Apple launches M5 MacBook Pro in India: Price in India, specs, and features

After weeks of anticipation, Apple has finally introduced the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the new M5 chip. The new processor claims to offer up to 3.5x the AI performance and up to 1.6x faster graphics. It is said to have a faster CPU, an enhanced Neural Engine, and higher memory bandwidth, which is said to offer “the next big leap in AI for the Mac”. Despite a power-packed processor and AI upgrades, Apple retains the compact 14-inch size for the MacBook Pro. Therefore, if you are planning to buy a feature-packed and powerful laptop, then the new M5 MacBook Pro would be just the right fit. Here’s everything you need to know. M5-powered MacBook Pro debuts in India starting at a whopping Rs. 1,69,999. (Apple)

M5 MacBook Pro: Specifications and features

The M5 MacBook Pro features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and it also comes with a nano-texture option. It is said to offer up to 160 nits peak HDR brightness and up to 1000nits of brightness for SDR content. The laptop features a 12MP Centre Stage camera, and a six-speaker Spatial Audio system. For performance, the MacBook Pro is powered by the new M5 chip that contains a 10-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, and a 10-core CPU.

In terms of performance, the MacBook will deliver up to 1.6x faster graphics performance, and up to 3.5x faster AI performance than last year’s M4 chip. Apple claims that the new Neural Engine brings several enhancements to creative apps with local LLMs. This means users can access AI tools and workflows on the device. The M5 MacBook Pro will also offer up to 2x faster SSD performance, 24 hours of battery life, and 150GB/s unified memory bandwidth, making it a worthy upgrade.

Lastly, the M5 MacBook Pro will run on macOS Tahoe, bringing a new Liquid Glass design across the UI. Now, users will have greater customisation options, simplified Spotlight, and greater Apple Intelligence integrations. MacBook Pro will also offer AI features like Live Translation, intelligent actions to Shortcuts,Foundations Model framework, and more.

M5 MacBook Pro: Price in India

The M5 MacBook Pro is priced at Rs.1,69,900 in India. The sale will start from October 22, Wednesday, in the Apple Store and other Apple Authorised Resellers.