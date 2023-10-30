Apple ‘Scary fast’ event: What to expect, when and where to watch?

Apple's will hold its ‘Scary fast’ launch event on Monday (Tuesday morning in India) and it is likely to be its last such show for the year. The event, however, will not have any in-person attendance and, therefore, only take place online. Logo of Apple's 'Scary fast' event (Image courtesy" Apple)

Interestingly, the event's ‘Scary fast’ tagline is likely a nod to Halloween; the show takes place on Halloween eve. The evening, Apple said, will be ‘thrilling.’

Time, and where to watch?

It will begin at 5pm local time or 5:30am on Tuesday. The tech giant will livestream it on its official website, Apple Events website, as well as the Apple TV app.

What to expect?

The show is likely to focus on the new Macs, with the company also expected to unveil updates to several models. The logo too morphs from the Apple logo to the Mac Finder icon, hinting that the focus could indeed be on the latest Macs.

As per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a noted Apple tipster, the Cupertino, California-based tech firm could unveil the new iterations of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro equipped with the new M3 Pro and M3 Max chips; the 24-inch iMac could also be refreshed, getting the M3 chips.

Apple is also likely to announce updated versions of Magic keyboard, Magic Mouse, and Magic Trackpad for Mac, each with a USB-C port instead of Lightning ports for charging.

