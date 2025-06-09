Apple unveils iOS 26, not iOS 19: 5 things you should know

Apple has officially announced iOS 26, skipping ahead of expectations that it would be called iOS 19. The update, revealed at WWDC 2025, brings a major visual overhaul, deeper AI integration via Apple Intelligence, and significant improvements across core apps like Messages, Phone, Maps, and Wallet. iOS 26 brings a major visual overhaul, deeper AI integration via Apple Intelligence, and significant improvements.(Apple)

Here are five key takeaways from the iOS 26 announcement:

New Name, New Design Language

Apple surprised users by naming the new release iOS 26 to match macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS versioning. Visually, iOS 26 introduces a Liquid Glass design, which adds a translucent, dynamic look across the interface — from the Lock Screen to app icons and widgets. The update enhances personalisation with adaptive icon styling and new animations.

Apple Intelligence Takes Centre Stage

iOS 26 builds heavily on Apple Intelligence, Apple’s privacy-focused AI suite. Notable additions include:

-Live Translation in Messages, FaceTime, and Phone

-On-screen visual intelligence for context-aware actions

-Smart summarisation of tracking emails and documents

-Enhanced shortcuts and creative tools like Genmoji and Image Playground

AI processes are handled on-device, reinforcing Apple’s stance on privacy.

Revamped Phone and Messaging Experience

The Phone app now offers a streamlined interface combining recent calls, voicemails, and favourites. It introduces Call Screening, which gathers caller info before you answer, and Hold Assist, notifying users when a live agent is ready.

In Messages, new features include message screening for unknown contacts, poll creation, custom chat backgrounds, and Apple Cash transfers in group chats. Typing indicators for group threads have also arrived.

Big CarPlay and Apple Music Enhancements

CarPlay gets a refined UI with compact call views, pinned conversations, and Live Activities for real-time info on the go. Apple Music introduces Lyrics Translation, Lyrics Pronunciation, and AutoMix DJ transitions, enriching the listening experience.

Smarter Wallet, Maps, and a New Games App

The Wallet app now supports in-store Apple Pay with instalments and offers Live Activities for flights. In Maps, iPhones can now detect and log Visited Places securely using end-to-end encryption.

Additionally, iOS 26 debuts the Apple Games app, a central hub for all gaming activity — including Apple Arcade, featuring events, friends’ activity, and quick access to games.

Release Timeline

iOS 26 is now available as a developer beta. A public beta will follow in July, with a final release expected in September 2025 alongside the new iPhone 17 lineup.