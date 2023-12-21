close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Apple ‘ramps up’ Vision Pro production, set for Feb 2024 launch | All you need to know

Apple ‘ramps up’ Vision Pro production, set for Feb 2024 launch | All you need to know

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 21, 2023 03:43 PM IST

Vision Pro, Apple's maiden mixed-reality headset, was announced at the tech giant's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June.

The Vision Pro headset, which marks Apple's foray into mixed-reality, and was scheduled for an ‘early 2024 launch,' could be coming in the ‘next couple of months,’ according to Bloomberg News.

Vision Pro was announced at Apple's annual WWDC in June (Image courtesy: Apple)
Vision Pro was announced at Apple's annual WWDC in June (Image courtesy: Apple)

Apple announced Vision Pro in June, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The Bloomberg report, authored by the agency's renowned tech journalist Mark Gurman, noted that Apple is ‘ramping up’ the production of Vision Pro, setting the stage for a February launch.

(2.) Accordingly, the production of the new headset is at ‘full speed’ at the tech giant's facilities in China, and have been so for ‘several weeks,’ the report stated.

(3.) The story further said that the company's goal is to have customer-bound units of the device ‘ready’ by the end of January, with a retail debut planned for the following month (February).

(4.) Also, as per Gurman, the Cupertino-based Apple, on Wednesday, sent an email to developers, asking them to ‘get ready’ for Vision Pro by testing their apps with the latest tools, and sending their software to the company for feedback.

(5.) The latest report comes a month after Gurman wrote that Apple has delayed Vision Pro's US launch to March 2024, with the headset set to come to other countries later that year.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out