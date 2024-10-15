Apple October launch event: Everything expected to be announced this month

Apple is expected to host an October launch event at which it may launch new generation MacBook Pro and iMac devices. Over the past few months, leaks about the M4-powered Macs have been giving us a glimpse of what is expected to be revealed. However, it is unsure when the Apple event will take place and what devices are to be unveiled. From new MacBook Pro to iPad Mini, here’s everything to be launched at the upcoming Apple event.(Apple)

Recently, Apple unveiled its new generation iPads and iPhones, now as we are nearing the end of 2024, the new Macs are also expected to debut. Considering the previous trends, Apple's October launch events are focused on Macs and Apple Silicon processors. This year the tech giant is expected to launch several devices such as new MacBook Pro models, iMacs, and an iPad Mini. Here’s everything that we may see at the Apple MacBook Pro launch event.

Apple October launch event: Expected announcements

M4 MacBook Pro: The new generation of MacBook Pro is expected to come in two display sizes, 14-inch and 16-inch. Rumours suggest that the new Macs may not come with major design upgrades and they look similar to predecessors. The upcoming MacBook Pro models are expected to be powered by M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips paired with 16GB RAM. This showcases a significant upgrade in terms of the performance and functioning of AI-related tasks. Most recently, the M4 MacBook Pro boxing images were leaked, revealing several details about the device, therefore, it is evident that the above-mentioned features are likely to be announced.

M4 iMac: The tech giant is also expected to launch the refreshed version of iMac with new powerful features and chipsets. While the design is expected to remain the same, the new-gen iMac will likely be powered by an M4 chipset that may offer a 10-core CPU and up to 25% performance boost in comparison to last year’s M3 iMac. It may also offer 16GB of RAM for improved performance and AI. Additionally, the iMac will likely get an upgraded Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, and Magic Trackpad.

iPad Mini 7: Apart from the MacBook Pro and iMac, Apple is also expected to announce an iPad Mini model which is expected to be powered by the A18 chipset that currently powers iPhone 16 standard models. This year, iPad Mini could get several new features including the support for Apple Pencil Pro. The small version of the iPad will likely be introduced with 8GB RAM along with two storage options of 64GB and 128 GB. It may also get Apple Intelligence features including new Siri, Genmoji, Image Playground, and others.

M4 Mac Mini: This year, Apple is expected to launch a revamped version of Mac Mini with a whole new design and refreshed features. The Mac Mini is expected to be powered by the M4 and M4 Pro chipset coupled with 16GB RAM. The device may also feature three new USB-C ports for effortless connectivity options.