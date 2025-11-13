Apple users will soon be able to turn screen into ‘ring light’, next update to bring big feature

Apple is adding a clever new feature to macOS Tahoe 26.2, designed to improve how you look during video calls. Called Edge Light, this feature transforms the edges of your Mac’s display into a virtual ring light, helping brighten your face when you’re in a dimly lit environment. Edge Light integrates with all video conferencing apps, including FaceTime, Zoom, WebEx, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet,(AP)

What is Edge Light?

Edge Light acts as a software-based lighting solution that mimics the effect of a traditional ring light. Instead of needing an external accessory, your Mac display itself produces a subtle, balanced glow around its edges, illuminating your face naturally during calls. The goal is to provide better lighting conditions without washing out the background or introducing harsh brightness.

How it works

Using the Neural Engine built into Apple Silicon Macs, Edge Light can intelligently detect your face, its size, and position within the frame to apply lighting that feels even and realistic. The system dynamically adjusts brightness through the Image Signal Processor, ensuring that the virtual lighting adapts to the room’s ambient conditions.

Interestingly, Apple has also built in a usability safeguard, if your cursor moves near the display’s edge, the light will momentarily recede, allowing you to see and access items at the border of your screen.

Works with all major video apps

The feature supports all Apple Silicon Macs, with an additional convenience for newer models (2024 and later). On those, Edge Light can automatically activate when the system detects low-light conditions. It’s also compatible with the Studio Display when connected to an Apple Silicon-powered Mac and works with external webcams as well.

The update is currently being tested in beta and is expected to roll out publicly with macOS Tahoe 26.2 later this year, bringing a subtle yet practical upgrade for users who spend hours in virtual meetings or content creation setups.