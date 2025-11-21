Apple launches limited edition grip and stand for iPhones, costs over 6200

Apple has introduced a new limited-edition MagSafe accessory for iPhone users, the Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand, priced at $69.95 (roughly ₹6,200). The launch follows closely on the heels of the recently announced iPhone Pocket and arrives as part of Apple’s celebration of 40 years of accessibility. Designed in collaboration with Los Angeles–based artist and industrial designer Bailey Hikawa, the accessory is both a grip and a stand.

Designed for diverse accessibility needs

The Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand attaches magnetically via MagSafe and supports both vertical and horizontal viewing. The sculpted shape is meant to accommodate different hand positions, offering stability for users with limited dexterity or those who struggle to operate an iPhone one-handed.

Hikawa says the accessory was shaped through extensive interviews with people across the accessibility spectrum, with the goal of reducing the effort needed to hold the device steady. The grip features a soft-touch silicone finish, making it easy to attach, remove, and reposition without strain.

Apple’s head of accessibility, Sarah Herrlinger, said the company wanted to explore MagSafe accessories that could meaningfully help users with specific accessibility needs, calling the new product “one of many accessories that solve unique problems for some people.”

Limited colours, limited availability

The grip comes in two colour options:

Chartreuse

Crater - an exclusive colourway made from recycled materials, available only through Apple’s US online store.

The release also underscores Apple’s increasing focus on accessibility across its hardware and software. This year, Apple has rolled out features such as Accessibility Nutrition Labels, Braille Access, Accessibility Reader, universal Live Captions, and the new Magnifier for Mac that uses the iPhone camera.

For now, the Hikawa Phone Grip & Stand is available only in select regions, but given its accessibility-driven design, it may become one of Apple’s most meaningful accessories to date, even at a premium price.