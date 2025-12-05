Apple reveals 2025 App Store Award winners, including the iPhone App of the Year

2025 is coming to an end, and to mark the top apps and achievements of app developers, Apple has revealed the App Store Awards 2025 winners. Developers have been recognised across various categories such as iPhone App of the Year, iPad App of the Year, Mac App of the Year, Apple Watch App of the Year, Mac Game of the Year and more. In total, Apple has recognized 17 apps and games, and these winning apps were selected by Apple App Store editors from a total of 45 finalists. Apple has picked a total of 17 winners from 45 finalists.(Apple)

Apps And Games

Mac Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2027 Ultimate Edition won the Mac Game of the Year award. It was nominated alongside Assassin's Creed Shadows and Neva.

2. Apple Watch App of the Year

Strava won the Apple Watch App of the Year award. It is known for its fitness platform and was nominated alongside Pro Camera by Moment and Go Club.

3. iPad App of the Year

iPad App of the Year was awarded to Detail, which was nominated alongside Structured and Grain Touch. Detail offers AI-powered video editing for quick content creation.

4. iPhone App of the Year

iPhone App of the Year, Tiimo, is a visual planner that uses Artificial Intelligence to make tasks more actionable.

5. Mac App of the Year

Essayist, the Mac App of the Year, tackles the problem of time-consuming academic paper formatting with AI-powered efficiency.

6. Apple Vision Pro App of the Year

Explore POV, from James Hustler

7. Apple TV App of the Year

HBO Max, from WarnerMedia Global Digital Services, LLC.

8. iPhone Game of the Year

Pokémon TCG Pocket, from The Pokemon Company.

9. iPad Game of the Year

DREDGE, from Black Salt Games.

10. Apple Vision Pro Game of the Year

Porta Nubi, from Michael Temper.

11. Apple Arcade Game of the Year

WHAT THE CLASH?, from Triband ApS.



Apple Cultural Impact Winners

Apple also announced its Cultural Impact winners, recognising apps and games across its devices. These titles were selected for their ability to drive positive impact, offer helpful tools, promote understanding, and encourage a more inclusive world. The winners include:

Art of Fauna from Klemens Strasser Chants of Sennaar from Playdigious despelote from Panic, Inc. Be My Eyes from Be My Eyes Focus Friend by Hank Green from B-Tech Consulting Group LLC StoryGraph from The StoryGraph

