apple TV subscribers can easily access the event on their devices by tuning in at 10:30pm.
• Non-subscribers need not worry, as Apple will also live stream the event on its official YouTube page. You can find the Apple launch event YouTube stream window below.
• Alternatively, viewers can directly watch the event via their web browsers by visiting the Apple website
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:18 AM
Apple Launch Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Projected dimensions and weight of the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup
iPhone 15:
• Thickness: 7.8mm
• Length: 147.6mm
• Width: 71.6mm
• Weight: 171 grams
According to reports from Macrumors, the base model iPhone 15 appears to maintain similar dimensions and weight as its predecessor, the iPhone 14. While the thickness remains the same, minor adjustments have been made to its length and width.
iPhone 15 Pro:
• Thickness: 8.25mm
• Length: 146.6mm
• Width: 70.6mm
• Weight: 188 grams
The iPhone 15 Pro is expected to weigh 18 grams less than the iPhone 14 Pro, but it may be slightly thicker at 8.25mm compared to the previous model's 7.85mm, according to the report.
iPhone 15 Pro Max:
• Thickness: 7.85mm
• Length: 160.7mm
• Width: 77.6mm
• Weight: 240 grams
Likewise, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is projected to be 19 grams lighter than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, with a thickness of 7.85mm.
Please note that these estimates are based on pre-production information and may not precisely reflect the specifications of the final mass-produced units.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 10:02 AM
Apple Launch Event 2023 LIVE Updates: iPhone 15 price prediction
It appears that Apple intends to maintain the starting price of the smaller Pro iPhone model at $999. While the storage options will remain the same (offering 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and a hefty 1TB), a notable enhancement will be made to the device's performance by increasing the RAM to 8GB for the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, TrendForce reported.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 09:53 AM
Apple Launch Event 2023 LIVE Updates: What to anticipate with the iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Pro Weight Reduction: Speculation suggests the iPhone 15 Pro may adopt a midframe constructed from Grade 5 Titanium, potentially making it lighter compared to traditional steel.
Transition to USB-C: There's a rumour that the next generation of iPhones could abandon the Lightning charging cable in favour of the widely accepted USB-C connection. This shift might be influenced by the European Union's push for standardised charging cables across mobile devices.
- Tue, 12 Sep 2023 09:48 AM
Apple Launch Event 2023 LIVE Updates: Watch ‘Wonderlust’ online here
Apple annual launch event is scheduled for today. Watch ‘Wonderlust’ online for free here. Streaming starts at 10:30pm.