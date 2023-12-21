Apple ‘ramps up’ Vision Pro production, set for Feb 2024 launch | All you need to know

The Vision Pro headset, which marks Apple's foray into mixed-reality, and was scheduled for an ‘early 2024 launch,' could be coming in the ‘next couple of months,’ according to Bloomberg News. Vision Pro was announced at Apple's annual WWDC in June (Image courtesy: Apple)

Apple announced Vision Pro in June, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The Bloomberg report, authored by the agency's renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman, noted that Apple is ‘ramping up’ the production of Vision Pro, setting the stage for a February launch.

(2.) Accordingly, the production of the new headset is at ‘full speed’ at the tech giant's facilities in China, and have been so for ‘several weeks,’ the report stated.

(3.) The story further said that the company's goal is to have customer-bound units of the device ‘ready’ by the end of January, with a retail debut planned for the following month (February).

(4.) Also, as per Gurman, the Cupertino-based Apple, on Wednesday, sent an email to developers, asking them to ‘get ready’ for Vision Pro by testing their apps with the latest tools, and sending their software to the company for feedback.

(5.) The latest report comes a month after Gurman wrote that Apple has delayed Vision Pro's US launch to March 2024, with the headset set to come to other countries later that year.