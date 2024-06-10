Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Major update for visionOS at annual conference
Apple WWDC 2024: Apple chief executive Tim Cook kicks in the event from Cupertino headquarters, which is expected to unveil groundbreaking advancements that integrate artificial intelligence across its software suite. Despite integrating AI into its hardware for years, Apple has yet to embrace the generative AI trend that captured global attention in late 2022. This year’s event promises to be more pivotal than ever, as Apple seeks to reassure investors and consumers alike that it remains a dominant force in the AI landscape, despite recent competition from Microsoft and Google who have surged ahead with their AI innovations....Read More
A key highlight could be the expected revamp of Siri, Apple's iconic voice assistant. With potential integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, Siri is expected to leap forward in functionality, aiming to control various apps seamlessly and understand user intentions with unprecedented accuracy. This move could mark a significant shift for Apple, which has traditionally been reserved about showcasing its AI capabilities.
Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) is Apple's annual gathering for developers who craft the apps and services that define the iPhone, iPad, and Mac experience.
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: visionOS2 announced
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: It's been just four months since Apple launched vision Pro and visionOS, and today they are announcing first major update. "Introducing visionOS 2."
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Event kicks in with boom
Apple kicked off its WWDC keynote with a video of Craig Federighi, senior vice president of Software Engineering, skydiving with an Apple Watch. The group of parachutists wore suits displaying "iOS," "MacOS," and "iPadOS" in Apple's retro rainbow colors. There after CEO Tim Cook officially opened the keynote at Apple Park.
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: SSam Altman also present
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is attending WWDC.
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: ‘Can’t wait,' Tim Cook shares 'customary' message
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Xcode will gain AI capabilities similar to GitHub Copilot, but third-party access will be delayed until next year. The Mail app will get an automatic categorisation feature, and AI-generated emojis will provide more customisation. Voice Memos will offer automatic transcription, and the Photos app will include enhanced editing tools.
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Key AI features include summarising articles, meeting notes, texts, and emails, and a catch-up feature for missed notifications, reported Bloomberg. There will be automated reply suggestions for messages, and Siri will gain more precise control over app functions and third-party integrations, though these updates may not appear until next year.
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Apple is integrating AI across its apps to simplify users' daily lives, prioritising practical features over flashy technologies like image and video generation. These new AI capabilities will be optional and initially released in beta. Users will need an iPhone 15 Pro, newer models, or devices with an M1 chip or later for iPads and Macs.
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Apple Intelligence
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: The AI system, called Apple Intelligence, is likely to be introduced in new versions of iPhone, iPad, and Mac operating systems. Partnership with OpenAI will power a ChatGPT-like chatbot.
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: AI Integration
Apple WWDC 2024 LIVE: Apple will outline its vision for AI nearly two years after the generative AI surge. At the annual Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple is expected to announce deep AI integration into its major apps and features.