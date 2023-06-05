‘Excited for what’s to come', Apple CEO Tim Cook tweets ahead of WWDC 2023

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook on Monday took to Twitter ahead of the technology giant's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). The iPhone maker's boss shared pictures of him interacting with students who create apps for turning iPhone into musical instruments.“As we get ready to kick off #WWDC23 tomorrow, I met with students from all over the world who are creating apps that turn iPhone into musical instruments and bring the experience of reading braille to iPad through haptic feedback. Excited for what's to come!” Cook tweeted.

Apple chief executive officer Tim Cook interacts with students ahead of WWDC 2023. (Twitter/Tim Cook)

Apple's WWDC 2023 will kick off tonight at the company's headquarters in Cupertino, California. Tim Cook will be delivering the keynote address which is expected to be laden with big announcements on products and updates. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has said he expects the keynote address to stretch beyond two-and-a-half hours.ALSO READ: When and where to watch Apple WWDC 2023?What to expectAmong the much-anticipated announcements at the Apple WWDC is about the tech behemoth's mixed reality headset ‘Reality Pro’. The company has been working on its product for quite a long time. The AR/VR headset will be competing against Meta's Quest 3 headset which was unveiled a few days ago. According to a Bloomberg report, the Apple headset will be made of glass, carbon fibre and aluminium. It resembles a ski goggles and has magnetic charger for power and a curved front with an external screen to show the user's facial expression and eyes. ALSO READ: People with health conditions can't use Apple's mixed reality device?Powered by an M2 chip with 16GB memory, the headset's virtual reality (VR) features will be powered by a pair of bright, 4K screens. On the other hand, the augmented reality (AR) functionality will be enabled by the video pass-through mode.The other announcements include the introduction of new 15-inch MacBook Air, debut of updated Mac Studio, iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 launches. Besides this, the Apple Watch maker will also bring widgets back to its device and make them a key part of the new operating system.

