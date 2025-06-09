Apple WWDC 2025 tonight: Know when and where to watch the live stream and what to expect

Apple is set to host its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025 today in Cupertino, California, where the tech giant will unveil the latest software updates across its platforms. The company aims to highlight its new software developments despite facing challenges in the artificial intelligence (AI) domain, where competitors have moved a step ahead. Apple is also planning to draw attention to innovations beyond AI, which may present fresh features and improvements. If you are interested in learning more about what the Cupertino-based tech giant will reveal today, here’s when and how you can watch the live event online and stay updated. Apple WWDC 2025 today: Here’s how to watch the event live and what updates to expect.(Apple)

WWDC 2025: When and How to Watch Live Stream

WWDC 2025 will kick off at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST). Viewers can watch the live stream on multiple platforms, including Apple’s official website, the Apple app, and YouTube.Furthermore, on-demand playback will be available after the live event ends for those who miss the real-time broadcast.

WWDC 2025: What to Expect

One of the major announcements expected at the WWDC 2025 is a change to the way software is named. Apple will shift from sequential numbering to a system based on the calendar year. This means the next iPhone operating system will be called iOS 26 instead of iOS 19. Similarly, updates for iPadOS, macOS, and other Apple software will carry the year 26 in their names.

Reports indicate that Apple may introduce a new user interface across all its operating systems, influenced by visionOS. This interface is likely to incorporate elements such as digital glass effects and increased use of light and transparency. Changes to toolbars, tab bars, app icons, and buttons could also be part of the redesign. Users may be given the option of quickly accessing a list of choices via new button interactions.

On the other hand, Apple is also planning updates to key apps, including Phone, Safari, and Camera on iOS and iPadOS. Additionally, the company is expected to use AI technology to improve iPhone battery management, which aims to enhance overall device performance.

Moreover, the anticipated overhaul of Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, announced last year, has faced delays. The company has postponed the rollout of the new Siri powered by ChatGPT, citing the need for further development and testing. As a result, the major update to Siri is unlikely to appear at WWDC 2025. However, Apple is expected to reveal AI-related tools and features aimed at developers, such as an AI-powered battery tracker designed to extend iPhone battery life.

Hardware announcements, including new iPhones and other devices, are not expected at this event but may be introduced later in the year.