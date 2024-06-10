Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Major update for visionOS at annual conference

Live

Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple plans to unveil its vision for AI, deeply integrating it into major apps and features.

Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: CEO Tim Cook at WWDC.

Apple WWDC 2024: Apple chief executive Tim Cook kicks in the event from Cupertino headquarters, which is expected to unveil groundbreaking advancements that integrate artificial intelligence across its software suite. Despite integrating AI into its hardware for years, Apple has yet to embrace the generative AI trend that captured global attention in late 2022. This year’s event promises to be more pivotal than ever, as Apple seeks to reassure investors and consumers alike that it remains a dominant force in the AI landscape, despite recent competition from Microsoft and Google who have surged ahead with their AI innovations....Read More

A key highlight could be the expected revamp of Siri, Apple's iconic voice assistant. With potential integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, Siri is expected to leap forward in functionality, aiming to control various apps seamlessly and understand user intentions with unprecedented accuracy. This move could mark a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally been reserved about showcasing its AI capabilities. Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is Apple's annual gathering for developers who craft the apps and services that define the iPhone, iPad, and Mac experience.