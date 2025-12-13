Apple rolls out iOS 26.2 with reminder alarms, AirDrop security, and game updates

Apple has rolled out iOS 26.2 for iPhone users, the second major update to the iOS 26 operating system, launched in September. The update arrives a little over a month after iOS 26.1 and is now available for download on supported devices. iOS 26.2 works on the iPhone 11 series and newer models, along with the second-generation iPhone SE. Apple has released iOS 26.2, which includes updates to alarms, the lock screen, safety alerts and more.(AP)

Users can install the update over the air by opening the Settings app, then tapping General and selecting Software Update. Once installed, iOS 26.2 will introduce changes to system tools, apps and safety features.

New Features for Reminders and Lock Screen

One of the key new features is the option to set an alarm to act as a reminder. This feature helps to ensure that time-sensitive tasks do not go unnoticed. The reminder alarm also supports snooze and Live Activity, allowing users to delay action while keeping the task visible.

Lock Screen Gets New Controls

The Lock Screen receives new controls, including the ability to adjust the opacity of the time display. This gives users more control over how the time appears against the background. Apple has also updated AirDrop by adding a code-based step when sharing files with unknown contacts. The receiver sees a code that the sender must enter to complete the transfer.

Live Translation for AirPods

iOS 26.2 expands features by region. Live Translation for AirPods is now available in the European Union. In Japan, the update adds support for alternative app stores and allows the use of other voice assistants.

Several apps also receive updates. Apple Music now places the Favourite Songs playlist in the Top Picks section on the Home tab. Users can also view song lyrics offline for tracks downloaded to their device. In Podcasts, the app now creates chapters automatically to help users move through episodes. It also shows links to podcasts mentioned during an episode, making it easier to follow them directly from the player or transcript.

The Games app introduces new filters that let users sort titles by category, size, and other options. It also displays in-game challenge score banners and adds better support for connected controllers.

The update includes other changes such as new navigation links in the Apple News Today feed, support for pairing multiple Home accessories with one setup code, and screen flash alerts for notifications in Accessibility settings. Apple has also fixed several issues, including problems with album availability in Apple Music and incorrect labels in Privacy and Security settings.